Grand Designs NZ: How do you share a cliffhanger build with six families?

This Grand Designs NZ build is a huge home on an incredibly steep site, and up to 12 people have a vested interest. What could possibly go wrong?

REVIEW: This may be a first for Grand Designs NZ – a “shared” house. But this one’s not just shared between two families, it’s going to be shared between SIX. How does that work? How on earth do you agree on anything with potentially a dozen people all wanting to have a say? It’s hard enough with two.

Brisbane-based John and Sharon Russell, the first interviewees, say the shared ownership model is “a great way to own, use and share a magnificent holiday home that’s a lot more affordable for more people”. It works for boat owners, so one presumes it should work for holiday houses, too. But it’s such a lot of people.

Their elevated, cliffhanger house is going up on a very steep site in the Frankton hills in Queenstown – million-dollar views abound. “It’s that effect of almost floating,” John (a Kiwi) says. He grew up holidaying in a crib in Wānaka, so he knows this area well.

TVNZ 1 John and Sharon Russell and five other families pooled their resources to build a holiday home in Queenstown - on the steepest site.

There will be rock anchors deep into the hillside, and many steps down from the street to the main living area, which will be wrapped in glass on three sides. There will be a deck down below, and the three bedrooms, all with ensuites, will be back up on the top level (there will be a lift).

Six storage lockers will give the six families space to store stuff in the large garage, and there will be a kit-drying room and four electric bikes. They seem to have thought of everything.

Two shares still not sold

John and Sharon have business experience with co-ownership, and they are overseeing everything, spending two weeks in Queenstown and two weeks in Brisbane, turn about. But there’s a wee problem – they haven’t sold the last two shares yet. So, at present, the cost is spread between four families.

TVNZ 1 John and Sharon Russell are pictured with Grand Designs NZ presenter Tom Webster beside the entry.

And the build estimate is around $2.5 million, on top of the section, which was around $900,000. John and Sharon are taking on the responsibility for the build, so there’s pressure there – they could be landed with those extra shares.

Auckland-based architectural designer Matthew Laird met the couple in Brisbane while attending his dad’s 70th birthday party – he got the commission over a couple of beers. And they all fell in love with the first render.

“The comment back to him was do not change one thing,” John says. That sounds like consensus. Architecturally, it’s not exactly exciting, but then it is all about maximising that view. And a simple design is more likely to appeal to everyone. So fair dues.

TVNZ 1 Webster chats with the couple at the reveal - the balustrade has yet to be installed on the stairs.

The build gets underway, and you feel for those homeowners down below – one wrong step and they could be in the firing line. The site is so steep, it appears near vertical.

Just a week earlier they had a month’s rain in a single day. Builder Ollie Thurlby hasn’t done anything like this before, but he’s up for the challenge.

Lockdown traps John and Sharon, and work is stalled. There is extra cost coming with the rock anchors that have to go deeper. And so the families all decide to allow for an extra fourth floor.

TVNZ 1 Glass walls wrap around the front of the open-plan family living space. The material palette is limited to black, timber and neutral tones. The owners had the interior professionally designed to avoid dissension.

TVNZ 1 The wall above the splashback in the kitchen is mirrored to reflect the view and bounce light back into the room.

Sharon charters a jet to get home in lockdown

Meanwhile, to get home to her elderly mother, Sharon charters a jet – it’s a huge expense (we don’t hear exactly how much), but she offsets the cost with some fellow Australians looking to get home.

“I put it up on Facebook. Does anybody want to come? Well, it was huge. Everyone wanted to come,” she says, and there are great shots of everyone celebrating in the small jet.

The build progresses on through summer after the delays – in places the builders become roped rock climbers. Come autumn, the borders are open again, and John and Sharon are back with friends, Peter and Susie Hamilton, also shareholders.

TVNZ 1 And this is what it's all about - the stunning view of the lake, mountains, airport and Kelvin Peninsula.

TVNZ 1 Each of the six families will get to use the house for eight weeks each year.

They say they had been talking about Queenstown for years, but always thought it too expensive. They love the site (just as well), and can’t wait to “live the dream”. As with the other shareholders, they’ll get eight weeks annually to have the house to themselves.

Presenter Tom Webster is back for just his second visit. And builder Ollie admits it’s the hardest job he’s ever had to do. But, as John says: “We would rather it was done slowly, but right, than speeded up and not been as cautious as they could.”

And we hear there are now five shareholders, all friends. Just one share left. Friends Paul and Jackie Cresswell, also shareholders, come over from Melbourne, and they’re rapt.

TVNZ 1 The chimney in the media area is local schist, and the walls are timber planks similar to the flooring.

The decor side of things has been handed over to the professionals, which is good thinking. Should save arguments later. John says: “It needed to be a dynamic that people walk into [the house] and 99.9% of people will say, ‘wow, this is really nice’.”

They are still building and filming in September this year. It looks a long way from finished. But Sharon is thrilled with the progress, and gets emotional talking about “home”. Webster gets a great welcome, and we see the framed views at last. The house is huge – 371m³.

And we hear the sixth share has been sold. That’s great news, and that works out to around $566,000 each. But we know the budget has blown.

A very grand reveal

Finally, Webster is cruising back to the house for the reveal. He can see the house from below – a series of stacked black-clad volumes hanging off the cliff (it’s really the only place you can see it). Webster poses a few questions, including, is it good architecture? (For the record, he doesn’t answer that.)

TVNZ 1 Webster stands on the top level, where the garage is. There are four storeys, but the lower level has yet to be fitted out.

TVNZ 1 There is space on the deck for a table and lounging area, plus an outdoor bar and barbecue.

It’s been two-and-a-half years, and John and Sharon are in residence. The open-tread stairs are a good sculptural feature, leading down into the “wow room”. There are some stunning features, including the Brazilian stone island benchtop and the black kitchen, which visually recedes, so it doesn’t compete with the view, which is fabulous – the Remarkables are right there.

There’s a snug media area set back from the living room, with a schist fireplace and timber floorboards in place of wall lining. The furniture is suitably neutral. “We can see ourselves sitting here on a cold winter’s day, watching movies, sitting in front of the fireplace, having a mulled wine,” John says. Sounds pretty good.

But the house is also set up for entertaining – there are bars indoors and outdoors, plus a barbecue area. The lower level will eventually have a bunk room, pool table and spa. And it’s all these features that make this house great. Clearly, it’s well-built, but it’s not “look-at-me” architecture, and it doesn’t need to be.

The three bedroom suites are rotated gently from each other to give subtly different views. Bathrooms, wrapped in stone, are set back into the hill.

And we hear the other five shareholder groups love it, which is just as well.

But what about that budget? The total, including land, has crept up from $3.4million to around $5.5 million, which is just over $900,000 per couple. That’s quite a cost hike. They’re calling it $1 million a share (presumably to cover the cost of the lower level).

Lovely Sharon is in tears again – she says she has made so many friends here she feels part Kiwi, too.

TVNZ 1 Each of the three bedroom suites has a slightly different orientation and view.

And we’ll leave the last words to her: “When there’s six of you [12], look what you can have. It can be bigger; it can be better; it can be exactly what you always dream of.”

It’s an idea worth considering. But could you ever find other families as easy to please as these?

Grand Designs NZ screens on TVNZ 1 on Tuesdays at 7.30pm and TVNZ+