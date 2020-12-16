Squandering or treasuring our built inheritance?

The Wellington City Council's draft Spatial Plan aims to provide more housing across the city as the population increases.

OPINION: Old houses are receiving a bad rap at present. Wellington City Council’s proposed Draft Spatial Plan removes protection of 70- to 80 per cent of the old houses in the inner-city suburbs.

Some say that they are symbols of ‘’colonialism’’ and have no place in our post-colonial world. The statement is simplistic. Many earlier owners and occupants were pawns in the colonial system, escaping poverty and servitude in their homelands.

Precious timber

The old houses may remind Wellingtonians of sometimes shameful acts of the past but this is not a bad thing. The deforestation of Aotearoa saw trees felled to clear land but also to build houses. The timber was exploitatively exported and also used locally.

Ross Giblin Christina Mackay: ‘’Old wooden houses are resilient. Light and flexible timber frames allowed many houses to survive the Napier and Christchurch earthquakes.’’

Wellington’s 130-year-old cottages and villas typically have centuries-old heart matai flooring and heart rimu weatherboards. The timber is said to be ‘’as hard as steel’’. Windows and doors are crafted in totara, rimu and kauri. If the wood is kept dry, it will last another hundred years or longer.

READ MORE:

* Six-storey apartments could be coming to a bus stop or train station near you

* 'Please build in my backyard', young resident tells Wellington City Council

* 'Bolt from the blue' revelation makes Wellington housing plan impotent

* Wellington's older houses don't deserve blanket protection – but 6-storey buildings aren't always the answer



Unlike Europe, Aotearoa has no termites or woodworm, only borer, and they can be controlled. Aotearoa’s low-land native forests have largely gone. Let us not destroy the wooden houses too. This would be a travesty.

Resilient and sustainability

Old wooden houses are resilient. Light and flexible timber frames allowed many houses to survive the Napier and Christchurch earthquakes.

Demolition of this built resource and rebuilding in modern manufactured materials with high embodied energy is not a ‘‘green’’ solution. It is wasteful of our planet’s resources.

Timber-framed houses can be easily adapted to create space for more occupants. A Victoria University study found clever adaptions using attic spaces, basements, additions and outbuildings. Retrofitting for better thermal insulation and draught-proofing under floors, in walls and ceilings is now standard practice. Roof lights can be effectively used to increase natural lighting.

Design history

Our timber villas are steeped in history. The proportion of rooms, windows and doors are classical, originating from ancient Greece. The design detail of mouldings and decoration is based on 19th-century European pattern books. This old design wisdom continues to give aesthetic pleasure and charm.

istock Living in an old house allows a gleaning of the experience of our ancestors, says Christina Mackay.

Some homeowners choose to lovingly restore the historical ambiance. Others renovate and embellish their homes in their own cultural traditions, creating the rich tapestry of who we are as Wellingtonians. The resulting streetscapes of Newtown are cherished by both locals and visitors alike.

New Zealanders travel overseas to bathe in the charm of the historical neighbourhoods in Italy or Greece. Walking the streets, steps and pathways of Wellington’s historical inner suburbs is an equal joy.

Living with our past

Living in an old house allows a gleaning of the experience of our ancestors. This is an intangible gift of a sense of identity and belonging.

Smaller houses speak of a time when life was materially simple and sustainable. One’s clothes filled a single wardrobe. Kitchens were simply a kauri sink-bench, a stove, a safe to keep milk and vegetables cool, a dresser for crockery and cutlery, and a central table. The table doubled as a work surface and the family gathering place.

This simplicity is close to the minimalism that is aspired to today. This heritage embodies values of simplicity and should be treasured for passing on to next generations.

Into the future

It is a public disgrace that young people have suffered health effects from renting damp, draughty, un-insulated, dilapidated houses in Wellington in recent years. Belated 2021 regulations should force their upgrade, sale or replacement.

Maarten Holl/Stuff The regeneration of most of Wellington’s old wooden houses is an investment in our cultural heritage and rich and diverse living environments.

On balance, most older houses contribute positively to inner-city neighbourhoods (as highlighted in the Pre-1930 Character Area Review prepared by Boffa Miskell in 2019). Future generations deserve to enjoy this inheritance, but caring for older houses can be complex, expensive and/or time-consuming.

Ideally, we need a specialist design and building sector which researches and shares knowledge of traditional building crafts as well as compliance with current building codes.

Historic Places Wellington is forming a Home Restorers Group to support the ongoing care and maintenance of timber houses.

The Report of the Resource Management Review Panel, released in June 2020, supports conservation in advising, “Historic heritage is valued by the public. It makes an important contribution to quality urban environments, our sense of place and nationhood, and wellbeing. Historic heritage values, once destroyed, cannot be replaced. They are a non-renewable resource.”

The regeneration of most of Wellington’s old wooden houses is an investment in our cultural heritage and rich and diverse living environments.

Christina Mackay is an architect and Adjunct Research Fellow at Wellington School of Architecture.