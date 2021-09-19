Downsizing into an apartment was 'leap of faith' for Breeze radio host Rob Scott

The Breeze radio host Robert Scott and Charley the Wheaten Terrier enjoy a sunny day on their Grey Lynn balcony.

The Breeze radio host Robert Scott and his wife Carmel were keen to downsize after their eldest left home. Buying an apartment in their Grey Lynn, Auckland neighbourhood was a ‘leap of faith’ – but not one that came with regrets. They live with their 20-year-old daughter Molly, and Charley, the Wheaten Terrier.

After our 24-year-old son moved out of home we found we were rattling around in a big old house thinking: what next?

My in-laws lived in Singapore for a long time and when we visited them, we enjoyed the easy-living of their apartment. Some people say you should try renting an apartment first before you commit, but we went in boots and all.

It was a leap of faith, but we have no regrets whatsoever. We’ve always lived in and around Grey Lynn, Westmere, Ponsonby and Kingsland, so this felt like a natural home for us.

It’s like we’ve come full circle.

We can look back over Grey Lynn from this balcony and see the little two-bedroom house that we rented in ‘97 when we first got together, before my son was born.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF From the balcony of their two-bedroom apartment, the Scotts can see the first rental they ever got together.

When we moved in early 2020, the first lockdown happened.

It was a nightmare because we had no furniture. We were living on bean bags and camping tables.

I really enjoy how quiet it is. Apartment blocks are built so soundly now, you can’t hear the neighbours. We shut the door and the outside world completely disappears. It’s private, serene, and warm!

Despite this place being a lot smaller than what we came from, it's big enough. As my father-in-law always says: you only live in one room at a time.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Robert Scott’s beloved vinyl collection in custom-built cabinetry. He likes like rock and has a lot of Australian and New Zealand music.

A glass of red wine and something on the turntable, and I’m happy.

There is something very therapeutic about getting a record out, looking at the cover, and just chilling.

This going to sound ridiculous coming from me, but I do believe people should listen to whole albums. That is the way they were intended to be listened to.

These days we cherry-pick songs, and forget to ever listen to albums as an artistic experience.

Does my vinyl collection sound like The Breeze? Err, no.

If I had to choose a favourite New Zealand band I’d name two, The Exponents and The Mockers.

I've got a bit of everything. Being the vintage I am, I’ve collected quite a lot of records through the decades. I have lost albums, as you do when you're young and moving from flat to flat, but I've got a lot of 70s, 80s, and 90s stuff.

It took me hours to get them into alphabetical order.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF A framed Kiss record signed by Paul Stanley, and Scott's NZ Radio Awards from 2020 and 2021.

I've got every single Kiss album under the sun.

The one I have framed was signed by Paul Stanley from when I interviewed him in 2015.

They say never meet your heroes, because they’ll be disappointing. But this guy wasn’t.

I had about 15 minutes with him and whittled my questions down to five or so. He was very gracious and giving with his answers.

I asked Paul what the biggest rumour he'd ever heard about the band was. He said he’d heard that he was gay. He had no problem with that, but said he's always been straight.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF An Art Deco drinks trolley with real marble shelves from homewares store Green With Envy in Matakana. Robert likes a piña colada or a mojito. Carmel likes a gin.

I didn't think anything of it until some classic rock website picked up our YouTube clip and the views were going up by 50,000 every hour – because we’d unwittingly got the scoop on Paul Stanley’s sexuality.

At the end of the interview, the tour manager offered me as many backstage passes as I’d like. I rounded up a bunch of guys who I went to school with, who were all really into Kiss back in the day.

It was like Charlie getting the golden ticket to the chocolate factory. We were told not to talk to the band, but I shook his hand and said 'great interview’.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF An artwork of a tui by Auckland painter Kirsty Nixon.

He looked down at me, from 6.5ft tall, and said ‘great interview’ back.

My son gave me the On Air sign as a birthday present last year, and it only gets turned on for special occasions.

My wife says she wasn't looking for an artwork specifically, but when she saw a painting of a tui by Auckland artist Kirsty Nixon, in The Poi Room, she knew it was what she wanted.

We have no windows on that white wall, so we like that it almost gives the impression of a window facing out to nature.

We also have a print of the Metropacifica by Weston Frizzell, and a painting of a fantail hovering over a lightbulb called The Moment, by local Angie Dennis. That resonated because we had a very short settlement after selling our house, and nowhere to go.

This apartment opened up and we thought ‘we’re gonna buy it’.

The downsizing took weeks because I'm such a hoarder. The Marie Kondo thing works, but you have to be ruthless. I had posters from when I was a kid and birthday cards. All of it had to go.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Downsizing was a lengthy process for the couple because Scott describes himself as a hoarder.

Radio broadcaster Robert Scott is the network Drive Host on The Breeze from 3-7pm weekdays.