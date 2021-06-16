How many dangerous buildings are in Wellington? Only six, says council

Wellington City Council deems six of the city's buildings as dangerous or insanitary

Derelict, or so poorly maintained as to be dangerous? Abandoned, or so rundown the building is considered insanitary?

Experts are questioning why only six Wellington buildings currently meet strict criteria for those latter classifications, in the wake of another fire at a derelict house.

Wellington City Council’s dangerous or insanitary building list includes a dilapidated Northland house currently for sale, the remnants of Tapu Te Ranga Marae and a house at the top of a large landslip in Berhampore. Other properties on the list weren’t identified by council staffers due to privacy concerns, but received the rare designation due to being built on unstable slopes.

Otago University housing researcher Dr Lucy Telfar-Barnard said the bar was set too high.

“I’m firmly of the opinion that the standard is too high,” Telfar-Barnard said. “To be fair to the council though ... their hands are somewhat tied, in that the threshold is a legal question rather than the council just being able to decide what the level should be.”

RAY WHITE The property is for sale, “as is, where is”, but does have an expansive view.

Victoria University Professor of Building Science Robyn Phipps said a derelict house could be a “ticking time bomb”.

“Council should be doing a lot more work, where they know that there’s a derelict house ... Public health officers are possibly hugely understaffed for the role, and under resourced.

“The Hanson St property was well known ... It’s a ticking time bomb that these things can happen.”

The fire at the derelict Hanson St house – which wasn’t on the dangerous or insanitary building list – destroyed a neighbouring house and damaged two others. The Hanson St property had been the subject of multiple complaints from neighbours, and a council public health officer had been due to inspect the building the day after the fire.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Firefighters spent much of Sunday night battling a blaze in Hanson St, in the Wellington suburb of Newtown.

While parameters for identifying dangerous or insanitary buildings were set out by Government in the Building Act 2004, the council was responsible for inspecting potentially hazardous buildings. It typically relied on complaints from the public before an authorised council officer would conduct an inspection, according to a policy on its website.

Council building and compliance manager Chris Scott​ said a final assessment would ultimately be at the discretion of that officer.

“The decision ... is made by those staff based on their experience and the evidence in front of them,” Scott said. “They will often take advice from organisations like Regional Public Health and, for example, structural or geotechnical engineers, or fire safety consultants.”

Even after that decision was reached, the council had little power to force owners to fix issues at the buildings but could issue notices that prohibited entry.

ROSA WOODS A derelict house on Priscilla Crescent that meets the definition of dangerous or unsanitary.

Such inspections were rare, generally only three or four were carried out in a given year, Scott said.

Councillor Iona Pannett​ said state-interference in the matter was a delicate balance.

“The Government does need to be thoughtful about how much it regulates. In some cases, it’s just putting owners under the pump to come up with hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“There are other buildings which could do with some repairs and maintenance ... If they are empty, that obviously makes a building more vulnerable. My preference, in a housing crisis, would be that all our buildings are tenanted. It’s safer, and means that people have a roof over their head.”

Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons​ said council needed to consider its role in dealing with unoccupied buildings.

“There isn’t a citywide problem of unoccupied dwellings. But of course what happened in Newtown does raise legitimate questions about whether the threshold for dangerous or insanitary buildings is set too high.

“And raises questions about whether the council could take a more active role in dealing with buildings which are unoccupied and do pose a problem to the community.”​