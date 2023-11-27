They're crazy about conifers and they've got the garden to prove it

David and Noeline Sampson's combined talents and attention to detail have created a legacy of some of the world's most sought-after conifer varieties featuring in gardens across the globe.

Conifer gurus David and Noeline Sampson ran one of the country’s premier specialist nurseries, Cedar Lodge in Paraite, Taranaki for decades.

When they sold Cedar Lodge, the Sampsons “retired” to the back section of the farm where they built a house and at the time they had no intention of creating a garden.

“We weren’t going to have a garden. But there was this long drive and a lake. Suffice it to say our no-planting intentions went out the door,” says David.

Lottie Hedley / NZ Gardener/Stuff Sampson wants to spread the word on the wonders of the conifer family. Here, Juniperus communis 'Repanda' is an outstanding disease resistant groundcover.

Now the driveway – where the first plantings only went in 16 years ago – is a tribute to all things coniferous.

David maintains that he has now stopped creating new areas of the garden. However as we walk back to the driveway he points out a flat paddock out the back. “I’d love to grow a maze there,” he says with a twinkle of rebellion in his eye.

After the driveway, came the slope at the back of the house. Looking out over the elevated back deck, the four-year-old native garden below belies its young age. In that short time, what was a cow paddock has been transformed into a flourishing native garden.

Lottie Hedley / NZ Gardener/Stuff An unusual array of conifers line the impressive driveway at Frog Lodge.

“I had the idea that it would be great to look down on trees. So I fenced it off and now a garden festival favourite, the robot mower, keeps it in check. It works brilliantly. I then have time and energy to expand the grove planting along the hill slopes and focus on other parts of the garden.”

Throughout the garden, there are strategically located seats. In one, our view is directed through a rusty circular frame down to the heritage station David has painstakingly restored. “It has been a part of my life since I can remember.”

When David had Cedar Grove, they didn’t have any plant that wasn’t a conifer, but now he likes to have a bit of fun in the garden trying out new things, including natives. “It’s a learning curve as I didn’t know much about natives. The focus is on a garden of smaller natives and cultivars, and it will develop over the next few years.”

Lottie Hedley / NZ Gardener/Stuff Prehistoric monkey puzzle (Araucaria araucana) originates from southern Chile.

David isn’t one to rush things, as his lifetime of working with conifers has taught him that good things take time. “You can develop a new garden all in one go – but where’s the fun in that,” he says. “I like to watch the development over time. For me, a garden is never finished and it’s a joy to be a part of something that is forever changing.”

Near the house is a nursery area for young trees being nurtured ready for the next big job – replacing the dying trees along the front entry. David is still doing a bit of propagating – he admits he just can’t stop.

He points out a groundcover rimu cultivar: “Sir Russell Matthews [the horticulturist who developed Tūpare] reckoned it’s the world smallest conifer.”

We then move through a hillside planted solely in tōtara. “I used a nurse crop of cabbage trees and other native shrubs. The nurse crop was there to mimic the forest environment so that the tōtara would stretch up to the light and result in the dramatic columnar sentinals within this grove. I’m now in the process of removing all the nurse crop.”

Out in the open they are a completely different tree, he explains. “It’s all about getting back to nature’s way of doing things. If you have a problem with growing things, go back to nature and adjust your management. We get plenty of rough days in Taranaki, but it’s magnificent when you walk through the tōtara, as it’s sheltered and shady in the hot sun. I will never see these trees mature, but that doesn’t matter to me. It’s the joy of growing a tree and watching it develop over time that is the best part.”

An area of garden under development has a long mown path that stretches along the slope, with groves of young plantings rhythmically located along each side. A wow moment with a monkey puzzle (Araucaria araucana) grove, planted in 2008, illustrates this. “I grow my trees in groves as they are an elegant and bold way to showcase their forms.”

Lottie Hedley / NZ Gardener/Stuff View from the native garden down to the heritage Egmont railway station lovingly restored by David Sampson at his Frog Lodge property.

The next grove supports some beautiful Japanese cedar Cryptomeria japonica ‘Egmont’. It’s a pet subject for David. “I’ve been trying for years to generate interest in these trees for forestry and finally people are taking notice,” he says.

David developed this clone himself, selecting about 30 years ago a nice form that withstood wind and grew from cuttings. “My problem now is that I can’t find enough people to propagate it.”

Noeline has a particular talent for developing new cultivars. A cultivar of kamahi (Weinmannia racemosa) that she developed was spotted on a branch of a young tree and she took cuttings. Three years later, she presented it to David. It’s a stunning specimen with spectacular red colouring in January.

Plant trees with the future in mind.

This attention to detail is a key trait of the Sampson couple and has led to their conifer cultivars being sought-after across the globe. “It’s such a thrill to see our plants growing in other countries – it really is our legacy.”

With David hitting his 88th birthday before Christmas, he exemplifies the very characteristics of his beloved conifers – tough as old boots, resilient, adaptable and quite frankly, astounding. His impassioned plea for embracing this oft-maligned family of plants is infectious.

It is indeed time to take a closer and more enlightened look at conifers. Their graceful shapes, pleasing fragrance, striking bark, contrasting foliage colours and textures combine to elevate their usefulness in the garden beyond mere hedging.

As David says: “They span from the arctic to the tropics across every continent. In New Zealand, we have the chance to grow almost the complete range of these plants, and the majority of them grow really well. We are unique in that respect.”