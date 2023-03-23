Greenhouse veges and flowers: what you can grow in the great indoors

Sharron Ballantyne’s glasshouse in her Governors Bay garden. A low box hedge keeps in order the white abutilon, dahlias, hydrangeas, gladioli, valerian and lychnis, stars of the white garden in front of the glasshouse.

As temperatures go down in autumn and winter, growing plants – whether vegetables or flowers, or even shrubs and small trees – in a greenhouse allows you to extend the growing season by starting your crops early and giving them an almost endless summer.

New glasshouses are expensive but glass has advantages over plastic. They last longer, and ultraviolet light won't cause your panes to fall to bits, as plastic does over time.

However, broken glass panes can be expensive to replace.

A cheap option is to build your own glasshouse (or a cold frame) from old windows. Plastic tunnelhouses generally cost less and are easier to transport and install.

READ MORE:

* Making sacrifices in the garden can be good for your plants

* Q&A: What are all those holes in my herb crops?

* How to protect your garden from frost



Vegetables you can grow in your greenhouse

Many gardeners grow fast-producing greens – spinach, lettuce, kailan and pak choi, for example – that can be picked leaf by leaf and added to winter dishes.

In Banks Peninsula, NZ Gardener columnist Clare Goodwin – like many other gardeners all over New Zealand - grows tomatoes in her greenhouse. With the right setup and knowledge, chillies, capsicum, basil and other favourites could be grown out of season.

Yet others use their greenhouse to start seedlings; extend the growing season or even start early (imagine strawberries in early spring!); and to overwinter exotics or subtropicals. Celebrity chef Mike Van de Elzen and wife Bee have ginger, galangal, turmeric, various chillies, eggplant and a curry leaf tree in the greenhouse of their large Muriwai garden, which doubles as a source of fresh produce for their cooking school.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Bee Van de Elzen in the greenhouse of her Muriwai garden. The banana plant on the right has outgrown the greenhouse and been moved outdoors.

Flowers and other plants to grow in the greenhouse

In Governors Bay, Sharron Ballantyne pots up succulents in her specially built glasshouse, which is as picturesque inside as it is outside.

In Invercargill, dahlia growers Walter and Kit Jack have a dahlia house is filled with 80 plants, mostly giants and the larger varieties that need to be protected from heavy rains.

If you like the idea of growing something over winter but don't want to fuss over it at all, sow a green crop. Lupins are hard to beat for greening up the indoor space and are easy to sow and grow. They'll enliven the soil and add nitrogen to give your spring-sown vegetables a great foundation for growth.

JULIET NICHOLAS/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Sharron Ballantyne pots up succulents in her specially built glasshouse, which is as picturesque inside as it is outside.

Tips for managing your greenhouse

If your plants end up looking overexposed – burned leaf margins are a giveaway – whiten a few window panes with paint.

If you don't have time to plant, and need to leave your greenhouse bare for a spell, rake it to clear vegetation. Wash down walls, windows and floors to rid the space of hiding places for mites, slugs and other overwintering critters.

Soil can go stale if it isn't carefully monitored. Add revitalised soil at the start of spring and keep it ticking over naturally by inviting the outside world in.

Collect rainwater for irrigating, build humus-rich soil, and sow winter cover crops like broad beans. If you don't want to plant directly into the soil floor of your greenhouse, grow vegetables in pots or bags of potting mix instead.

A hothouse can become an oven if it's too well sealed. Ventilation is key, so remember to occasionally leave the door open or flip open roof vents if you have them in your greenhouse. Heat, plus moisture, attracts moulds and fungi. Let the air flow freely through your greenhouse to move excess moisture and unwanted fungal spores.

You could also cover your plants with sheets of newspaper or bags when frosty weather threatens.