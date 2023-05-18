Eight native plants to grow to attract bees and butterflies

Fruits, veges and herbs you can plant to feed the bees AND your family.

Beneficial pollinators – ladybirds, bees, butterflies, moths and flies – don't hang out in our gardens because of us. They come, drawn by greed, to gather the delicious goodies flowers have to offer, both the dusty yellow pollen which is rich in protein and the sweet sugary nectar which provide an instant energy hit.

And most of us want to welcome wildlife into the garden. Who, after all, would turn their back on a butterfly basking in the begonias or not get a buzz (literally) out of a cloud of bees making merry in the marjoram.

There are less glamorous native insects that are equally important in the pollination game. Dingy moths, hoverflies that uncomfortably masquerade as wasps yet cannot sting, beetles and flies all play their part pollinating our native flowers. Some, like the hoverfly, even have a second trick up their sleeve – their larvae vacuum up aphids and caterpillars as they go.

NEIL ROSS/Stuff The colour of mānuka flowers range from deep reds to dazzling whites and shimmering pinks such as this cultivar 'Keatleyi'. Double mānuka flowers are fine to choose as they have open centres which still allow insects to feed on the nectar within.

Of the few species of native bee, most live solitary lives and are extremely reluctant to sting – unlike honeybees and bumblebees. So fill your patch with flowers, especially native ones more in rhythm with the lifecycles of native bugs. Perhaps provide a bank of sunny soil for them to dig into and nest too.

The best way to draw in pollinators of all ilks is relatively easy – plant as many flower types as you can. Put them in an insect-friendly place – a sunny, sheltered spot is ideal.

Avoid the fussy double flowers which insects find hard to climb into and spread the season of flowering wide. While manuka and metrosideros may be great in spring, don't forget rata, hebe and hoheria for summer and beyond.

A diversity of flower shapes and sizes is important; colour less so (red flowers tend to be designed for pollinating birds; flies and bees prefer yellow, orange and white).

Research in Britain suggest that pollinators do not often discriminate between native or exotic flowers but it's always nice to support your local flora by choosing plants suited to home soils and climate.

Corokia

With attractive foliage and flowers, corokias make great hedges or topiary as well as pollinator food.

Corokia buddleioides needs a bit of shelter and is found at the top of the North Island.

The wire-netting bush (Corokia cotoneaster) is perfect for exposed localities and dry stony soils.

More ornamental varieties with bronze or variegated foliage are often forms of Corokia x virgata but they still attract insects with those starry lemon flowers.

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Wisteria adds a wisp of colour to the formal knot garden planted in native corokia in Chrissy and Jeff Douglas’ Auckland garden.

Kōwhai

Being furry with an electrostatic charge, bees attract and pick up pollen which they sweep and groom into pollen baskets on their legs for transport, and while kōwhai is traditionally a magnet for bird pollination, bumblebees often steal nectar by chewing a hole in the base of the flowers (as they are too fat to squeeze in!).

With late winter and early spring blooms, kōwhai help support pollinators at a lean time of year too.

Alison Evans/Stuff A tūī refueling on kōwhai nectar in Okuti Valley, Banks Peninsula.

Geranium

There are seven native species of geranium with perhaps Geranium traversii being the most showy and spawning several different cultivars.

Along with other native flowers such as pimelea and native forget-me-nots, geraniums make useful plants for placing near the front of a garden border, and on raised beds and rockeries - anywhere you can provide a well-drained soil in sun or light shade.

Puawānanga/pikiarero (clematis)

The bush clematis is the showiest of our native clematis and will spill out its exquisite flowers any time from spring to summer, attracting all manner of bees and flies.

This can be a vigorous climber, so supply it with the customary cool root run and a stout pergola fence or shrub on which it can ramble and get its head into the sunshine.

PAUL MCCREDIE/NZ GARDENER/Stuff White-flowered New Zealand native Clematis paniculata with a variety to tulips in the background in Carolyn Campbell’s Tawa garden.

Kaihua (jasmine)

There are three species of native jasmine but Parsonsia heterophylla is the most common. It makes a dainty summer-flowering nectar plant not used in our gardens often enough.

It likes a shaded root run with its head in the sun so plant in an enriched soil and place a rock over the roots to keep them cool.

The juvenile foliage is not that attractive so you may have to wait a few years before the sweet smelling flowers arrive.

Puarangi (hibiscus)

Perhaps our most exotic-looking native perennial, Hibiscus trionum is surprisingly rare in the wild these days, confined to a few coastal localities in the North Island.

Native hibiscus is also surprisingly rare in gardens but is easy enough to grow provided you give it good drainage and plenty of sunshine. Plants are short-lived - often annual in habit, but seedlings tend to pop up often enough and fit in well with mixed planting schemes.

Mānuka

Though relatively brief in its flowering, mānuka is one of the best plants you can grow for pollinators of all kinds. The sheer exuberance of the flowering is what draws in the wildlife.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Mānuka is one of the best native plants you can grow for pollinators of all kinds.

Flowers range from deep reds to dazzling whites and shimmering pinks such as this cultivar 'Keatleyi'. Double mānuka flowers are fine to choose as they have open centres which still allow insects to feed on the nectar within.

Hebe

Hebe is the largest genus of native plants; nearly all 100 or so species occur here and nowhere else. The tight clusters of flowers occur from spring to late summer. Some species, such as the common white roadside shrub Hebe salicifolius, provide nectar over a long period. Hebes are a specially good butterfly plant and all the different cultivars - from groundcovers to small trees - are great for pollinators.