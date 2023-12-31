Grand Designs NZ: We rank this year's projects

Tessa Kingsbury has transformed a former Sunday School hall in Dunedin into a super-modern residence with an integral glasshouse.

OPINION: It has become something of a tradition for Stuff to rank the Grand Designs NZ projects in order, starting with the “best”.

“Best” means different things to different people, but I figure the clue is in the name – both the “grand” bit, and the word “designs”. Not that grand has to mean expensive or large. And yes, I agonised for ages over the order, because this year, every build was worthy of the show – thanks, homeowners.

(The costs in the following headlines are build costs only.)

1. Dunedin Sunday school hall-glasshouse renovation, just under $1 million

TVNZ 1 No matter what the weather does, Tessa Kingsbury is protected beneath the huge barrel roof of her glasshouse home in Dunedin. She is pictured with Grand Designs NZ presenter Tom Webster.

The first project to screen was a stand-out, and it takes top place because design-wise, it was both ambitious and out of “left field”. Architect Tessa Kingsbury came up with a clever design that stripped the centre out of an old Sunday School hall and turned it into a curved barrel glasshouse, slap bang in the middle of her home.

At one end, the original brick hall entry became the studio entry to her house, and at the other end, the former stage has become the main living space. There is a small L-shaped kitchen in the living area, a glass-walled main bedroom, and a bathroom.

TVNZ 1 Originally a Sunday School hall, the building now accommodates Tessa’s home at this end, a studio at the other, and a glasshouse between.

I don’t know what I like most, but I think it’s the structural elements at either end – the beautiful brick-lined studio has sculptural steel and timber stairs leading to a mezzanine guest bedroom.

The deck off the main living space on the former stage is a delight, and here’s hoping the whole place won’t get too hot and humid over summer.

Question for a revisit: How has the glasshouse worked out in terms of climate control?

TVNZ 1 This is the studio, which also doubles as a guest suite. Even the choice of furniture gets a big tick.

2. Red brick house, Mangawhai, $2.5 million

Red bricks are having a moment everywhere, and this Grand Designs NZ project on the sand dunes at one of Northland’s most popular holiday spots is a jaw-dropper.

With so much sand and salt-laden wind, this is a harsh building environment, and it needed “strong” architecture. The house has it in spades, thanks to Rosemarie and Matthew Dunning’s son Nick, who is an architectural designer – he’s the reason they agreed to come on the show.

TVNZ 1 Rosemarie and Matthew Dunning's $2.5m build on sand dunes at Mangawhai comes a close second.

Colleen Hawkes/Stuff The Dunnings have been busy landscaping the dunes around the house, recently battling strong winds.

And what an addition to a young designer’s portfolio. The house forms a large L-shape to allow a sheltered courtyard. And the spine takes the form of two “formidable” brick walls that curl around an oversized front door and extend inside to create the brick pavilion. A glass pavilion beyond is completely open to the view.

This is a house that turns its back to the street, although, in fact, it’s at the very end of a private gated community. From the hills above, the red roof may be something of an eyesore. But at ground level, this house is far enough away from neighbours not to be intrusive.

TVNZ 1 The lap pool was the first part of the house to be built.

Having had the opportunity to visit this one, I can vouch it’s grand in ambition and delivery. As it should be, for $2.5 million.

Question for a revisit: How do they keep the sand out of the pool, and the house for that matter?

3. Renovation of Station Peak farmhouse ruin in Waitaki, $1.6 million

The last show to screen in this series was a beauty, and it gets high points because upgrading an 1860s stone cottage (a ruin) was not only challenging, but also more expensive than replacing it with a new build.

Nostalgia played a large role in Mike and Olivia Pavletich’s decision to do this, and thank goodness for that. It was a pity that they couldn’t follow through on their idea to expose the original roof beams behind glass, but costs were ballooning.

TVNZ 1 Work in progress: The children ham it up for the camera during Grand Designs NZ presenter Tom Webster's visit to the Waitaki farm house with a film crew at the start of the project.

TVNZ 1 The extension accommodates the family living spaces - it is linked to the old building (with bedrooms) by a glass pavilion with a dining table.

Architect Greg Miller designed two modern extensions that emerge from the old buildings, like new growth from an old tree. The old roofing, flooring and stonework were repaired and one wall of stone now lines one side of a long glazed passage leading to the bedroom wing. The house is possibly larger than it needed to be – there’s a lot of walking to get to the bedrooms. And those living areas look quite cold (visually).

Question for a revisit: Have they turned the contemporary new pavilion into a real “home” yet? (It was looking very staged for the cameras.)

TVNZ 1 On one side, the exterior of the stone cottage is now an interior wall beside the passage leading to the bedrooms.

TVNZ 1 And this is the rebuilt living area in the stone cottage. To save money, the owners compromised by not exposing the old structural elements behind glass, as originally planned.

4. Ligar Bay, Tasman holiday home, $960,000

This is the build for Perth-based Mark and Liz Ahern who wanted a “bach”, but that is not exactly what they got for nearly $1 million. Their holiday home is a contemporary cubist architectural design by architect Greg Young and very cool, but it is not a traditional bach by any stretch of the imagination.

The house steps up the hillside, maximising the view, with bedroom and bathroom pods at the very top – from out on the water the house looks like a robot face.

I love the outdoor steps up to the pods – this is a holiday home after all, and moving from inside to out and back in again is all part of the experience, surely. It’s a separation that will be especially welcome when they have guests to stay.

Other fun features include the enormous pivoting timber doors that open up part of a wall to the deck. And the sunken bathtub with the glorious view.

Question for a revisit: How has the build been received by the neighhours?

5. Architect’s Mahurangi family home, $2.3 million

One of the most expensive builds this season, this house for architect Felicity and Callum Brenchley is a stunning family home, but a little more predictable than those above. And that’s the only reason it is not higher up the Grand Designs list.

TVNZ 1 Keeping within budget proved impossible for Felicity and Callum Brenchley, seen here with Tui and Loki outside their Mahurangi Grand Designs build. But they made it work by doing much of the work themselves.

Colleen Hawkes/Stuff Felicity Brenchley wants to encourage women architects to put themselves forward.

There’s nothing about this house I don’t like, except maybe the steep driveway, but the view more than makes up for that. The most exceptional thing about this build is the attention to detail – everything is aligned to perfection, which probably made it a difficult job for the builders.

I especially love the brick (again) exterior, and the extensive use of timber inside. There’s a real visual warmth to this house that makes it very inviting – the room proportions are perfect. More so than many of the other Grand Designs builds. If I was to choose a house to live in myself, it would be this one. Hands-down personal favourite.

Question for a revisit: I don’t suppose you’d ever sell? (Just dreaming.)

TVNZ 1 This Grand Designs NZ build on a steep site in Mahurangi is no small challenge for the roofing team.

TVNZ 1 One corner of the living room opens up to the deck and the view. Timber sarking reinforces the Mid-century connection

6. Off-grid rammed-earth house in Canterbury high country, $580,000

Li and Michelle Tane spent seven years living off-grid in their “happy place” – a steep 50ha plot of land prone to extreme weather conditions, including snow – before setting out on this build.

This very isolated house was a great project for opening our eyes to another way of life. The house was built from rammed earth and local timbers – it’s all natural. They have solar power, and a traditional range, which has to be fuelled 24/7, for cooking, hot water and heating.

I loved the attitude of this couple, who seemed pretty unfazed by what they'd taken on. But I am guessing there could be challenges when it comes time to school the children.

Question for a revisit: Are you still there?

TVNZ 1 An off-grid rammed-earth house in the Canterbury High Country is the perfect solution for Michelle and Li Tane, pictured with daughters Thea and Juniper.

TVNZ 1 The hand-built timber kitchen wraps around a corner - cooking, water heating and space heating is provided by the large traditional range.

7. New build in South Brighton, Christchurch, $685,000

The really outstanding thing about this beachside build was the fierce loyalty of Esther and Josh Perriam to South Brighton, the neighbourhood where Esther’s family has lived for generations. And the fact that they saw the benefits of good architecture (Robert Weir). Much like the Mangawhai house, they needed a robust home that could take on the elements.

This concrete tilt-slab house does that. The roof, which soars at the front, gradually tapers to the rear, making the bedrooms spaces more intimate. It’s completely different from the traditional weatherboard homes on either side, and thank goodness for that. It’s a great family home in a great location, and I can’t see them ever wanting to leave.

TVNZ 1 South Brighton has a wild, windswept beachfront, and the concrete fortress Esther and Josh Perriam have built is perfectly suited to the elements.

TVNZ 1 The main family room has an especially high stud that makes the "modest three-bedroom home" seem spacious.

They also get points for doing so much of the work themselves to reduce costs (notably Josh and his father-in-law Bodge), but some of the finishing leaves a bit to be desired. But the DIY is how they kept that build figure so low, and they can always tidy things up over time.

Question for a revisit, for Esther: Do you still expect a cleaner to knock at the door and tell you it’s time to check out?

8. Queenstown cliffhanger for six families, $4.6 million

The most expensive build this season, by a big margin, this house is not especially exciting architecturally. But it will serve its intended purpose very well. This show was more remarkable for the fact that John and Sharon Russell pulled it off – that they managed to sign five other couples to take equal shares.

TVNZ 1 John and Sharon Russell and five other families pooled their resources to build a holiday home in Queenstown - on the steepest site.

TVNZ 1 And this is what it's all about - the stunning view of the lake, mountains and township.

It does make the whole build more affordable, and the couples get four weeks a year in the house each. With many of the owners living in Australia, that’s probably a good deal.

While the house is set up for entertaining on a grand scale (bars indoors and out), there are intimate areas, including a snug media area set back from the living room.

Clearly, it’s well-built, but it’s not “look-at-me” architecture, and it doesn’t need to be. I like the way the bedrooms are gently rotated away from each other, to command different views.

Question for a revisit? Has there been any dissension amongst the couples?