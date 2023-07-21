King Charles' shares new topiary garden with the public

The plan for the King’s new garden included new species of plants that are more robust and are more able to withstand the impact of emerging weather patterns.

The King’s new environmentally friendly topiary garden at Sandringham, UK, has opened its doors to visitors.

The monarch’s new garden at his Norfolk home displays more than 5000 yew trees, symmetrical beds and a maze of white gravel paths.

Work on the garden took five months to complete, and the area has now been transformed from a former grass lawn on the west side of the Royal Sandringham estate into a decorative display.

An acre of grass was dug up for its completion, while the topsoil and turf were ameliorated and used back in the new plant beds.

Changing weather conditions in recent years has meant that the current expanse of lawn was affected by excessive warm weather and an increase in rainfall.

Therefore, in the development of the new garden, new species of plants were introduced that are more robust and are more able to withstand the impact of emerging weather patterns.

In addition, the new species will improve biodiversity and create a rich source for pollinators and the provision of new habitats.

The new beds are expected to be filled next year with herbaceous perennial plants and bulbs including Veronicastrum (Veronica), delphinium, phlox, echinacea and lavender.

The central area will also feature several yellow and pink rose varieties such as “Gabriel Oak”, “Skylark” and “Charles Darwin”.

Sandringham gardeners also aimed to combine specialist horticultural practices and techniques to ensure the topiary is maintained with plentiful visual seasonal colour from the flowers.

The estate’s gardens have been open since April at the start of the visitor season. The topiary garden, which sits within the main gardens, is accessible to the public, but it is not at full completion stage yet.

The garden’s completion follows the Sandringham in Bloom festival, which was held earlier this month to “celebrate all things flora and fauna” at the King and Queen’s Norfolk home.

The nine-day event included the opportunity for guests to personally dine with the head gardeners of the sovereign’s estates for a four-course meal costing £120 (NZ$248).

The meal – which was held inside Sandringham Restaurant – featured ingredients grown in each of the royal gardens, many of which are personally overseen and tended to by the King, such as honey, rhubarb and herbs.

The gardens at Sandringham are open daily (except Fridays) until October 12.