Grand Designs NZ: Architectural build on New Brighton beachfront just $685k

Grand Designs NZ heads to the New Brighton where Esther and Josh Perriam have built on a narrow site to a very limited budget.

REVIEW: It has always surprised me that the Christchurch seaside suburb of New Brighton isn’t more sought-after. And this week Grand Designs NZ presenter Tom Webster gives us one good reason – the frequently fierce easterly, which the locals call the Beasterly. (Bear with me, I have never lived there.)

But the suburb has a fiercely loyal community – and this is not the first time we have seen New Brighton on Grand Designs. In a heartbreaking episode in 2016, we watched Andrei and Abby Martin build an innovative pavilion-style house here. Sadly, Andrei, who had a rare form of cancer, died just a few months after the show aired, and the house was later listed for sale.

This week, we meet Esther and Josh Perriam and their children Reid and Elliott. Esther, who works in a family business providing resources for the elderly, has lived here all her life (her mother and grandparents were born here). She wouldn’t dream of living anywhere else.

TVNZ 1 It's a wild, windswept beachfront, and the concrete fortress Esther and Josh Perriam have built is perfectly suited to the elements, and the build was just $685,000.

But moving to New Brighton was a bit of a shock for Josh, who says he thought Brighton was “a rough neighbourhood, a place you would steel clear of”. A reputation that hasn’t played out for the family.

The couple is building on Marine Parade just across the road from the beach – surely the best location (it will be elevated and is back behind the massive sand dunes). Josh is taking time off from his job in freight logistics to concentrate on the build. In the meantime, the family are living nearby with Esther’s parents Eleanor and Gavin (Bodge).

TVNZ 1 The house takes up most of the width of the narrow site, but pushes back into the section to provide more sheltered outdoor living areas. The couple are pictured with presenter Tom Webster.

Their section, although long, is a mere 8.9m wide (you can fit in more waterfront sections this way). But tight sections with lots of restrictions always bring out clever design responses, and sure enough, that’s what we see here, from architect Robert Weir. The elevated house, built from precast concrete, will be in two parts, linked by a long passage that opens to a sheltered courtyard in the middle, away from that Beasterly.

Esther is so enthusiastic, she’s contagious – as the producers would say, “great talent”. We don’t see this often enough on the show; Kiwis can be so reserved.

Webster describes her as “colourful and flamboyant”, and the architect says: “We’ve given her a concrete box and her personality is going to come out inside... it’s just going to come to life.”

TVNZ 1 Tom Webster with Esther and Josh beside the embossed concrete panel that says The Dunes, which is the name given by architect Robert Weir.

TVNZ 1 An extra-long island ensures the family can entertain with ease.

And the budget for the three-bedroom house? A mere $610,000. Money will be saved by having Bodge an ex-builder, as project manager, and he and Josh will be doing all the finishing. This is a great idea, but it will probably push out the time frame.

We see Robert Weir’s own (very large) house, built from precast concrete slabs. And he talks about the advantages of this type of build, which include durability in a seaside environment, and speed of construction. It makes sense in terms of low maintenance. And it will be very well insulated.

In one day, 14 precast panels arrive and are craned into position. It’s one tall house, and they can thank their nice neighbours for agreeing to the design variations. The architect has named the house The Dunes, and the words are embossed (subtly) in one of the smaller panels.

TVNZ 1/Stuff The dining table is near the front of the house, while the main seating area faces out to the sheltered courtyard on the other side.

TVNZ 1 The main family room has an especially high stud that makes the "modest three-bedroom home" seem spacious.

There’s a bit of a pause while some asbestos issues in the ground are sorted, and some gravel added to the sandy soil. That adds another $50k to the build. Then there’s a supply issue with the glass, and a nationwide shortage of steel delays the roof by several weeks. The couple come down with Covid and have to isolate. Meanwhile, Bodge goes surfing.

To save money, the builders hand over a lock-up shell for Josh and Esther’s dad to complete. And this is where things do slow down. It’s a steep learning curve for Josh.

Esther and her mum are looking at patterned wallpapers, which don’t seem quite the thing to put with that edgy architecture. This could be interesting.

TVNZ 1 Painting the front part of the hallway black gives it a sense of drama.

Grand reveal

Webster arrives back for the grand reveal. Unfortunately, it’s a drizzly, grey old day. But the house has settled right into the landscape – there’s a ruggedness about the architecture that works perfectly with the windswept location. It makes more sense than the painted weatherboard houses that line the rest of the parade.

I love the way the roof soars up at the front, but slopes right down to contain the main bedroom with a sense of intimacy at the opposite end of the house. Mid-way it opens up to expose the inner courtyard.

And this is why the first thing that strikes you inside is the sheer volume of the interior. With the high ceiling in the living pavilion, the proportions are perfect. And the colours are warm neutrals, with a “touch” of spinifex grass on the walls. Nothing to detract from the outlook and the architecture.

The kitchen is large – that island looks five or so metres. In contrast to the light colours in the living area, the first stretch of the narrow passage to the bedroom wing has been painted black (and it’s glazed on one side). This accentuates, rather than disguises, the idea of a tunnel. It’s a clever idea. This passage would have seemed even longer if it had all been the off-white shade.

TVNZ 1 Esther had a little fun with dark paint and wallpaper in the main bedroom.

And the sheltered courtyard, which is used “all the time”, is a winner.

Esther has let her imagination run a little wild in the main bedroom, with a dark, patterned wallpaper featuring large birds. She says this was an “intermediate” step. She could have gone much bigger and brighter. Webster thinks Josh will learn to love it. It does help create an inviting, intimate atmosphere for this private space. Kudos to Esther.

The suite opens out to a deck at the rear, with steps down to the lawn. It’s another attractive outdoor living area for the family.

TVNZ 1 Colour also makes an appearance in the children's rooms.

TVNZ 1 There's a fun underwater theme in the powder room.

But what about that budget? A mere $685,000, which seems unbelievable, but that’s just because Josh and Bodge did so much work themselves. Including the land cost, the total is $915,000. Not bad for an architectural house on the beachfront.

In summary? This is an exceptional house for a narrow, suburban plot that came with a lot of restrictions. It looks a lot bigger than the words “modest family home” would suggest. (Esther says every morning she expects the cleaner to knock on the door and tell them it’s time to check out.)

The house respects the landscape, and it will provide warmth and shelter for the Perriam family for many more generations to come. What more could you ask?

