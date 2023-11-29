Grand Designs NZ: Young couple go off-grid with rammed-earth house

Michelle and Li Tane have lived off-grid in tents and huts for seven years. Now they're building a house on their Canterbury High Country plot.

REVIEW: What a great story we have this week on Grand Designs NZ. Here’s a young couple that has eschewed all home comforts and the hip city scene to settle in the back of beyond – the Canterbury high country.

Li and Michelle Tane have spent seven years living off-grid in their “happy place” – a steep 50ha plot of land prone to extreme weather conditions, including snow. They lived first in a tent, then in a mud hut, and then two timber huts.

These two are clearly made of special stuff. They even had a baby during the last 18 months they were in a hut.

TVNZ 1 An off-grid rammed-earth house in the Canterbury High Country is the perfect solution for Michelle and Li, pictured with daughters Thea (right) and Juniper.

Now, with two daughters Thea and Juniper they are finally building a house on their land, which they bought for $145,000 in 2011.

They have a lot of practical skills – Li, an arborist, has worked on hillside farms in China and they both have experience of similar steep, remote farms in France – Michelle is a horticulturalist. They reckon they know how to make it work.

TVNZ 1 The large boulder blocking views from the living room windows could be a little controversial.

Clearly, this is going to be a very different build from the expensive Grand Designs projects we featured last week. But as Grand Designs guru Kevin McCloud told us: “The word ‘grand’ has nothing to do with money or chequebook architecture or the size of the house. It has everything to do with imagination, and some of the most exciting projects we film are where people have built on a tight budget and devised clever, clever things – worked their way through problems, rather than spent their way out of a hole.”

And, indeed this is what we see this week. The family moves, temporarily, to a house they own in Geraldine, an hour’s drive away. It’s a long commute, but that’s where Li’s work is.

Back up in the high country, they’re building a rammed-earth house, with additional timber they have milled over the past few years. The two-bedroom house will be just over 100m², so not large. Michelle says they just want to live “simply”, in tune with nature.

TVNZ 1 Grand Designs presenter Tom Webster poses with Michelle and Li. The solar panels that generate power can be seen on the bank behind.

The building platform has been cut into the site half-way down the block. The exterior walls and some of the interior walls will feature rammed earth, while other walls will be elm, cherry and ash. The floor will be polished concrete, and the beams solid oak.

They know the weather will throw some curve balls. But they would like to get it built in a year – for $300,000 to $400,000.

Because they are very laid-back, they don’t appear stressed at the thought of all the work ahead. You can’t help thinking they were born for this.

Presenter Tom Webster shows us a rammed-earth house near Queenstown, and it’s beautiful, and very efficient with its high thermal mass. Although the architect says if you build in a region with a lot of rain, you will want large eaves. As Webster says: “You wouldn’t want the house dissolving.” Now there’s a thought.

‘It really makes you rethink all the things we have at home’

The family stays in the old huts when they come up to work. They have amped up the solar power system to power the tools. Even the electrician, Zac is staying on site. He says their comfortable, minimal life “really makes you rethink all the things we have at home that we rely on”.

TVNZ 1 There's a mix of timbers inside the house, including oak beams and sarking milled by Li.

TVNZ 1 The kitchen wraps around a corner - cooking, water heating and space heating is provided by the large traditional Homewood Heritage range. The cabinetry is walnut.

The raw material for the rammed earth comes from the Cardrona Valley, 300km away. Rammed-earth builder for the project Jimmy Cotter describes it as the perfect soil, from local cliffs - it’s a building method that has been used here for 150 years.

Back on site, Webster gets to use Bertha, the ramming machine, which looks like it would shake out the fillings in your teeth. And in the meantime, Li is also running is arborist business in Geraldine, and they realise they will need to sell that house to fund the build – overwintering in the huts with two young children wasn’t in the plan.

Getting in and out on the access road isn’t simple. It includes river fords, and it’s a massive trek for the trucks, including one bringing two huge box concrete culvert units (10 tonnes each) that will become a cool cellar for the family.

TVNZ 1 Handcrafted detailing can be seen throughout.

“All the produce we grow, the meat we harvest can all go into jars and all go into the cellar,” Michelle says. She also notes the $30k it costs means they have sacrificed a third bedroom.

The massive oak rafters were milled by Li who says the oak is a lot heavier and stronger than European oak of the same species. But it does move as it dries, so some of the rafters are quite twisted (that doesn’t turn out to be problematic for builder Lain Hellmrich of High Country Carpentry).

“We are hoping to build something that will last maybe 500 years, with as little maintenance as possible,” Li says. (Compare that to a suburban city house.) He says he has spent “years” working on the oak beams, cutting and oiling them in preparation. And they’re going up with no hitches. He’s “stoked”.

TVNZ 1 Bunk beds are a feature of the girls' room.

The Geraldine house sells, and the kids are thriving in the “camp” – they have even found an orphaned piglet. But wild winter weather is on the way.

Grand Designs NZ was still filming here in August this year – and we see that everyone is anxious to get it finished. To save money, Li does all the finishing himself as they are going over budget. “If things change, and if we have to adapt, then that’s what we do,” says Li.

Back for the reveal

And then Webster is back for the reveal – and this was filmed just last month. Will it be finished? The Jag I-PACE has to negotiate the fords on the long mountain access road. It’s a real hike.

TVNZ 1 Earthy tones in the main bedroom complement the natural materials, which include "tree trunk" bedside tables.

And there it is – the house is robust, strong and fabulous in its simplicity. It’s perfect for the harsh environment. Surely, it is everything they wanted. All natural materials – not a wall lining in sight. The rammed-earth walls add wonderful texture to the interior.

The kitchen is also impressive. All the joinery is walnut, and there is oak detailing. As Webster says: “There’s a feeling this kitchen has been crafted, and we know who has done that.”

Yes, it’s Li’s work, but Michelle’s design – the perfect colab.

There are little niches carved out of the rammed-earth walls on the interior, perfect for books and plants. And they allow light to filter through the house, creating little windows between living spaces.

TVNZ 1 Niches in the rammed-earth walls bring light into the middle of the house.

But would a city-dweller want to rely on that huge traditional range for cooking, hot water and heating? You have to keep it fuelled 24 hours. “It’s fabulous. We’re so happy with it,” Michelle says.

Then there is that huge boulder they’ve plonked right outside the living room, blocking much of the view of the valley. Webster says it’s an “interesting move”. I would say “crazy”. You just want to roll it out of the way.

“We just love big boulders, and we had the opportunity, and we took it,” Michelle says.

The main bedroom, in one corner, is especially lovely. And the girls’ room is whimsical, with handmade log bunk beds. And what about that sauna-like bathroom with a large skylight? Even the shower has a full-length window. No privacy is needed here.

TVNZ 1/Stuff The bathroom has a long skylight, and a full-height window in the shower, because privacy is not an issue.

“We’ve finally put down our roots, in our permanent, hopefully forever home,” says Michelle.

They don’t have the internet, which Michelle describes as a “luxury, not a necessity”. (Really? How do they pay their bills? Score jobs?) But they can walk to the top of the hill and pick up reception there.

“We read books, or play cards, or talk, listen to music. Life feels richer for it.”

Actually, it sounds idyllic.

And the cost? They have spent around $580,000 on the build, a lot over budget. But, clearly, it has been worth it. You get the feeling they couldn’t be happier.