Grand Designs UK: Boring bungalow makes way for modern black box, but fans are appalled

What will the neighbours think and does it matter? Couple embark on a Grand Designs build that defies convention.

REVIEW: You have to laugh, or you would cry. When this Hertfordshire episode of Grand Designs screened in the UK, many fans took to social media to express their outrage that the original bungalow was demolished to make way for “a monstrosity”.

I’ve looked at the photos and quite frankly, the neighbouring houses are so boring they would never be missed if they were demolished. One person wrote on Twitter: “They have devalued their neighbours' properties with that gigantic disproportionate, light-blocking, privacy-invading eyesore.”

I’m not sure it’s even possible to devalue the neighbouring properties (only mildly kidding).

Matt Gamble/TVNZ 1 Black flint and charred timber walls define this contemporary Grand Designs UK build in the heart of suburbia. Owners Davi and Matt are pictured with presenter Kevin McCloud.

But back to the story. Presenter Kevin McCloud tells us the town, “a polite suburb of sleepy houses” is about to be rudely awoken by “an upstart in its midst”, as Matt and Davi get started on a project they’ve been planning for three years.

They bulldoze an £800,000 (NZ$1.6 million) bungalow and move into a tiny rental with their two children. They were going to renovate, but felt it made more economic sense to start over with an “overtly multicultural home” that will accommodate all the family. This will include visiting family from Zimbabwe where Davi was born, and South Australia, where Matt hails from – there’s a sweet love story there.

Channel 4 Some of the neighbouring properties can be glimpsed in this screenshot. Presumably the other houses also open up to the sun and the view at the rear, but their architectural merit is debatable.

Matt, a digital product designer, and Davi, a financial strategist, aim to project manage the build while working full time in the city.

Matt describes their build as a “modern black box”. The house, designed by architect Nicholas Tye, will feature charred timber, with black flint on the base – a homage to Zimbabwe, which means “house of stones”. And already they say the locals are “ruffled” by the plan.

“Apparently, it’s too different,” Davi says. But the planners loved it, thank goodness, because the design, which steps down the steep site, is impressive. The house will feature a steel structure and prefabricated SIPs (structural insulated panels), with a lot of wood throughout. It will be three times the size of the old bungalow.

Channel 4 Large sliders open out to the landscaped, terraced rear yard.

And the budget? £550,000 (NZ$1.108 million). They have been quoted more, but think they can get it down, so there’s trouble brewing there – have they not watched Grand Designs before?

Davi’s daily schedule is impossible to keep to, when the weather plays havoc and a sewer line appears in the wrong place. All pretty standard for a new build. Although problems with the footings not aligning with the steel don’t help. Within a few weeks the cost has increased by £26,000; then it doubles, and on it goes.

The couple order their windows before all the walls are all up, which is courting disaster – they are usually measured first on site. When the main windows in the family living area arrive, the builders have to jack up the timber and steel above to get the doors to fit.

Matt Gamble/TVNZ 1 Lacquered birch ply cabinetry and panelling features throughout the house, which steps down the slope towards the view.

Matt Gamble/TVNZ 1 Davi and Matt have a mix of African and Aboriginal art that reflects their respective cultures.

‘I come from a family of strong women’

Meanwhile, Davi is upset she is not spending enough time with the children: “It feels like shit, actually. It sucks.” It is just as well she comes from a family of strong women – “it’s in my DNA”. She says her grandmother wouldn’t call for help when she came upon a venomous snake – she would wrestle it herself.

Work stops in 2021 when materials are in short supply due to Covid, and prices ramp up. There’s a lot of waiting around for cheaper materials that have longer lead times.

Interestingly, Matt and Davi are doing this build entirely with savings, and hope not to have to go to the bank. And to save money they move into the unfinished house (a building site) with a makeshift kitchen and bathroom. And they are painting the top floor together to save more money – and to bond as a family, which works. Everyone’s helping.

Matt Gamble/TVNZ 1 The house has something else the neighbours probably don't have - an open-plan kitchen.

Matt Gamble/TVNZ 1 Sharp, sculptural lines define the house, both inside and out.

‘Any new idea will raise controversy’

The Moldovan stonemason’s flint work is attracting the attention of neighbours, because it’s yet another thing that’s different: “The stone cladding in this road just doesn’t seem to fit,” one neighbour says. “I just think it looks ugly.”

McCloud is right when he says this viewpoint was inevitable. “Any new idea, any new take on an old material, any cross-cultural mix of influences, will raise controversy.”

When McCloud drives towards the house for the grand reveal, he drives through a much more affluent area than the street the house is in. Is he trying to make a point? Of course he is. But don’t be fooled. These are not the houses next door to this new house, which are humbler and not architecturally interesting from what we can see.

Matt Gamble/TVNZ 1 The children's bedrooms also feature timber.

This new house does make a bold statement, as intended. It’s grand; it’s modern; and it defies convention with a bridge across a moat to the entry.

There are key design influences from both Matt and Davi’s home countries – “the rusty Corten steel door, the charred cladding and brise soleil sunshades all evoke arid landscapes”.

Davi says the flint work reminds her of a giraffe’s pattern, and McCloud says it’s the first time he has seen an animal print produced in stone. It’s magnificent, with a real sense of movement – McCloud says it “dances”.

This has to be one of the best-looking suburban builds we have seen on Grand Designs. Inside, the house is as striking as the exterior. It’s clean and sharp, and full of sun, thanks to the large windows and a huge skylight. As you step down through the house, the view gradually opens up, and that’s the wow moment, right there.

Matt Gamble/TVNZ 1 Bathrooms are also modern and light-filled.

The lacquered birch ply cabinetry and panelling throughout the living areas is inspired, and calming. African art coexists with Aboriginal pieces – it all comes together, and what’s the betting there is nothing like it in any of the other homes in the street.

If there is one thing I would change, it’s the kitchen layout. The sink bench seems too small, but the island is magnificent – it would have been a better place for the sink.

It’s an emotional scene as Davi and Matt talk about their journey – even McCloud wipes away a tear.

What about that budget? They have spent an extra £160,000 (£710,000 all up for the build) and they’ve somehow found the extra money, with help along the way from “the tribe” that’s family.

This house is a celebration of their partnership (“a multicultural, international triumph”), and you can’t help but love it and wish them all the best. And perhaps by now, the neighbours also love the new addition to their neighbourhood. Or is that just wishful thinking?

McCloud sums it up like this: “Suburbia for about 100 years, has remained resolutely resistant to change. But as we know if you don’t change, you wither.”