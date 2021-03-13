Nelson graphic designer-turned-painter finds huge demand for art

Artist Georgina Hoby Scutt sits in front of one of her latest paintings – placed there so she and the family can look at it and decide whether it’s finished or needs more work. “This one I’d say is finished. It was loosely inspired by the Maitai River. That’s what I see every other day when I go for my walk up the hill and back along its banks. I do find it endlessly beautiful.’’

Artist Georgina Hoby Scutt first picked up a paintbrush only five years ago, but she’s finding a huge demand for her self-professed “loose paintings that weave in and out of abstraction”.

She and winemaker husband Johnson Scutt live with their three children in an 1887 cottage in The Wood, close to the centre of Nelson.

Hoby Scutt’s painting pivot came after a successful career in graphic design. The family recently added a designated studio space, along with a new garage, to their four-bedroom home, and she works around the flurry of family life.

Hoby Scutt says she is nearly "bursting out" of her studio – which was an addition to the house made at the time of building a garage. The heavy barn-style door, just visible at the left, sections her off from family life.

Before children – Ivy, 11, Willoughby, 9 and Lilly, 7 – she and Scutt’s careers took them abroad. While living in Spain, Hoby Scutt sold textile design collections to fashion and interior design fabric makers in Europe.

She also sold design collections for stationery and giftware to be printed on paper in the United States.

Last year, the couple decided to return to Mendoza, Argentina – where they had lived when Scutt worked a couple of vintages in the famed wine region. Their two-year family OE was inevitably condensed to six months due to the pandemic.

She says the cool, toned-down palette of arid Mendoza, with “lots of creamy yellow and blue, blue sky”, stayed with her, but she has returned to her local landscapes for inspiration – the Maitai River that winds through Nelson and the Queen’s Gardens – just 500 metres down the road from her home.

What inspired the move to Argentina?

We’d both loved it there, so we thought, “Let’s go for two years to give the kids some language, culture, life experience, let them see the world a bit.”

I thought, I can do the kids and hopefully some painting as well.

We came back in August after six months. The children were in school for two-and-a-half weeks before a quite harsh lockdown. There were police checks everywhere. The kids weren’t allowed to leave the property.

I did manage to paint. We were very lucky to have a big house with a big garden. But in the end it was not fun for me, not fun for the kids.

Georgina Hoby Scutt's studio was designed and built at the same time as a garage addition to her Nelson home. The raw concrete floor is paint-spattered, due in no small part to the fact she often works on the floor. "I do have drop cloths and I did put them down when I started but there was no point.''

Are you loving having your own studio space?

Yes, it has been a really beautiful place to incubate. I started painting on the kitchen table – but this was the idea here – to close off the family with this big heavy door.

It signifies “I’m not doing the house and family now’’. It’s just a beautiful light little sanctuary.

I tend to paint on the floor. I’m all over them [the canvases] and then that’s the floor space gone. I’m actually quite a messy person.

This room gets the morning light through the high (clerestory) windows, and then it gets lovely afternoon light too.

What are some objects in your home that you love?

There is some debate about who donated the brass bowl to the family, but it originally belonged to Johnson Scutt's great-grandmother in England.

This bowl – I just love the shape of this bowl. I think it’s brass. It’s appeared in quite a few paintings of mine and will appear in more.

It belonged to Johnson’s great-grandmother in Hexam, North England, and it was given to us by my mother-in-law, or it might have been Johnson’s aunt, Marilyn.

You need a few other shapes and colours for still life paintings, and you need height – you have to balance the composition.

Lilly, now 7, made the artwork on the left when she was at Learning Land preschool just down the road from her home.

The wooden artwork is Lilly’s from when she was at preschool. She brought it home and I just said, “Lilly, this is so cool.’’

There was no explanation for it. She just said: “I made it with Nick at the woodwork table.’’

That retro light we bought in Barcelona, and the dog sculpture was a Father’s Day present for Johnson. We’re a bit Scandi. The house is a mixture of old and new.

We constantly rearrange this corner.

Hoby Scutt loves to use the ceramics both in daily life and also as subjects in her still life paintings.

These are local ceramics and they’ve been in my still lifes as well.

The mugs are from Hayley, from Kami and Kindred. She’s a lovely friend of ours, and our daughters have always been besties.

We use them every day. Some are designed as keep cups, so I often send the kids next door to (cafe) Bobby Franks to get a coffee.

I love that it’s made by a friend and that it’s hand-made. They fit in the hand beautifully and are very tactile – both smooth and rough. I remember reading that you should invest in the things you touch every day – I love having these things for everyday use.

Johnson Scutt prepares the cricket pitch at the family home he shares with artist Georgina Hoby Scutt and their children. The walnut tree in the background provides ''wonderful shade'' in summer.

Another thing I love about home is the heritage walnut tree at the end of our garden.

It is such a huge and ancient landmark.

It provides wonderful shade in the summer and long-fingered shadows in the low winter sun – as well as beautiful walnuts.

Georgina Hoby Scutt’s original paintings are sold via her website Belle Hawk, and at Nelson gallery Red, while her prints are sold at Te Papa Tongarewa Museum of New Zealand.