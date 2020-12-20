Trouble in paradise: Waiheke's housing crisis leaving renters in the lurch

Holidaymakers are flocking to Waiheke baches and forcing residents out of their rentals. (File image)

It’s seen as a mecca for the wealthy, but beneath the idyllic images of Waiheke’s vineyards and golden sand beaches is an accommodation crisis for the island’s renters.

As demand for properties skyrockets, some renters are facing either being homeless or being forced off the island.

It is a recurring problem, caused by holidaymakers flocking to Waiheke over the summer months. But renters say this year is worse because of Covid, as Kiwis return from overseas and and decide to use their holiday baches over summer.

Waiheke resident Theresa Hoffmann said it took her more than a month to find a new place with her husband, after the one-year lease on their old rental ended.

VISIT AUCKLAND/YouTube Waiheke Island has been described as the jewel in the crown of Auckland.

Hoffmann said they were lucky because they were able to find a house through friends they made on the island after moving from Germany in 2019.

”But we still had a Plan B, just in case. We had plans to move into the city for a worse case scenario in case nothing came up,” she said.

Nelly Toia, a rental manager on the island with 18 years of experience, said there have not been any rental properties on the market since October.

Even before then, listings were scarce, she said.

The median weekly rental is $600 for a house and according to Trade Me Property Price Index, the average asking price of a property is $1,098,550.

The Waiheke Best Rentals owner says she’s got a waiting list of long-term residents with strong connections to the island, desperate to find somewhere to stay.

Many Waiheke tenants are also not protected by formal rent agreements and eviction can be given with very little notice.

“Families are actually freaking out because there is nowhere to go,” Toia said.

Peter Rees Photography/Supplied A group on Waiheke Island felt because of their marine border they were far removed from metropolitan Auckland, and on a "quite different, cultural and environmental path”.

“One might come on the market, but then we’ve got 10-15 people interested and everyone’s desperate, they’ll just take it and squeeze into it if they have large families.”

Waiheke, voted one of the world’s best islands in the past, and the top island in the South Pacific, is a 40-minute ferry ride from Auckland’s CBD.

The island is laced with vineyards and beautiful scenery, and is a popular destination for food and wine.

It’s the jewel in the crown of the Hauraki Gulf, with a bustling community – home to a permanent population of just over 9000 residents, with at least 6000 private dwellings.

123RF Oneroa Beach on Waiheke Island. (File photo)

But the housing shortage is the worst it’s ever been.

According to a 2018 Auckland City Council report, Waiheke rated fourth behind the Waitematā, Ōtara and Maungakiekie local boards for the number of homeless people.

Toia said renters face two scenarios – either move out, or wait in hope that new owners will let them stay if a property is to be sold.

“Either way, you can imagine how desperate and deeply unsettling this is for most people.

“And these aren’t just new residents, these are people that have stayed on the island years and years ... having to face the harsh reality of becoming homeless, move in with friends or leave the island entirely.”

Supplied Waiheke Budgeting Service's Amelia Lawley says they have clients who now use 80 per cent of their income on accommodation.

Some renters Stuff spoke to said they had been house-hunting for months, one even before the March lockdown.

“We're a family of four, so we're looking for a house, not a room. We had to vacate before lockdown but were fortunate enough to remain until that ended, but the search has been exhausting."

She said they have vacated their rental and have been staying with friends while they continue their search.

“There is a real reality that we could have to move out of Waiheke altogether. We’ve lived here for years.”

RNZ Real estate agents are accused of adding fuel to the red-hot property market by manipulating so-called 'estimated prices' on websites.

A worker at Countdown said he would love to find a place to stay on Waiheke so he can be close to the supermarket.

“Right now I commute from the city so that's a lot of travel time already. I would love a room, it’s beautiful out here.’

Amelia Lawley from Waiheke Budgeting Services said they’re constantly having to deal with accommodation complaints from clients.

A sad reality is that people are now spending 80 per cent of their income on rent, she said.

“It’s just ridiculous. We deal with concerns about poor state of some of these places but people have no choice, they’ll take anything because they’re desperate to stay on the island. And it's very expensive”

State of rentals and bond issues has been the top concerns the budgeting service have dealt with in the past two years. .

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Waiheke Local Board chairwoman, Cath Handley, centre, says they are aware of the housing crisis on the island.

Waiheke Local Board chairman Cath Handley said they are aware of the housing issue on the island, but their hands were tied, and they had no tools to solve the problem.

Handley said they do work with government agencies to seek accommodation for seasonal workers but it needs a whole community effort to address the issue.

“There is the accommodation for seasonal workers, and there is the underlying housing issue.”

She had heard reports of people sleeping in their cars, camping out in places near public amenities and long-term residents being forced out, some having looked for rentals for months and failed.

“People just want to live on Waiheke. The property market is already hot with low interest rates available, but now that’s exacerbated by Covid-19 as people return home to live here.”

Handley said they had encouraged wineries and big employers to offer staff housing to ease the burden for employees and help boost the island's economy.

Some wineries like Casito Miro Vineyard offer this. They have a four bedroom home and sleep outs for staff but Liza Mcelligott said others have to find their own accommodation.

“It's tricky for the hospitality industry, we're pretty lucky and it hasn't affected us too much but for some there isn't any accommodation to put them in.”