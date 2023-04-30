Grand Designs UK: Multigenerational 'longhouse' riles those boring armchair critics

REVIEW: I can’t believe how much I love the idea of this week’s Grand Designs UK project – a multigenerational home for a middle-aged couple and “his-and-her parents”. It’s such a generous idea; it’s how people lived in years gone by, and it makes perfect sense if you have the space.

Despite being farming novices, Mike and Sarah bought a smallholding in the Derbyshire Dales three years ago. Sarah, a former pharmacist, is now a full-time shepherdess, while Mike, managing director of a medical tech company, helps out when he can. They live in a boring cul-de-sac in Derby, and they want a different life.

And here’s the thing – what they’re planning harks right back to the past, when farmers built timber and stone longhouses that not only sheltered several generations of the family, but also their livestock. All under one roof.

TVNZ 1 Sarah and Mike build a 21st-century version of a traditional longhouse on their smallholding in the Derbyshire Dales.

Mike’s parents Jean and Robin, and Sarah’s mum Sylvia, who is 85 and can no longer manage on her own, will be moving in with them. Their two daughters, Francesca and Isabella will no doubt visit. Mike sees it as a solution to a problem that is a very real challenge for the future – ageing parents living on their own.

The couple’s 7.4ha farm is a stunning location with a sprawl of barns, but there’s no house. They discovered 26 planning applications to build a house on the site had been refused by the local authorities over the years.

TVNZ 1 Presenter Kevin McCloud catches up with the family, which includes Mike's mum Jean (left) and Sarah's mum Sylvia (next to McCloud).

But architect Jillian Mitchell has found a way to get around the regulations, by building a house of “exceptional architectural quality” that has to be “part of the landscape”. And they get approval for a 21st-century interpretation of a traditional longhouse, which makes a lot of sense.

Their massive 500m² home will be built from structural steel and SIPs (structural insulated panels), with a corrugated steel cladding and timber fins, and it will have a roofline with a complex geometry that echoes the shape of the valley.

Mike’s parents will be down one end of the house, and Sarah’s mum will have her own living quarters in a small connected building to one side. The animals will have their own barn.

TVNZ 1/Stuff Grand Designs UK Kevin McCloud with Mike and Sarah Derbyshire Dales 28.4.23

The land cost £250,000 and their budget for the build is £945,000 (NZ$1.92 million), which seems cheap for a house that size. It wouldn’t happen here.

But do the parents like the idea?

There’s a telling interview with Mike’s parents, and I did not expect this. It appears they have no intention of moving in, because they feel they will be isolated. At present, they’re in Stratford “just down from the shops, library and hospital”. Good grief, but you can see where they’re coming from.

“And now, your son has suggested you come and live in the middle of nowhere, on the side of a steep hill, with him, and some sheep,” McCloud says. And Jean replies: “Bad, isn’t it? Rest assured, we will be thinking hard about whether we’re going to move.”

She says she doesn’t even know if they’ll still be alive when it’s finished. McCloud is speechless. This is gripping TV. Fortunately, Sarah’s mum can’t wait to move in.

TVNZ 1/Stuff A large kitchen island makes it easy to cater to extended family and friends.

The build is slow at first, due to the complexity of the multi-angled steel structure, but that goes up smoothly. McCloud calls it “the three great pyramids of Derby”. The operations manager thought he was looking at a plan for the Battlestar Galactica.

There are 120 SIPs pieces for the 389m² roof, all different. Then there is the standing seam roofing to come on top of that which is 9m high at its peak.

Death in the family

And then the bombshell. It’s sad news. Mike’s dad Robin dies after a very short illness. “Mum and Dad were married for 61 years, so it’s a big change for Mum to be on her own now,” Mike says.

TVNZ 1 The design provides separation for the different generations.The building in the background is Sylvia's home. Jean's quarters are at one end of the longhouse.

TVNZ 1 The house is designed for "family gathering together".

He has noticed his Mum is much more frail and everyone is worried. But, fortunately, Jean has a change of heart about moving in, although she is pessimistic. “There’s a lot to go wrong,” she says, and she would like a helicopter pad.

“As you older you are not as resilient as you thought you were. I know now, I do need support. I need to know that there’s somebody there I can rely on. Things are completely different for me, now... our life together is finished. There is nothing now for me to stay in Stratford.”

Then Jean has a fall, and has carers coming to the house. There is more urgency to finish the house. And wonderfully, Mike and Sarah’s daughter Fran is now also going to move into the house and take care of Gran, and start saving for a house deposit.

The build continues, and when McCloud walks through the house for the first time, he is in awe of the size, and gets a laugh when he refers to it as a”Derbyshire incredibly longhouse”.

TVNZ 1 A triple-glazed wall provides expansive views of the rolling dales; exposed steel portals set up a visual rhythm through the vast open-plan living area.

And Sarah gets on with farming – we see her delivering twin lambs. But her little black farm cat threatens to steal the show. He left paw prints in the concrete and skips across the screen in numerous shots.

This is not a ‘US supermax prison’ nor an ‘Amazon warehouse’

McCloud strolls up for the grand reveal, and what a gem this house is. Unfortunately, many UK viewers thought otherwise, taking to social media in droves to criticise its design, with one even remarking that it looks like an Amazon warehouse.

Another viewer thought it looked like a US supermax prison from a crime documentary.

No it doesn’t, but I get why they would say that. With its overtly plain exterior, it resembles a barn, but that was always the intention. Landscaping will help it settle into the surroundings in due course. And what would those armchair critics prefer? An old-fashioned cottage? A boring house with a bundle of small rooms with low ceilings, no open-plan living or indoor-outdoor flow? Previous owners of the land had tried that to no avail.

TVNZ 1 Even the bathrooms have splendid views.

This house is undeniably grand, from the breathtaking views of the dales through the triple-glazed windows to the architecture – with triple glazing and privacy there is no need for curtains. Imagine the scene at night in winter when it snows.

“You see the weather go by; there are four distinct seasons – usually by lunchtime,” Mike says.

McCloud calls it an “agricultural shed but rewritten in crafted bronze and enormous sheets of tinted glass”.

There is still some finishing to be done, including the timber fins on the exterior, which will help reduce overheating in summer. Meanwhile, inside, the exposed steel portals help to break up the enormous length of the house, creating a visual rhythm down the spine.

Most importantly, this is a shared home for three generations, although the “mums” have yet to move in permanently. Both elderly women and Fran are staying when McCloud turns up. Sylvia says they will all have to learn to give and take a lot more.

The build took nine months longer than expected, and the budget has crept up 25% to around £1.2 million, which is NZ$2.95 million for the entire build, including the farm, and that’s cheap.

“What price is peace of mind for having our parents with us?” Sarah says. “We can cope... if you can give something back [to parents] at the other end of life, then that’s what you should do.”

Mike sums it up beautifully: “This is the heart; this is where the family is based. They can always come here.”

I hope those mums and daughters know just how lucky they are.

Grand Designs UK screens on TVNZ 1 on Sundays at 8.30pm, and on TVNZ+