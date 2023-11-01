Grand Designs NZ: 'Statement house' on a sand dune dwarfs everything

There is no doubt the Grand Designs NZ "red house" as the Mangawhai locals like to call it makes a bold statement - with its huge red brick walls it's unmissable. Presenter Tom Webster takes a look.

REVIEW: You can’t complain about the sand when you build on a sand dune. It will always be there, and it will be in the house, your shoes, hair and even your teeth and ears on really windy days.

But I guess it’s one way to get an ever-changing landscape out the window.

The builders of this Grand Designs NZ project experience this first hand – the sand even tries to bury and destroy their tools when they work close to the ground. They’re not impressed.

TVNZ 1 Grand Designs NZ visits Mangawhai this week to follow Rosemarie and Matthew Dunning's $2.5m build on sand dunes.

They’re working on a huge house at Mangawhai north of Auckland, for barrister Matthew and project manager Rosemarie Dunning – a dream house that comprises a brick pavilion and a glass pavilion, in a style they call “Danish Mid-century By the Sea”.

The family has had a bach at Mangawhai, north of Auckland for many years, so they know this landscape well. They bought this particular block, at the northern end of Tern Point, in 2016, and holidayed with their children in a caravan on site. Now, they’re looking to retire in the new house, and it seems they need an awful lot of house.

TVNZ 1 Presenter Tom Webster (right) talks to Rosemarie and Matthew Dunning and their son Nick who designed the house.

Their son Nick, an architectural designer, pitched for the job of designing it, and won it. “He knew what we wanted because he grew up in this environment and the way we live to live. The design is absolutely spot on for us and for this property,” says Matthew.

The house forms a large L-shape to allow a sheltered courtyard. And the spine takes the form of two “formidable” brick walls that curl around an oversized front door and extend inside to create the brick pavilion. The glass pavilion beyond is completely open to the view. It’s a very clean and simple design.

Will it be an ‘incongruous imposition’ on the landscape?

Presenter Tom Webster is not sure whether it might look like “an incongruous imposition in this beautiful, granular dunescape”. That could well depend on how big it turns out to be.

TVNZ 1 Webster says some visitors arriving at the house may find the "great walls of Mangawhai" confronting.

TVNZ 1 You can see the scale of the house here - Webster is dwarfed by the red brick walls inside.

They have a decent-sized budget of $1.9m, with contingencies on top. And it seems their only worry is how much family tension there may be between what “the client” wants and what the “designer” thinks should happen. But so far, so good.

“The Danish influence is the tactility of materials and the atmosphere of light,” Nick says. “It’s all about openness and glass. And for me, it’s also about scaling, privacy and intimacy.”

Those are words that could come back to haunt him, because this house is no small bach. It is going to be incredibly big, as we see when they start the concrete lap pool and foundations. Rosemarie actually says, “Gosh it’s massive. Wow.” As though this is unexpected.

No downsizing here. Webster calls it “a real statement on the sand”.

TVNZ 1 The red brick dominates the exterior - the elevated lap pool is on the right.

TVNZ 1 The living room is designed as a glass pavilion, providing an ever-changing view of the shifting sands.

How do you build on sand?

And they really are building on a huge sand dune. How does that work? To form the building platform, the sand is made wet and then compacted. Then concrete strip foundations, which are wider than they are deep, are installed to spread the load of the house over the whole area.

As with many builds we have seen, lockdown closes this site at a crucial time of the build, and even when the builders return, they cannot get materials out of Auckland. But at least Northland’s lockdown is over reasonably quickly.

TVNZ 1 The red brick wall with the fire surround flows right outside to form the large wall beside the pool.

Head builder Craig Woollett says they had a storm one weekend that left 40mm to 50mm of sand right through the house. They’ve had to throw away three drills because they have sucked up sand.

Webster is back eventually, along with the Auckland-based owners. The big red roof is on, and we see just how massive this house is. Of course, we wouldn’t have this show without a few really”grand” projects, but this seems like a site where you might find a cute little bach hunkered down on the dunes. That’s not happening.

And then Webster voices the very same thought: “I am still in two minds about this house in this place.

“On the one hand Matt and Rosemarie’s house shows all the signs of becoming a sophisticated, thoughtful, highly polished building, but on the other hand, it was inspired by simple, fun, carefree holidays among these dunes,” he says. “I’m just having real problems reconciling those two narratives.” Exactly.

But you know he will be “wowed” by the final reveal. It’s on track to become a magnificent house.

And it’s not just the red roof that makes a statement, the bricks are also red (there’s a lot of them), and Webster wonders if that choice is an “all-out gamble”. He says the locals have already nicknamed it the “red house” and he thinks that may not be entirely complimentary.

TVNZ 1 One end of one curved brick wall extends to the main suite.

TVNZ 1 This guest room is positioned right at the end of the wing that extends out beside the lap pool.

Meanwhile, the brickies are continuing their “epic construction of the great walls of Mangawhai”.

Nick says the feedback he has from his parents is that they love it. He admits he is a little worried about the “very large statement”. And if there was ever any doubt about the size of the house, the extremely high timber front door makes it clear. Nick has aimed for a sense of “compression” at the entry, despite its height, but the brick walls do give a feeling of enclosure.

The reveal

Driving up to the house, all you see is the massive red brick walls – the house essentially turns its back to the street. Webster suggests a few people will find that confronting.

But architecturally, it’s very clever, with strong, simple forms – there’s nothing “bitsy” about this house.

TVNZ 1 A custom modular sofa wraps around the curved brick wall in the den. The chair at right was made by the couple's son Nick.

There’s a lot of brick, including a long, low fireplace surround in the living area, and of course, the curved spine that leads around the main suite on one side and the den on the other. It does tie the exterior to the interior, visually, and gives the house a real sense of resilience and permanence in a shifting landscape that is anything but permanent.

Nick has built a couple of easy-reading chairs for the house, and a large dining table – he always likes to build at least one piece of furniture for the houses he designs. He has also made door handles. Impressive.

The den seems a little stark, wrapped as it is by the large red brick wall and beautiful timber panelling. But the custom curved sofa is a great idea. And the lap pool and lower outdoor living area are beautifully designed and executed.

TVNZ 1 Matthew and Rosemarie say they wouldn't change a thing.

TVNZ 1 The lap pool was the first part of the house to be built.

How about the budget? The final spend ended up around $2.5 million (excluding the land), thanks to rising building costs and some “up-speccing” by the owners, who say they wouldn’t change a thing.

And does Webster reconcile the beach house vernacular versus the sophisticated architectural style? He says, actually, you don’t need to reconcile those things, because Nick’s vision is what architecture can and should do – exceed expectations, challenge the norm and open up minds to new possibilities.

Yes, this house does all that. I admire it immensely, but I still wonder if it might have been better suited on a sand dune miles away from civilisation.

