What rights do neighbours have when a developer moves in next door?

Iain Macleod and a number of other Seatoun residents are upset that a large family home is to be demolished and replaced with seven townhouses.

EXPLAINER: A large family home set on a 1012sqm section in Seatoun, a suburb dominated by expensive bungalows and villas, will soon be replaced with seven townhouses.

Iain Macleod and his neighbours opposed the development on Inglis St. “If this goes through it will take every big section in Seatoun ... they would be fair game for the developers,” he said.

But ultimately, the decision was out of their hands.

Wolfbrook Property Group/Supplied The 47 Christchurch homes proposed by Wolfbrook Property Group. Award-winning local architects Michael O’Sullivan and Duvall O’Neill said the houses are perhaps “underwhelming” and “uninspiring”, but are neither ugly nor unnecessary.

Meanwhile in Christchurch, St Albans residents have petitioned the council to change the design of two resource consented developments on Mersey St and Westminster St, which they say are “ugly, cheap, and characterless.”

READ MORE:

* 'Ugly and characterless' unfair descriptions of Christchurch developments, say architects

* Council accuses 'tone-deaf' Government of imposing 'Auckland planning rules' in Christchurch

* Judith Collins says suburbs will need to change to allow more housing - but not all of her MPs appear to agree

* Six-storey apartments could be coming to a bus stop or train station near you

* How to put soul into new housing subdivisions



Forty-two residents have signed the letter against the developments. But what say do neighbours get, if any, when a developer moves in next door?

We spoke to a number of councillors and urban design planners, who all had different ways of answering: not a lot.

“If residents have an issue with a decision that's been made, their only real legal avenue is to go to the High Court for a judicial review, or to the Environment Court," said Wellington City councillor Iona Pannett.

“An appeal is difficult and expensive.”

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Hayden Taylor, 29, was told he should find a partner or friends to chip in if he wanted to buy a house in Wellington.

Who sets the rules?

Neighbours’ rights to weigh in on, or object to, developments depends on the zoning and the district plan for their area.

If the development is a permitted activity that complies with controls for the zone, then residents get no say, said Dr Caroline Miller, associate professor in the Resource and Environmental Planning Programme.

If you are designated an 'affected party’ because the development directly impacts you (blocks your view or sunlight, alters your property value, looks into your backyard, etc) then council will decide if the impact is minor or not. If the effect is assessed as being minor, then there may be no notification at all.

“In some cases, only a small number of affected parties will be given the opportunity to make a submission," said Miller. “There is great pressure on councils to not notify applications as this slows the development process.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff An artist's impression of the plans for the Seatoun townhouses, which will replace a 300sqm bungalow on a 1012sqm section.

Sometimes, it's tough luck

Fundamentally, the district plan lays out who has what rights.

If a new townhouse development blocks your view, but is built to height requirements in the plan, that is just tough.

“If [your neighbour] is building to 4m, but are entitled to build to 8m for example, your view is gone. I'm sorry, that is just the way it works,” said Dr Lee Beattie, who is chair of Auckland Council's Urban Design Panel and planning commissioner for Auckland Council and Queenstown Lakes.

"I've seen scenarios where the neighbour has gone out and bought the next property to stop that happening,” he added.

“But if they infringe on the rules, say, and go beyond 8m, then council would determine whether you're affected by that loss.”

Meanwhile, residents appealing a decision not to notify them of an application for development could reasonably spend anywhere between several thousand and several hundred thousand dollars on legal fees, said a representative from New Zealand Law Society’s property law section.

ROSA WOODS The family home that will be demolished to make way for seven townhouses on the same site in Wellington.

The pressure for more homes

The Inglis St development was granted non-notified consent from Wellington City Council. The decision report says public interest in the application, did not, in itself, make the neighbours affected parties.

The consent was in line with the aims of the district plan and the National Policy Statement (NPS) on urban development to intensify housing.

Developer Kurt Gibbons, who has close to 30 projects around the country, said he had sympathy for homeowners who don't want the look and feel of their neighbourhood to change, but he has even more sympathy for people who can't get into housing because there's not enough land.

His was one of 53 applications Wellington City Council considered last year.

Liam Hodgetts, the council’s chief planning officer, said: “We fielded lots of enquiries, views and opinions from the community. In the end the application has been approved and followed due process.”

Beattie said there is always an underlying tension between consultation and speed.

“The outcome of the district plan and the National Policy Statement is intensification, so that's what we are seeing. Council can't override that national guidance.”

In 2007, about 5 per cent of resource consent applications were publicly notified, meaning any person (other than a trade competitor) could lodge a submission in support and/or opposition. It is now less than 1 per cent, said Pannett.

When you can say no

However, if a developer needs access to your neighbouring property for any reason, you are within your rights to say no.

“If they need you to sign something, you can turn around and say I'd like $20K thanks, a box of wine and a door-knock is not going to cut the mustard," said Beattie.

Should neighbours have more say in designs?

"That is a difficult one, as what one person sees as an award-winning design is another person’s nightmare," said Miller.

When there is no consensus among residents on how to better the design, that makes it impossible to incorporate their concerns in any meaningful way.

“Generally people like continuity in terms of where they live. They may be dealing with a great deal of change in the rest of their lives, so they often become very protective of what surrounds them," she said.

"This is not new. I have read newspapers from the start of the 20th century where people were horrified by Californian bungalows and Art Deco ‘Moderne’ style house which we now see as having heritage value and examples of great design."

Wellington City Council/Supplied The plans for the approved Inglis St development. The National Policy Statement (NPS) on urban development, released in July 2020, will stop councils in Auckland, Wellington, Tauranga, Christchurch, and Hamilton from setting building height limits of less than six storeys in central areas and along transport corridors.

Dr Morten Gjerde is an architect and urban designer who thinks people become more agitated about change when they feel excluded from the decision-making process.

He calls district plans "blunt instruments" that are designed to be enabling, rather than put a handbrake on development.

”If you are unhappy with the result, please take it up with your district plan.

"I'd ask those St Albans residents, were they involved when the Christchurch City Plan was notified? Did they scrutinise it? Were they motivated to make a submission?”