Character 1880s villa for sale: 'Henry Wright would turn in his grave'

Janey Grocott, owner of the house built in the 1880s for Henry Wright, talks about her favourite character features.

There’s a widely circulated “notice” written more than 100 years ago that denounces women’s rights – it is even believed to adorn the men’s toilets at parliament.

Notice to Epicene Woman was written by Wellingtonian Henry Wright, and pinned to his front door. He didn’t want “electioneering women” calling at his home – a house in Mein Street, Newtown, Wellington that is now for sale.

“They are recommended to go home, to look after their children, cook their husbands' dinners, empty the slops, and generally attend to the domestic affairs for which nature intended them,” he wrote. “By taking this advice they will gain the respect of right-minded people – an end not to be attained by unsexing themselves and meddling in masculine concerns of which they are profoundly ignorant.”

HARCOURTS This Carpenter Gothic-style villa in Newtown, Wellington has been maintained by owner Janey Grocott, who has listed the property for sale after 28 years.

That house has been Janey Grocott’s home for the past 28 years. She also has a copy of his mantra on the toilet wall. “Henry Wright will be turning in his grave at me,” she says. “I never married or lived that lifestyle – he will be absolutely grimacing with horror.”

Wright made his money managing the goldmines in Coromandel, and also timber mills – a heritage-listed plaster ceiling in the house features gold leaf extracted from one of the mines. Numerous old photographic negatives (dry plates) were found under the house in 1976 – they are now with the Alexander Turnbull Library, which also has more than 500 of his books (no novels).

Grocott has found out another fascinating story about Henry Wright – he had a fear of being buried alive: “One of his wishes was that when he died he wanted to be pierced through the heart. He wanted to make sure he was really dead.”

Monique Ford/Stuff Janey Grocott rates the orangery as her favourite room in the house.

But Wright would probably be pleased to see the house he lived in until his death in 1936 at the age of 92 has been maintained, along with the two original cottages on site, which he built for the gardeners to live in. (There is no evidence his wish was followed through on his death.)

Grocott jokes that she can’t afford gardeners, so the cottages have been tenanted. She has also run a successful Airbnb operation. But she is now selling and has listed the property with Robyn Mathieson and Antonia Brown of Harcourts Team Wellington.

The house is nothing like it was when Grocott took over nearly three decades ago: “When I first saw it, it was a terrible mess. The people living in it had a marital dispute. He was living in the house, and she was in one of the cottages. It was not loved, but I could see it had a huge potential.

HARCOURTS The orangery has a grapevine that is more than 100 years old.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The grapevine provides welcome shade in summer.

“I was lucky to be the only person to see it. I had been looking for something to buy for five months and hadn’t seen anything I liked. I was getting rather desperate, and I paid stupid money for it, because I wanted it.

“People said ‘you’re mad’, and I said, ‘that’s OK’. And later, they had to confess, ‘no, you’ve been clever’.”

Grocott has renovated, but has not made structural alterations. Her favourite room, by far, is the orangery, which she uses for about five months of the year. It is dripping with plants, including a grapevine that is more than 100 years old.

HARCOURTS In winter, Janey Grocott's favourite place is the sitting room with its small Victorian fireplace.The French doors lead to the orangery.

HARCOURTS Period features have been retained and enhanced.

“In winter, I love the sitting room, with its gorgeous little Victorian fire.”

With its beautifully landscaped grounds (905 square metres) and distinctive character, the house has been a venue for numerous weddings and special events.

“I would love someone to treat it the same,” Grocott says. “But I know it’s possible the cottages may go to make way for townhouses at the rear.”

At this stage, she does not know where she might live next, and is keeping her options open.

The property is for sale by tender, with tenders closing March, 18 2021.

HARCOURTS Grocott liked the old country-style kitchen that was in the house when she moved in, so she has been happy to keep it.

HARCOURTS Venetian-style Italian windows feature in the main bedroom.

HARCOURTS The main bedroom features a gold leaf ceiling, with gold from the Coromandel mines managed by the original owner.