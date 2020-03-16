What to expect from a professional cleaner

Dozens of the best-ever cleaning hacks have been sent in by Stuff readers, and many of them have one thing in common.

If you're thinking about enlisting the help of a cleaner, you're not alone.

"In the last seven days, more than 7000 searches were made for 'cleaner' and 'housekeeper' on Trade Me, up 24 per cent on the week prior," said head of jobs Jeremy Wade.

And if the number of professional cleaning companies that popped up in your Google search feels overwhelming, it's not your imagination.

The number of listings for cleaning services on Trade Me alone has increased 50 per cent on last year.

READ MORE:

* Is nude cleaning sex work? Auckland nude cleaning entrepreneur says he's no pimp

* How do you live with a neat freak in your house, when you're not?

* Living with dirt and filth is good for a clean environment

* Green wash: 3 easy homemade herbal cleaning products for your home

STOCK IMAGES What jobs can you reasonably expect your cleaner to tackle?

If you're in the market for a little help around the house, here are the things to consider before making a booking.

WHAT IS A 'REGULAR CLEAN'?

On average, a 'regular clean' will set you back between $30 and $35 dollars by the hour.

Most professional cleaners consider a regular (base cost) clean to include the following: vacuuming and/or floor mopping, wiping down the kitchen, bathroom cleaning, dusting furniture in the living areas, and spot cleaning internal windows.

Deep clean services, like tackling the inside of a fridge or oven, come at an additional cost. That cost very much depends upon the service provider (and the level of filth).

Some franchises offer explicit discounts for repeat customers and others simply say the time cost will decrease as the house is treated to regular professional treatment.

PROFESSIONAL SERVICE VERSUS AN INDIVIDUAL

Would you be more comfortable working with a professional company, or an individual cleaner? Both have their advantages.

A professional cleaning company will ensure that someone is always available to clean your home and most have apps and websites designed for you to detail exactly what you want.

Companies also police check their cleaners so you can have peace of mind if leaving them a key or other access when you're not around. They also handle paperwork and often carry insurance. However, you may not get the same person each time and that may be important to you.

If you hire an individual you'll be able to build trust and and communicate your needs better over time, but if they get sick or go away then it's back to DIY.

ISTOCK Cleaning an oven this dirty won't be included in a standard clean.

DO I CLEAN FOR THE CLEANER?

No, don't leave everything on the floor either. They're cleaners not magic fairies.

Abi Lal, national operations manager of the Clean Planet franchise, says the most common complaint he hears from staff is that piles of clothes and things were left on the floor for cleaners to work around.

Cleaners can run out of time to complete jobs if they have to tidy up personal items and it can also create an awkward situation if you don't want those things touched.

"You don't have to clean anything before a professional shows up, but the surfaces you want them to clean need to be accessible," he said.

Likewise, if you want the shower done then pick up the shampoo bottle collection: "Just use common sense to move things off the surfaces that you want to be cleaned."

SUPPLIED Professional help will set you back $30-$35 an hour.

WHAT SHOULD MY EXPECTATIONS BE?

"A lot of the time people in big houses expect filthy windows to be scrubbed as part of a general service. There's a big difference between the spot clean that's included and a specialised window clean, which might take someone half a day," said Lal.

"And the most common misunderstanding is that the inside of an oven is included in a regular clean, even though we specify that it is not."

To avoid disappointment, have a discussion with your cleaner about what jobs you expect to be done, how to prioritise them and what degree of attention they need.

They should be able to give you an indication of how long your list will take.

Most cleaners use non-toxic and environmentally friendly products, but don't be afraid to ask what's in the toolbox. You can also provide the products if you prefer.

All living areas and kitchen and bathroom are included in regular cleans, but special jobs like oven and fridge cleaning cost extra.

SHOULD I CONSIDER GETTING A CLEANER IF I'M IN A FLAT SHARE?

Millennial Jack Dodd said paying for a fortnightly cleaner keeps his flat of four in Grey Lynn argument free.

"We found that two of us were doing everything and other people were doing nothing. After we'd been in the house three months there was arguments, and because of who I am as human, I said 'let's just get a cleaner'."

He found an independent advertisement on Facebook and the flat pays $50 for the one-hour clean, on a fortnightly basis.

That works out to be $12.50 per head and no one has to concern themselves with clearing up the communal areas, two bathrooms, vacuuming, wiping down the kitchen, or arguing about who has (or hasn't) done their jobs.

"It's well cheap," he said.

Dodd had never hired a cleaner in a flat share before, but believes plenty of flatmates young professionals would get along better in their rentals if they just forked out a bit of cash.

"It's not an issue anymore. I'll still take the bins out and my housemate Laura always does the dishwasher but it's so much better than what it was."

lightfieldstudios/123RF Most cleaning services bring their own products, but you're at liberty to ask which chemicals they use and to supply your own.

SUPPLIED Most professional cleaners consider a regular clean to include: vacuuming and/or floor mopping, wiping down the kitchen, bathroom cleaning, dusting furniture in the living areas, emptying rubbish and spot cleaning internal windows.