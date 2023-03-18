Editor's pick: The best botanic spots in their home cities

Botanic gardens hold a special place in our towns and cities. Three newspaper editors let us in on the best kept secrets of their public green spaces

Tropical escape

PŌNEKE / WELLINGTON

One thing about Wellington is you don't really get those gorgeous tropical plants with huge leaves that you find in warmer parts of the country. Unless of course, you visit the Begonia House at the Wellington Botanic Garden. The building sits near the rose garden, with a cafe at one end, a temperate house in the middle and the tropical conservatory at the other.

When my children were young we could easily spend an hour in the warm tropical section. It was like being in the pages of a lush jungle picture book, surrounded by the strange shapes of all the exotic plants and flowers. The flora includes plants in the pineapple family, orchids and lilies.

When you visit there you'll likely see children peering over the edge of the water lily pond at the tropical fish swimming about under the giant Amazon lilies.

The best time to go is on a cold winter day. It's like stepping off a plane into a hot country, the minute you walk through the doors you're hit by that warm, humid air and the sweet smells of the orchids and other flowers. It's like being transported into another world.

Down the rabbit hole

KIRIKIRIROA / HAMILTON

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Jonathan MacKenzie – Editor, Waikato Times.

I’m not one for bolting down rabbit holes but I’ll happily hop into the Surrealist Garden at Hamilton Gardens at the drop of a hat.

It’s not the newest of the current crop (that’s the Egyptian Garden and like all the gardens it’s highly recommended) but it is the trippiest and that’s why it’s my favourite.

Yes mad hatters will love it but you don’t need to be off your trolley, trolleyed or in possession of peyote to enjoy this verdant masterpiece of sensory stimulation.

Are those trees really waving at me? Answer: No, they’re gesticulating at you. There’s a very large tap and the glimpse of a giant deck chair jutting above a hedgerow just behind it. Pavers slope upwards towards the sky and now I’m on a different trajectory too - I’ve entered the Land of the Giants TV show set.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The Hamilton gardens: “A great way to sidestep the petty cadence of everyday life.”

There’s no floppy clocks but trust me time distorts in there. Anything can happen. The sky might crack with thunder and the afternoon collapse in a sudden deluge. But that would just be rain and thunder, wouldn’t it?

Have I always been this small? Where am I? Was Land of the Giants actually a documentary? Get me out of here!

It’s a tricky garden, a sensory deprivation tank in reverse, and a great way to sidestep the petty cadence of everyday life. Take a trip (to the gardens). Go. Support person recommended. (Kidding).

An impossible choice

ŌTAUTAHI / CHRISTCHURCH

Kamala Hayman – Editor, The Press

Chris Skelton/Stuff Christchurch botanic gardens, “a place for celebration, reflection, joy and for respite.”

The city’s Botanic Gardens, Te Māra Huaota o Waipapa, are such an integral part of life in Christchurch, that when challenged to name a favourite spot, I was flummoxed.

Would it be the glory of the rose garden in full bloom, or the interiors of the glasshouses bursting with exotic plants of all colours and eccentric shapes, or the simple serenity of the riverbank paths?

It is impossible to choose. Impossible also to disentangle the merits of the gardens’ various nooks from the memories of happy hours spent with loved ones. For the Botanic Gardens is the much-loved backdrop to so many family outings.

It is where I took my preschool children who found an abundance of climbing, hiding, exploring fun among its trees and shrubbery.

It is where I walked with my mother, a botanist who had a true appreciation for its magnificent trees and diverse flora, though rhododendrons in flower were a favourite.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Christchurch’s Botanic Gardens, Te Māra Huaota o Waipapa.

In her later years the gardens’ smooth, wide paths offered safe passage for wheelchair assisted strolls.

My children have grown and my mother has passed, but still the gardens are the place where I take visitors or meet friends for concerts on the Archery Lawn or lunch at the Ilex Cafe.

It is home to New Zealand’s only Peace Bell and more recently a Peace Train, gifted by Yusuf Islam, formerly Cat Stevens, after the 2019 terror attack.

The gardens are a place for celebration, reflection, joy and for respite. It is impossible to imagine a life in Christchurch without them.