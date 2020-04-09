Key trends for fabrics and wallpapers

Decorating (or redecorating) can be overwhelming when there's so much choice around.

Do you change white walls to serene grey or green? Add an of-the-moment tropical feature wall, or embrace maximalism and hang wallpaper on all four walls (and perhaps the ceiling too)?

Should walls and window treatments contrast or tone? And will romantic, floor-length sheer curtains or more minimalist honeycomb shutters that lock in the heat work best?

Natural hues

"With an increase in fast paced lifestyles we're seeking further comfort from our homes," says Resene colour consultant Rebecca Long. "Natural tones like terracotta, ochre and green allow us to feel grounded. Smoky, washed greens such as Resene Peace take us away from digital screens and help us unwind." She says these types of colours look superb paired with crushed linens and soft-toned timbers.

Says Dulux's colour specialist Davina Harper: "Colour trends are heavily influenced by economic and social environments. There's a growing awareness of the relationship between nature and our wellbeing and, as a result, we're looking to bring elements of the outside inside our homes – filling our rooms with indoor plants, botanical prints and furniture crafted from materials such as timber and stone. We are also seeing a return to warm browns and a trend towards tonal colour schemes... to create interesting but relaxing spaces."

Sheer delights

If it's all about bringing the outdoors in, it's no wonder that linen curtains continue to have a moment – this time in soft greys, greens and blues instead of white or neutral.

Sheers are equally popular. "The new collections of sheers are design statements, and a contemporary way to finish a room, as well as providing sun protection and privacy," says Seneca's Dayle Bygrave.

Layering your window with full-length drapes and a sheer blind or matchstick blind is another idea. "The sheer curtain provides light filtering while the blockout blind gives privacy and insulation."

Eco-fabrics

Raw materials and organic irregularities have become more sought after as the focus on preserving the environment becomes mainstream. "Hemptech, a New Zealand textile company, are passionate about creating high-quality natural fabrics. All their textiles are either 100 percent linen or 100 percent hemp and the softness and fall is unparalleled," says award-winning designer Tricia Dunlop who works with Lahood Window Furnishings, which stocks Hemptech.

If you're not ready to take the leap to natural fabrics, try one of the durable synthetic blends that replicate the organic aesthetic of natural fibre. "Great examples are Tempest, Kensho and Ombre," says Stacey Sutton, creative content specialist at James Dunlop Textiles.

Florals and botanicals

Botanical prints and florals continue to be a popular choice, taking their cue from the catwalk. And with their trademark oversize foliage, tropical prints offer a daily staycation. "There are myriad botanical fabrics and wallpapers available from jungle prints to soft New Zealand inspired prints," says Tricia Dunlop.

Stacey Sutton adds that by digitally printing designs onto high performance substrates, wallpaper manufacturers can create a luxurious aesthetic of hand-painted flora and fauna panels at a far more affordable price and with a more efficient installation process.

Tamzyn Adding of Miss Lolo suggests pairing shades of peach, dusty pink and mint greens with tropical-inspired wallpapers and fabrics: her favourites are Resene Tuft Blush, Resene Half Pale Rose and Resene Reef.

James Dunlop Textiles La Palma wallpaper and curtains by Catherine Martin for Mokum and Bespoke by Mokum on cushions and couch, all from James Dunlop Textiles, jamesdunloptextiles.com.

Go greener with grasscloth

"Using wallpaper is the simplest and quickest way to truly transform a space," says Dale Bygrave. "Treat the wall like an object, not just something that holds the roof up or divides a space." Along with pattern, texture is leading the way when it comes to wallpaper.

"A classic favourite would have to be grasscloth," says Aspiring Walls designer Dave Abbots. "It creates an ambience that elevates an interior out of the ordinary into something more special and exotic which coincidentally provides a perfect partner paper for a tropical scheme." Choose between natural or faux grasscloth. The faux version enables a match on the seam that reduces the panelled look that natural grasscloth will create when hung.

Creative craftmanship

Handmade textures like weaves and embroideries, inspired by indigenous populations like the Navajo, are bringing a global appreciation of traditional craftsmanship, while celebrating diversity. One example is the Navajo Collection from ILIV, from Harvey Furnishings.

James Dunlop Textiles Bespoke by Mokum on couch, curtains and cushions and Leopardo by Catherine Martin by Mokum on chair and cushions, all from James Dunlop Textiles, jamesdunloptextiles.com.

Kerrie Brown Broken Marble wallpaper in Cassata made to order from Kerrie Brown, kerriebrown.com.

The buzz on blinds

Another way to add subtle texture and warmth is with Honeycomb Pleated blinds, available in both light-filtering and block-out fabrics. "The construction traps air in the honeycomb cells of the fabric, providing a barrier from the cold air of the window, to the warm air inside the room," says Graeme Rose, managing director of Window Treatments NZ. The blind recently came first for heat retention in a Consumer New Zealand survey.

Matchy matchy

Installing wallpaper in the same pattern as your curtains or blinds adds impact to a room. "It's particularly effective in a small room where it creates a sense of cosiness and being enveloped, but also works well in larger rooms," says Andrea Bradley of Décor et Tissu.

If you're unsure whether a fully wallpapered room is your style, test-drive it in a bathroom or laundry first. "It makes a lovely change from seeing wall to wall tiling and adds a bit of glamour to otherwise utilitarian spaces, although it definitely requires excellent ventilation."

Tamzyn Adding agrees: "In powder rooms, people are choosing to wallpaper all four sides – and in some cases, we've had clients include the ceiling." When it comes to paint, Davina Harper says there's definitely a growing confidence in colour – especially in rooms like laundries, studies, bedrooms and bathrooms. "Colour is a great way to add interest to a space, to help define a room and evoke a certain mood and atmosphere. We are seeing beautiful combinations of wallpaper and paint that break with tradition to inspire living spaces that explore a new bespoke feel," she says.

Metallic glamour

Wallpapers with Great Gatsby-esque pearl, matt and metallic finishes also create standout interiors. "It's an opportunity to bring art to your home, but rather than framed on a wall, it is the wall itself," says Dale Bygrave, who favours environmentally friendly company Omexco for sophisticated printing and embossing techniques.

Another example is Kerrie Brown's Broken Marble in Cassata, made to order in Australia. "There has been a rise in orderly yet elegant motifs that echo art deco and art nouveau styles," says Resene's Karen Warman. "Art deco revival offers a new opportunity to bring an abundance of opulent elegance. If you dare to bring the drama of the roaring 20s into your interior, a stylish and swanky wallpaper is the perfect place to start. Colourwise, bold use of red, black and white together balanced with softer, mid-range neutrals is the way to go."

Lovers of maximalism rejoice: "It's all about glamour, luxury and juxtaposed materials," says Tricia Dunlop of Lahood, adding that maximalism works best when there is a common theme. "It's still colourful, busy and exciting but it's cohesive and makes sense." Current themes include animal prints and rich ochres, rusts and red tones which hint at the 70s design influence, a key take away from the recent Milan Furniture Fair. Pair with spiced oranges, such as Resene Bi Hoki and weathered mustard golds, such as Resene Thumbs Up.

DIY murals

Create a wall mural of your favourite place, memory or picture, perfectly sized to fit whatever space you have available, using Resene WallPrint. Or discover your inner artist and get creative with paint.

"Rather than the traditional way of having an entire wall as a mural homeowners are creating mini murals to decorate small areas of their home in place of full feature walls," says Karen Warman. "This is a handy way to add a touch of colour and personality without overwhelming a space. And by keeping the design simple, you don't need to be an artist to achieve an Instagram-worthy result."

Refresh for less

If you're looking for an easy way to transform your kitchen, bathroom or laundry walls without the cost of a full-blown renovation, the new Dulux Renovation Range can revitalise tiles, cabinets and benchtops. All you need to do is clean your surface, apply your chosen colour and add any finishing touches such as a clear coat or grout. "An architectural shape made with paint adds additional interest to any room," says Davina Harper.