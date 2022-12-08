Grand Designs NZ homes ranked in order of brilliance

A tough six months on a new build in the Chatham Islands - Grand Designs NZ presenter Tom Webster catches up with John and Bridget Preece.

Everyone has a favourite Grand Designs NZ build from this season, and this is Homed's list - ranked in order.

Yes, it's a subjective list, but we have taken into consideration architectural brilliance (or lack thereof), sustainability, liveability, entertainment value and problem solving, bearing in mind these projects should also convey some sense of the "grand" in the show's title.

Every build was interrupted to a bigger or lesser extent by Covid lockdowns, and most were affected by the increasing cost of materials. These were huge challenges, and added costs for owners renting in the meantime.

In some instances, it was the incredible scope of the owner's vision that caused the biggest challenges - notably the Tapu, Coromandel build that took nearly seven years to complete.

READ MORE:

* Grand Designs NZ: Massive vanity project sees builder quit after four years

* Grand Designs NZ: Abandoned castle rebuild wows, but owner is selling up

* Grand Designs NZ: Aucklanders swap city rental for 'good life' passive house

* Grand Designs NZ: Container house build on Waiheke beggars belief

* Grand Designs NZ: $1.7m round house build for 32-year-old who left school at 15

* Grand Designs NZ: 'It's quite some bach' is an understatement

* Grand Designs NZ: Huge build is 'mothballed' halfway through

* Grand Designs NZ returns with daring, off-grid build in Chatham Islands



TVNZ1 Presenter Tom Webster was blown away by this Chatham Islands build. The house, designed by architect Michael O'Sullivan, features a double butterfly roof reminiscent of seabirds in flight.

1. Off-grid house in Chatham Islands

This build, which was the first to screen this season, tops our list because it ticks all the boxes above. Building in such a remote island location is a huge challenge requiring exceptional planning and patience. And owners John and Bridget Preece didn't shirk - Bridget even cooked for the crew (many hours a day).

Architecturally, the house, designed by Michael O'Sullivan, is a winner. With its soaring roof form it references sea birds and the wind that shapes the amazing landscape. We love the expansive decking, with the inverted roof shape on the base that gives the house the look of an ark.

TVNZ1 Built-in cabinetry includes a shelving unit and bench seating in the dining area. Bridget especially loves the timber veneer above the table as it resembles dolphins.

The materials are in keeping with the location - rugged steel on the exterior, and a beautiful kauri ply lining on the interior. The black kitchen cabinetry a perfect contrast, and the built-in furniture is another plus.

Sustainability has also been considered - the house is off-grid, with solar panels on the ground nearby to provide power (there's a back-up generator).

They spent $1.3 million on the build, which is on family land.

2. Passive house in Featherston

We can't go past this first home build by a young couple who gave up their Auckland rental to build a certified passive house in Featherston. Josefine (Jo) Watterson, who has an architectural degree from Sweden, and husband Will, a business executive, put in a huge amount of sweat equity to get this one over the line.

TVNZ1 Newly completed, the Featherston passive house passed the "blower-door" test with flying colours.

Considering their 200m² house was expected to cost 5 to 10% more than a conventional build, they did well to bring it in at $918,000 (build only). It’s a very big house for a first home.

We got to see some of the massive detail that goes into the thermal performance of a passive house, including the airtightness membrane, the mechanical heat recovery ventilation system, and junctions around the thermally broken window frames.

Architecturally, Jo’s design is a winner. Despite the constraints of building a passive house on a budget, Jo has delivered an exciting design – the timber exterior blends beautifully with the lush, leafy surroundings of the former “paddock”. Grand Designs NZ presenter Tom Webster called it a “clean, green, living machine”.

TVNZ1 The large cathedral ceiling in the living area enhances the sense of space.

And the ply-lined living space has a soaring ceiling that follows the roof gable. Most importantly, their heating bill is almost non-existent; Will’s allergies have gone; and the family is never cold. Win-win.

3. Pavilion house in Kerikeri

Our third pick is the grand 600m² build by Warwick and Judy Hyland in the countryside outside Kerikeri. This was a case of “the bigger the better” – to cater to the extended family visiting.

It is also a truly grand build, with a massive central living pavilion and sleeping wings off either side reached via glazed passages – the roof area totals 900m². But it is tastefully done, if a little hotel-like.

TVNZ1 Judy and Warwick Hyland with Grand Designs NZ presenter Tom Webster (left) outside their 600sqm new build outside Kerikeri.

This was a tough watch, because costs racked up. The couple ran out of money and had to sell off the house they had planned to keep. They mothballed the build for many months. Judy worried that Warwick thought he was a failure, “and he’s not – it’s just been one thing after another”. Yep, this one had all the right ingredients, and you couldn’t go past Warwick’s fabulous delaminating cap. The couple even “roughed it”, sleeping in Judy’s office in town.

The timber ceiling in the main pavilion is a standout feature – and the covered outdoor living area, which is big as most people’s houses. It’s a generous house for a generous couple who are much involved with the local community.

Sustainability? Not so much, but they do rely on tank water – there are several tanks, because you wouldn’t want to run out. And the house is well insulated and won’t need much heating in Kerikeri in winter. This build came in at $1.8 million, which was $600k over budget.

GRAND DESIGNS Judy and Warwick Hyland's grand plans for their Kerikeri house finally come together.

4 Abandoned castle rebuild in North Canterbury

This project had everybody talking – Stuff visitors couldn’t get enough of this story, probably because we featured the property for sale at the beginning of 2021. And also, because it is back on the market, finished.

We have put this one at number 4 because it really is grand. It’s not especially original architecturally – we are not fans of replica Mediterranean architecture. But what owner Phil Metaxas has achieved is nothing short of remarkable. He took a derelict building overrun by pigeons and rats and turned it into something quite magnificent. The locals must be thrilled.

BAYLEYS The original owner's dream has finally been fulfilled after 15 years, but will he buy it back?

It’s not perfect – the kitchen seems incomplete, and, as some readers pointed out, there’s a little too much carpet, when timber or stone floors would have been more in keeping. But this is North Canterbury and winters are cold. And it’s likely to appeal to someone running some sort of guest accommodation.

This was probably the most interesting build, in that we got to meet the original owner who had to let go of his dream way back in 2011. Phil tells us he still sees him most weeks. That’s a great story.

Phil spent $1.5 million all up, but did put in a lot of his own labour. He is looking for offers over $2.875 million.

There is more potential in this build. It still needs to be landscaped. Watch this space.

TVNZ1 Raw concrete remains in the grand entry, but is plastered on the upper level. The effect "ages" the castle appropriately.

5. Container house at Waiheke

Choosing to build a container house for aesthetic reasons, rather than affordability was an interesting decision for owner Tony Hodge. Especially when he went out of his way to not make it look like a container house. OK, there are a few things remaining – bits of the walls in the stairwell, and parts of the ceiling.

But the containers were sliced into so much, that their original form was lost. When you compare it to the famous stacked container house in Ōwhiro Bay it is not in the same league. If it was, it would have been further up our list.

TVNZ1 Tom Webster had initial doubts about the "authenticity" of a container house that didn't work within the confines of the containers, but is pleased the aesthetics remain.

TVNZ1 The "goalpost" black steel frame across the middle of the living area was inserted to provide structural rigidity - one of many measures to counter problems created by opening up the containers.

This project does show architectural and construction ingenuity, however, and for that, it gets the number five spot. We like that he has used existing containers and created a very liveable house – and the planted green roof over a bedroom is a nice touch.

We were stunned that neither the architects nor engineers foresaw the rigidity issues that come from taking great pieces out of a container. There have been plenty of stories about container builds, and several companies in New Zealand specialise in container homes. But all kudos to the builders for working through that.

Tony spent around $800,000 on the build, which is not cheap for a container house.

6. Holiday home at Lake Tarawera

Intrinsically, there is nothing wrong with this home. It just wasn’t a particularly exciting build. In fact, it was a little boring, but lovely owners compensated.

TVNZ1 In the Lake Tarawera house, all the living areas and bedrooms are on a single level, with the garage beneath ensuring the house maintains a low profile.

TVNZ1 Natural materials, including stone and timber are a link from the interior to the exterior.

We like the front elevation facing the lake, and the way the house appears to float on a big platform. Tucking the garage underneath and well out of sight was a very good idea, even if the earthworks were the biggest we had seen on Grand Designs NZ up to that point. (The Coromandel house build topped that later in the series.)

The interior lets this house down. There is a very narrow passage to the bedrooms for a 320m² house, and the interior design is not cohesive. There’s nothing wrong with that of course – it’s just not visually exciting. We don’t get the high ceilings we have seen in many of the other projects.

This was not a cheap build, coming in just under $2 million (build only).

7. Croissant house at Tapu, Coromandel

Well, this was another project that got you all excited – some of you probably expected it to be number 8 on the list. The house that Charles and Yvonne Webster built took nearly seven years, and it was five years before the ground slab was even poured.

TVNZ1 Charles and Yvonne Webster spent seven years on their $4.5 million croissant-shaped retirement home in Tapu, Coromandel.

And the builder walked off the job after four years. You wouldn’t wish that on anybody. But there are several disappointments with this $4.5 million house (that includes the $1 million land cost). It seems a missed opportunity to build a house that is much more in tune with the stunning natural landscape. As it is, it’s a huge edifice of curved grey steel on a hill – with dents in some of the flashings.

We have put it in at number 7 (and not 8), however, because it truly is grand, and the swooping, timber-lined ceiling is fantastic. Also, it was a really good watch. These two took us along for the ride.

Other negatives include a very small second bedroom with no view, and chunky, ugly window frames that interrupt the view – a product of the curved form. This is not a pretty house to look at. There is altogether too much concrete around the entry. But the site is not yet landscaped. It will be great to revisit this one a little further down the track to see how it has “settled” into the hillside.

TVNZ1 There's a more organic feel to the interior, thanks to the sculptural, vaulted ceiling featuring kauri salvaged from the old boathouse in Herne Bay. It references the hull of an upturned boat.

8. Round house at Waikanae

The most amazing thing about this project was the age of the owner (and the fact he left school at 15 or 16), and the amount of money he spent. Helped by his mum, 32-year-old James Davis spent $1.7 million building a round house clad in timber. Yes, he completely overcapitalised, but he intends to stay.

Architecturally, it’s quaint, rather than impressive – a bit too quaint for a huge $1.7m spend (compare this to the Kerikeri house at $1.8m). We can’t help wondering what other architecture could have featured for that price. And we do wonder how it will look when that huge timber fence and all the timber cladding weather. Maybe James will restain it every few years.

TVNZ1 The round house is clad in cedar, which will weather over time. The garage, at right, has curved walls on either side to fit in with the aesthetic.

It was interesting to watch, but hardly grand despite the cost. However, it was still a worthwhile project to feature for its points of difference. We love the way James scavenged all sorts of things for his landscaping – from old railway sleepers to free palm trees.

And it was fun to see how the house went together with “pizza slices” fitted in to the central torsion ring. The “eyebrow” window shades are very cute.

It would be great to see more young people on Grand Designs NZ, but, of course, it’s usually the boomer generation with the money to spend on a grand project. So that seems unlikely.

Let us know your favourite in the comments section. Or it just too close to call?