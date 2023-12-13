Grand Designs NZ: Young family 'rescues' stone ruin, but what's uncovered?

There's plenty of nostalgia in the Grand Designs NZ final show of the year when Mike and Olivia Pavletich tackle the rebuild of a 160-year-old farm cottage.

REVIEW: Grand Designs ends the current series with pure gold – the restoration of a ruin. But you need to see inside the old 1860s stone cottage to see just how much of a ruin it is – the whitewashed exterior doesn’t give much away.

To be brutal – it’s a derelict mess. But owners Mike and Olivia Pavletich are optimistic – they’re not worried about “a few wee cracks”. Yes, that’s an understatement.

The couple run Station Peak farm in the Waitaki Valley (over 1300ha). It’s land that has been in the Pavletich family for more than 100 years. Initially, a sheep and beef farm, irrigation now means they have two milking sheds, milking more than 1000 cows in each shed.

TVNZ 1 Mike and Olivia Pavletich with children (from left) Jack, Elise and Sophia on completion of their $1.6m farmhouse build, which combined the restoration of a stone ruin with a massive new extension.

And this stone ruin is Walnut Cottage; it’s where Mike grew up. He has strong emotional ties to the homestead as well as the land, even though he knows it would make more economic sense to just build a new place.

“Your heart just comes back to what you think is best for the historic side of the farm, and the family history. There are etchings on the walls; there’s graffiti; there are drawings, rabbit tallies, people’s names. It’s pretty cool.”

TVNZ 1 Work in progress: The children ham it up for the camera during Grand Designs NZ presenter Tom Webster's visit with a film crew.

TVNZ 1 After: The old part of the stone cottage has a new whitewash - the modern bedroom extension can just be seen at right.

Mike says they want to showcase what has been hidden for so many years, for example, the rafters, perhaps with a glass panel. It’s a great idea if they can get it to work.

The plans for the L-shaped house are huge and sprawling; they show a modern family living extension on one side, and a smaller addition at the back, which will be a new main bedroom suite for the couple. Their children, Jack, Sophia and Elise will each get their own room, plus there will be a guest room. At present, the whole family is living in another house on the farm with Mike’s grandparents.

The old walls will be highlighted in the rebuild. So far, so good.

TVNZ 1 Work in progress: Near the start of the build, the crew find the ground is damp, which necessitates the removal of 80m3 of soil and new concrete footings.

Budget is $1.5 million

And the budget? Olivia says it’s $1.5 million: “It’s going to take all our life savings till now, but this is what we’ve decided to do. There’s a lot of to-ing and fro-ing and compromising, trying to blend old and new.”

But, as Webster notes, they are going to have to take a lot of care, so as not to erode the “vision”.

Christchurch architect Greg Miller has designed the rebuild, and he has done a lot of historical research. “One of the discoveries once we got the archaeologists involved was they were able to track down a really old photo showing the original homestead and cottage before it was plastered.”

TVNZ 1 After: And this is the rebuilt living area in the stone cottage. To save money, the owners compromised by not exposing the old structural elements behind glass, as originally planned.

TVNZ 1 There are many beautiful details that hark back to the earlier period, including the timber window joinery that has been painstakingly restored.

But he admits that with a house of this age, you don’t know what you’re going to find once you start removing elements. It presents all sorts of challenges.

And sure enough, one of the first “finds” is a mummified rat in the walls that has been there for about 140 years. “Frame him and put him on the wall,” Mike jokes.

But there’s worse to come. There’s a serious damp issue, and that means new, deeper footings, and more cost. But it has to be done – they remove a whopping 80m³ of soil from under the house to reach solid ground.

TVNZ 1 The extension accommodates the family living spaces - it is linked to the old building (with bedrooms) by a glass pavilion with a dining table.

TVNZ 1 There is a fully glazed gable end on the extension, with a recycled timber ceiling.

Mike hopes Olivia can trim back the interior decorating costs to make up for it – she may have other ideas.

Sure enough, she does. The couple is planning to recycle timbers wherever possible – recycled wood will be used for the vanities and ceilings. But the kitchen will have to be modern. Olivia winces to hear a $39k quote for three slabs of marble.

“It’s not off the table,” she says. “Because this is our forever home. It’s going to be worth it.”

Webster takes a look at a little cob cottage, a Category 1 heritage building, looked after by Waimate district community volunteers. It’s very cool – and it even has writing on the wall, just like the couple’s own cottage.

TVNZ 1 There's a double-sided fireplace between the dining and living areas. The wall in this room features photographs from the old building, including graffiti from the walls, which include rabbit talleys and drawings.

Walnut Cottage is older, mind you. And it is proving a difficult and expensive restoration. They’re a little worried about the sandblasting. Once you damage something, it’s gone (an excellent horse drawing loses its front legs). One wall with lots of small stones, dried mud and rock is especially problematic. “If we get to the end of the project, and it’s plastered over, you’ll know it was a bit of a failure,” Mike says.

Bill Abbott, Olivia’s dad is one of several family members and friends who come to help. Meanwhile, cost increases are keeping Mike awake at night. “It’s freaking me out,” he says.

Is it a compromise too far?

Plaster is sandblasted off the old stone on one exterior wall, revealing its beauty for what will now be an inside wall. It’s magical. But the glass panel idea on the inside has had to go – it’s a tough compromise. They will take photos and frame them instead.

TVNZ 1 The family have yet to put their personal touch on the space.

And the budget has already blown out. Olivia says they have used all their savings and are now eating into the bank loan. “Our income comes from our milk, and last week, there was a big downgrade in the milk payout, so that meant our contingency has disappeared overnight.”

The framework goes up for the extension, but they are way behind time. The family would have loved to be in by Christmas (everyone always aims for Christmas – the full stop at the end of the year.) If not, Mike says he’ll bring his family along to the builder’s house for Christmas dinner. Nothing like an incentive.

Grand reveal

And before you know it, Webster is pulling up to the completed cottage. From the entry side, it appears as the restored, white-washed “original”. But, viewed from above the house sprawls all over the place, rather like the way farm buildings evolve over time, with the timber-clad extensions cleverly “inserted” into the fabric of the existing building.

TVNZ 1 The courtyard formed between the new and old wings is a sheltered outdoor living area.

TVNZ 1 On one side, the exterior of the stone cottage is now an interior wall beside the passage leading to the bedrooms.

The original lounge still features a fireplace, with a new stone surround (sourced from up the hill), and a recycled mantel. The wonderfully deep reveals on the windows show just how solid the walls are.

But in lieu of glass panels showcasing the original construction, there are now framed photos of the old woodwork, drawings and wall graffiti. To see the originals in place would have been far better, but that’s a compromise they felt they had to make.

The dining pavilion is large, and bare (could a compromise have been made here?). It doesn’t look lived in, yet. And it’s the same with the huge kitchen-family living area. It’s not your usual “busy”, cluttered farmhouse kitchen. The timber-lined ceiling, with skylight, soars “like the upturned hull of a boat”, and there’s a fully glazed gable end to the wall.

There’s a deliberate contrast between the smaller, intimate, darker part of the original house and the ultra-large, contemporary light-filled new pavilion. You can see what the architect has done, and why the proportions matter. But this feels like a space just waiting to be filled. No doubt, it won’t take long.

TVNZ 1 The main suite is in a smaller extension with high ceilings, but again, it benefits from the stone walls.

TVNZ 1 The main bathroom is beautifully finished, and includes a double shower.

The timber on the ceiling is recycled from the original house, and it’s beautiful.

“And this is the $40,000 quartzite from Italy. Do you like it?,” Mike jests as he strokes the kitchen benchtop. Turns out the actual benchtop is “still on the water somewhere”. So, this is a temporary solution.

All the bedrooms in the old house are painted white, so everything is fresh – there’s a dark feature wall in the main suite in the separate, smaller extension. This space features part of a stone wall, but has the high ceilings of a new build. The re-enamelled clawfoot bath from the old house is another great touch.

What about that budget? They’ve landed around $1.6 million, with a couple of bills to come, so the “compromises” have helped. “A little bit outside our comfort zone,” Olivia says. “But, thankfully, we love the house so much we don’t need to go anywhere for the rest of our lives, and we can sit here, tick away and pay it off.”

TVNZ 1 This is the timber-wrapped extension for the parents' retreat.

It’s a huge nostalgia trip for Mike, and you have to hand it to this couple, and the builders, who have done a great job. Mike and Olivia have created the best of both worlds, new and old, and they’ve brought history with them along the way. We need people like this couple, prepared to bring life back into these old buildings.

We just need to see a few personal touches in this one (it’s looking very staged), but it’s early days.

A great end to a cracker series.