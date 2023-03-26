Grand Designs UK: Cheap labour fail as Latvian builders 'run off' with $490,000

It's the day of reckoning for Grand Designs UK homeowners Colin and Adele who lost nearly half-a-million dollars (NZ) in a contract with their Latvian builders.

REVIEW: There are so many lessons to be learned from this first episode in the new series of Grand Designs UK, it’s hard to know where to start.

Perhaps the most stinging lesson of all: When you want maximum bang for your buck, be prepared for the consequences. There’s probably a reason that quote is cheap. And losing nearly half a million dollars (£250,000) when your builder doesn’t deliver is right up there as one of the worst possible scenarios.

And the second lesson: Don’t go “grand” when you really don’t need to, and probably can’t afford to (do you really need seven bathrooms?) But, hey, we wouldn’t have this great show without risk-takers.

This week’s risk-taker is Colin, who is described as an “adventurous type”. He works in the film industry and his job takes him to many dangerous places, including filming in North Korea. “If I can make that happen I can build a house,” he says.

His wife Adele and children Billy and Polly are a little more sceptical, for good reason as it turns out.

TVNZ 1 Grand Designs UK returns to NZ with a massive build. The main cedar-clad volume of this Manchester house appears to defy gravity, sitting on a smaller transparent glass base.

They’re building a home in the posh south Manchester suburb of Hale where Colin and Adele both grew up, but the Tudor-style mansions that are home to football and TV celebrities are well out of reach. So eight years ago they bought the only place in the neighbourhood they could afford – “probably the ugliest house in Hale”. And they bowled it.

They have commissioned Swedish architect Vasco Trigueiros to design a curved cedar-clad three-storey house that cantilevers out over a fully glazed lower floor. Grand Designs UK presenter Kevin McCloud says their design will “challenge the cosy comfort of its suburban setting”.

That’s true. It won’t exactly fit in, but it will be exciting, as it “defies gravity and even the rules of suburbia”.

Owner’s cost estimate comparable to a ‘social housing build’

Colin believes he can do it for £700,000, but McCloud says for that price, on a square-metre basis, it’s comparable to a social housing build. He estimates £1.5m. And he should know – this is the 23rd series of Grand Designs UK. “That would be a nightmare,” says Colin prophetically.

So, they opt for cheap labour. Enter the Latvians, who have never worked in the UK before. He has also hired an Italian fit-out company. But the massive steel framing is being made locally.

Trouble brews from the start – and this is lesson one: Work has already started when Colin sees the architect has put in a column to prop up a so-called cantilever. He should have spotted that sooner. Fixing it adds £30,000 to the price and four months to the timeframe.

TVNZ 1 Homeowners Colin and Adele, pictured with McCloud, will be working a while to pay off their 20-year mortgage.

Watching the massive steel framing go up, it looks, as everyone suggests, like a giant rollercoaster. It’s complex and fiddly, but cool.

There’s a telling moment when McCloud asks them about money (and this is before they lose the deposit). They both look at the ground, then each other, and they exhale, which says it all really. “Well, we’re earning, so that’s a positive thing,” says Colin. We see this sort of frantic, finger-crossed optimism often on Grand Designs. It must be gut-wrenching for the people involved.

McCloud is optimistic about using Latvians, as he says they are usually very quick and skilled. They are supplying all the glazing and ask for payment upfront. No British suppliers can match their quote, and Colin needs the house to be made watertight quickly, so he can get his mortgage.

The Latvians had planned to use prefabricated timber cassettes that can be slotted into the structure quickly. But they find it’s too awkward craning them into place, so they start doing it by hand, which is very slow. And the extra Latvian “saviours” required for the job don’t turn up. Colin is losing sleep.

TVNZ 1 The eaves of the overhang are also clad in red cedar.

Long story short, the Latvians don’t get the work finished for the contract labour price (McCloud says it looks like they did about a month’s work). The foreman vanishes after Christmas; then Covid hits and the Latvians don’t return when travel restrictions lift. They keep the £250,000 Colin says he gave them as a deposit for the windows, because they say that’s what they owe him for the extra time, but they had a contract, and it appears they have failed to deliver both the labour and the glass.

Colin and Adele are now stuck financially. They can’t progress the build – they need the missing quarter million pounds.

‘I think this project is doomed’

“Giving a vast amount of money to a foreign contractor and seeing very little for it – that, in my mind, is so major,” says McCloud. “It’s the equivalent of major organ failure. I think this project is doomed. I don’t think it can survive that type of major trauma.”

The roofing arrives, but Colin needs the workers he has already paid to come and fit the roof and 40 solar panels. But at least his film work bounces back, so he hires a local builder and crew to do the roof.

TVNZ 1 The Italian-manufactured kitchen teams wood vneer with black accents.

What about the glass? Colin’s big sister runs their own family glassmaking business and the firm steps in to make the glass for him. (That’s another lesson; he should have chosen her in the first place.)

With threats of litigation looming, Colin says the Latvians promise they will be back on site in two weeks, and sure enough four of them turn up, only to disappear again with much left undone.

But Colin now has mortgage money, and he cracks on with local tradies. Interior fittings, designed seven years ago, were made and stored in Italy. Adele doesn’t much like the terrazzo for the flooring. Ouch.

Grand reveal

Three-and-a-half years after McCloud first visited the site, he’s back for the grand reveal of the house he likens to a wooden spaceship. There’s a great shot of him driving through the posh, leafy suburb, and you have to smile when he says: “Tudor-bethan, mock Georgian. Every style is here, with brass knobs on. And in the middle of all this fakery, this footballer glitz, Colin and Adele, of course, have tried to plant something here which is perhaps the most wicked design brand of all, which is Scandi cool.”

TVNZ 1 The second floor boasts a large media room, plus a games room and four bedrooms.

The house is amazing. It’s grand, with the curved red cedar upper level hovering above the transparent glass base. And it “flows”; Adele says it makes her feel more graceful.

Inside it is vast. The open-plan living area on the ground floor features a stunning Italian kitchen. There’s a magnificent curved steel staircase leading to an entertainment lounge with a leafy outlook, four bedrooms, and a man cave, or woman cave with pool table. There is double-height glazing and circular skylights.

The top level is entirely devoted to the main suite, which includes a Zen yoga space beneath another circular skylight. The bedroom opens to a balcony. And the seven bathrooms throughout the house are beautiful, with their imported terrazzo floors.

TVNZ 1 The spiral staircase continues up to the main suite on the top level.

But what about the lasting scars? The build cost went from the budgeted £700k to a massive £1.7 million (NZ$3.4m). The £250,000 was never returned. Colin blames himself for not being more thorough and meticulous about the contractual arrangements. “I left a gap and it was exploited. That hurt a lot, because you want to trust people, and to lose that faith in humanity...”

What the Latvian CEO says

Of course, there are two sides to every story. McCloud says the chief executive of the Latvian company disputes Colin’s description of what happened. He claims the windows were not part of the contract and that Colin was slow to make decisions, meaning the company has been left thousands of pounds out of pocket by the build.

McCloud still thinks the house was good value, despite a big mortgage. Let’s hope we don’t see it on the market any time soon. Because they’ve built a beauty. But we think it’s a pity they didn’t use a local architect, and local trades (including family) from the outset.

TVNZ 1 Every one of the seven bathrooms features Italian terrazzo.