As a gardener, stunning Ōhinetahi never fails to inspire

It's easy to lose yourself in the weaving paths and imagination-capturing sculptures at Ōhinetahi.

Julia Atkinson-Dunn is the writer and creative behind Studio Home.

It felt secret and special to be creeping around the edges of Ōhinetahi amid the glow of an early March dawn. And creep I did, as even the crunch of my heels on the gravel path felt jarring against the silvery stillness of Governors Bay and the ringing bird song of the local residents.

Since gardening had become a favourite focus of mine, I had visited the garden numerous times over the years, which allowed me to set off on my favourite trajectory with little planning.

I aimed myself towards the weaving paths and imagination-capturing sculptures sloping down towards the bay. The large-scale installations settled into the landscape as though grown at the same time, providing awesome moments of pause and juxtaposition in contrast to the swathes of clipped shrubs and frames created by swooping, exotic trees.

READ MORE:

* How to plan and plant now for a stunning spring garden

* A beginner's guide to botanical plant names

* Embrace the wonkiness of your home-grown flowers



Julia Atkinson-Dunn The garden offers as much inspiration in its scope, art and architecture as in its diverse planting and combinations.

There is no denying that many gardens are supercharged by their borrowed landscape, and Ōhinetahi is no exception. The volcanic skylines and shifting tidal flats of the head of Lyttelton Harbour certainly inject a magical sense of place, but the garden is also a complete realm in itself.

A swing bridge plunges you into dense native planting, stopping you in wonder when you see the suspended Virgina King sculpture, Heart of Oak, levitating in the tree-tops above the stream.

Andrew Drummond’s Vertical Form, Counter Rotating is a giant beacon through the canopy, sucking you towards it along the shaded track. The collection of artwork throughout the garden feels to me like punctuation marks, forcing you to pause and acknowledge each new changing gardenscape.

Julia Atkinson-Dunn The collection of artwork throughout the garden feels like punctuation marks, forcing you to pause and acknowledge each new gardenscape. This sculpture by Andrew Drummond is called Armillary for Air.

One of the highlights for me is the very generous herbaceous border and walled red garden. The added structure and formal layouts are a beautiful foil to the rich, colourful planting.

As is the essence of tradition mixed with whimsy at Ōhinetahi, at the centre of these areas is a tower offering a rare opportunity to admire the symmetry and balance of design from above. It’s here, too, from your crow’s nest, that you are drawn back out to the wider views of the harbour and the outside world of which you have been well and truly removed from.

Ōhinetahi means “place of a single daughter”. It was named by Manuhiri, son of Te Rakiwhakaputa of the Ngāi Tahu iwi. Father to many sons, he had just one precious daughter.

After several changes of hands by European settlers, one of New Zealand’s first botanists, Thomas H Potts, purchased the property in 1858, building the sandstone homestead as an addition to the existing small cottage and establishing his plant collection.

Julia Atkinson-Dunn The very generous herbaceous border and walled red garden is a highlight.

Potts planted extensively with exotic trees including araucarias, blue gums, conifers, oaks, ashes and sycamores. However, on his death in 1888, the garden fell into neglect, with most of his planting not surviving.

In 1976, architect John Trengrove and his artist wife Paula purchased Ōhinetahi with her brother, renowned architect Sir Miles Warren. After restoring the homestead, they cast their attention to the garden, taking on the challenge as amateurs with a new canvas. Their collective skills show through in the formally structured layout of garden rooms.

Over the years, they expanded their attention to the native bush alongside the creek and the addition of two art galleries in celebration of New Zealand art and architecture.

Julia Atkinson-Dunn The amphitheatre features a Phill Price sculpture called Wiggly Wagon.

Sir Miles Warren bought out the Trengroves in the 1980s, and the property became a calm refuge following his retirement from Warren and Mahoney in 1994. The first of the large Canterbury earthquakes in late 2010 rendered severe damage to the homestead, with the central stone part of the structure largely collapsing.

In an effort to repair the building, a redesign took place and found the two-storied form we see now, reflecting the typical villas of its time.

On restoring the garden and homestead to its full glory, Sir Miles gifted Ōhinetahi to the city of Christchurch in 2012 by way of the Ōhinetahi Charitable Trust, which continues to maintain and improve the 1.25-hectare property for public access to this day.

Julia Atkinson-Dunn The impressive homestead had a redesign after being damaged in the September 2010 earthquake.

It’s astonishing to realise that the property has been cared for by just a team of three, with retiring Ross Booker as manager for 26 years, joined by his wife, Liz, four years ago, to run the house. Mark Chandler has been the gardener for 11 years, joining the legacy of the Bookers as long-term custodians of the work done before them.

Ōhinetahi is a Six Star Garden of International Significance and open to the public from September to Easter annually. With the construction of a new pavilion to host functions, it will remain firmly an icon of Canterbury with many more visitors to enjoy this unique space.

This is truly a garden that offers as much inspiration in its scope, art and architecture as its diverse planting and combinations that could be translated into any space.

You can join Julia Atkinson-Dunn on @studiohomegardening or at studiohome.co.nz