What we can expect to see on Grand Designs NZ this season

“It wouldn’t be Grand Designs without the grand, but maybe we should call it Grand and Interesting.”

Presenter Tom Webster opens up, just a little, about the projects that will feature in this year’s series of Grand Designs NZ. And that comment is sparked by a couple of builds that fall into the “attainable” (read “more affordable”) category.

“We are always keen for diversity, which includes more attainable projects – for those without deep pockets,” Webster says. “And we do have one way up in the Canterbury High Country, on the side of a mountain. It’s about as far off-grid as you can get. They’ve been trying to keep it under $500,000. We’re filming the reveal next week, and that’s when we will find out whether they’ve managed it or not.”

TVNZ1 Tom Webster heads a new series of Grand Designs NZ starting on Tuesday, October 24. He is pictured outside the container house build on Waiheke Island that featured last year. The house is on the market, with an auction planned for November 4.

And there’s another more “attainable” one in New Brighton, Christchurch – a suburb not exactly known for its grand architecture.

“I have no pre-conceptions of New Brighton,” Webster says. “But there’s a huge pride in the suburb, and we are tapping into that with a couple, one of whom was born and bred in New Brighton. This is a very clever design that has had to overcome a lot of restrictions.

“For a lot of my career as an architect I have tried to show people how you get value added by employing an architect or designer. They know how to maximise opportunity, or lack of opportunity. And New Brighton does that. It’s a compact and challenging site, and what this couple has created will be a joy to live in.”

Frances Oliver Webster is pictured beside one of this year's new builds.

‘Romantic ruin’ in Waitaki Valley

Six of the builds this year are in the South Island (the crew offsets its carbon miles), with several in beautiful mountain landscapes. “And we have a really ancient building in the Waitaki Valley that was built in the mid-1800s,” Webster says. “It’s an old romantic ruin that means a lot to the family.”

The project follows the owners who want to bring modernity to the building, while preserving its character.

“We have a great cross-section of architectural tastes and different personalities on the show, and we have something very eccentric, in the best possible way, in Dunedin.”

Webster says the eccentricities of this project are amazing, and following the build is a journey of discovery, with a fairy tale element.

‘Daydream home’ in Mangawhai

And, yes, there are “grand” builds, of course, including a magnificent home in Mangawhai, north of Auckland.

MEDIAWORKS This is the last Mangawhai house to appear on Grand Designs NZ, in 2018. The property, which has its own jetty, was sold two years later for $4 million.

“This is a house that you could see in the pages of international Vogue [Living] magazine,” the presenter says. “It’s a European-influenced dream or daydream home. You experience all the surrounding environment – there’s lots of glass. It’s an Imax view of the Mangawhai sand dunes.

“We’ll always have these grand houses. And we have another beautiful one that’s an architect’s own house, near Puhoi (north of Auckland). This house is another magazine-quality project, and it has a lot of things that I, as a practising architect, appreciate.

“It has always struck me that New Zealand has a great tradition of individual home building. And we are trying our best to tap into the best architecture in New Zealand.”

Webster says it has been a joy to make Grand Designs this season, and it’s not over yet. Filming continues even as the first show screens next week, and the crew is already working on projects for the next two seasons.

“It’s rare to see a project completed within a year. The roundhouse we featured last year was probably the only one we have done in that timeframe.”

TVNZ1 This was our favourite build from the last season – the Kelp House in the Chatham Islands designed by architect Michael O’Sullivan. The off-grid property won an NZIA Wellington Housing Award this year.

Building cost increases

The presenter says they have noticed the big price increases in the cost of building over the past year: “It’s very difficult [for owners] when you have your builder coming back and saying something is 50% more expensive than last week. It’s hard to pull back on your plans; maybe you could reduce some of the fitout.

“Homeowners are so invested in their builds, and we’re just seeing the tip of the iceberg – they may have been planning it for 10 years. Which means, by hook or by crook, people will achieve their dream. And that usually means big loans.”

This is the second season Webster has filmed for Grand Designs NZ after replacing former presenter Chris Moller. “I’m a bit more familiar with how everything in TV works. And I have had the chance to review potential projects as they come in, and help choose what we do.

Frances Oliver Webster and the crew are still filming as the series goes to air.

“We could make a whole reality show on the making of Grand Designs – we would probably have more jeopardy in it than in the actual programme. Just the sheer amount of effort needed to get it on TV at the right time.

“It’s great that we get to walk the talk – making a programme with the challenges of a timescale.” Just as the owners have to do.

Grand Designs NZ begins on TVNZ 1 on Tuesday, October 24, 7.30pm, and will also screen on TVNZ+