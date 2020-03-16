New build or fixer-upper? Here's one couple's decision

The view across Long Bay from the lounge – orcas and dolphins sometimes drop by; the sofas are from King Living: “I love these electric recliners. They look like a swish modern sofa but they recline like a full-on La-Z-Boy,” says Dan.

Daisy Chen and Dan Smith had a choice when they returned to New Zealand from living in China: purchase a fixer-upper in Auckland or build a dream house in Coromandel. The dream house won.

Daisy and Dan met in Shanghai, where Daisy was working as an executive in market research and Dan as a cheesemaker. They recall when they were both invited to a multinational charades party where almost no one spoke English as their first language, making the game hilariously difficult.

They used to come back for Christmas every year to where Dan grew up near the Hauraki Plains. They were both in agreement that when they moved back they wanted a piece of land in the area. On one visit home, Dan's father showed them a plot with a view of the Coromandel Harbour, but Daisy preferred the much more expensive ridge-top plot just above it.

"We bought the land in 2013 and then got the plans done in 2014. We had this naive idea that the house would be ready by the time we moved back but we needed building consent and resource consent," says Dan. By this time they were undertaking entrepreneurial work and were parents to Dorian, now nine, and Mika, six.

But by the end of 2016, they still didn't have a house; it took seven months to gain building consent, and one and a half years to build in a rather intricate process. "It was a difficult site, we had to level it and build a significant retaining wall. It was twice as much [money] as what we thought when we purchased the land," says Daisy.

Looking around the house you can see that, with floor to ceiling windows, a grand concrete entrance and three stories, this was no easy feat. Not to mention the remoteness of the location. The build included transporting a digger from Auckland that would be on-site for three days and barely got up the coast road. Cranes were required to lift the framing and install windows and staircases.

The project was managed by local builder Steve Wilson, who they say did a fantastic job. "It sounds complicated but there were no major dramas with the build, apart from the fact that we went over budget and had a few delays with interior fittings."

The one thing Dan says he would never do again is the vertical cedar cladding. "It's really expensive to do, they put on three coats of stain, which is costly and it uses a tremendous amount of labour to cut and nail. And you have to re-stain it every four years. We didn't know how much labour actually went into it. And the mason bees love it."

Jane Ussher/NZ House & Garden Perched above Wyuna Bay with views across both Long Bay and Coromandel Harbour, Dan Smith and Daisy Chen say their family home is an idyllic getaway, with Coromandel Town just five minutes away; the marble-look paving is made of concrete; the home’s spaceship form evolved while working with architect Pete Ritchie: “Dan and Daisy have an interesting house that they are very proud to call their own. All credit to them for taking it on and being brave,” he says.

In the initial days of planning the house build, they gave architect Pete Ritchie of Kerr Ritchie a brief that outlined how they wanted to live in the most up-to-date and eco-friendly way possible.

"The first presentation he did showed how the sun went through the house and how that would relate to the position of the house," says Daisy. "You can see we have very big windows and during wintertime, the sun can go all the way through the house."

In winter, they don't require any heating thanks to the way the house is designed. The house is a wedge shape for two reasons, says Dan: because of the sun and because it looks like a spaceship.

"It was the architects who could see that Dan loves gadgets, so they had to make it part of the design," says Daisy.

The design was an evolution says Pete. "It was an organic process. Daisy and Dan were open to ideas and liked the spaceship form that evolved. We certainly didn't anticipate this form from the outset."

There's also a Tesla car, a garage complete with a big screen, a 3D printer, a room-scale virtual reality setup, a secret room upstairs hidden behind a bookcase, and 30 solar panels on the roof, meaning they produce the majority of the power themselves.

Daisy designed all the interiors. "The main thing was not to compete with the view. The native bush has a bit of a yellow tone so I made sure to try and be neutral."

Each room in the house has an ensuite, there's a wing just for the kids, an office, a library and private living areas but like most family homes, it's the kitchen that's the hub. With views from every single room, the entire house gets used. "The sliding doors open right up to join the deck to the living and dining room, and the architect designed around the wind because it's such a high-wind area so we can swap sides," says Daisy.

Daisy and Dan are set for another big life change: in a few years, their dream home will become their holiday home as they move to a house in Cambridge when the kids start high school. The plus side for everyone will be that they'll rent out this house for others to come and enjoy their vision of paradise.

Q&A

Bravest thing we did: Our own exterior tiling. Not too bad for a first-timer effort. And also a little bit of wallpapering, which came up nicely. (Dan)

Favourite kitchen appliance: The built-in coffee maker by Fisher & Paykel. It gets a lot of use, and looks very smart. (Daisy)

Flowers I can't live without: It's a challenging site, very exposed and was built up with rocks. The lavender really grows well and looks lovely all year round. (Daisy)

Best walk in the neighbourhood: Long Bay Kauri Track. I often go for a run on this short loop track just two minutes from the house. (Daisy)

Best time to visit: In March is my pick. The crowds have died down and it's not so hot. But the weather is still beautiful and warm, and you have the beaches totally to yourself most of the time. (Dan)

Daisy Chen and Dan Smith

This Coromandel house is available for holiday accommodation through Airbnb https://www.airbnb.co.nz/rooms/33670989