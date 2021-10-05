Multimillion-dollar Grand Designs home built by John Britten up for sale

Isabelle and Tom Weston restored home designed by Isabelle's late father, John Britten, to its former glory after it was nearly completely destroyed by the Canterbury quakes.

Isabelle and Tim Weston say they have loved living in their paintakingly restored Grand Designs home but it is time for someone else to enjoy it.

The couple are selling the Christchurch house that Isabelle Weston’s father, John Britten, converted from 19th century stables back in the 1970s.

Britten – a world-renowned motorcycle maker who was also an inventor, designer and property developer – bought the property with his wife Kirsteen. The couple were raising their three children in the house when he died in 1995.

The Westons bought the severely damaged property from Kirsteen Britten after the earthquakes. They have repaired and restored it at a cost of $2.5 million.

MEDIAWORKS Isabelle and Tim Weston with Grand Designs host Chris Moller, right.

The house has since featured on television show Grand Designs. It also shared the restoration prize at this year’s Canterbury Heritage Awards.

The Westons are seeking offers for the property by early November. They have used it as a family home while running it as a luxury bed and breakfast and a venue for functions such as weddings.

The 900-square-metre house is on Matai St West in Riccarton. It has seven en-suite bedrooms, a double storey glassed atrium with an indoor swimming pool, and large gardens. It is advertised on AirBnB for just under $3000 a night.

MEDIAWORKS The atrium of the Westons’ home.

Isabelle Weston said they loved the property “with all their hearts” but wanted more time to spend with their two young daughters.

“Like a lot of people, we've found Covid has affected our business and made it a lot more challenging,” she said.

“The idea was to be able to close down and take regular breaks for family time, but that hasn't been feasible with the slowdown with Covid.”

John Cosgrove/Stuff John Britten with his race-winning motorcycle.

They will continue to run the business until the property sells, she said.

“We feel we've got something really wonderful to pass on to someone else.”

The property has a 2019 rating valuation of $3.84m.

The Westons’ real estate agent, Alison Aitken of Harcourts, said she expected it would sell as either an accommodation and function venue, a family home, or a combination of both.

MEDIAWORKS The living and dining areas inside Britten Stables.

She had so far received interest from as far afield as Australia and Auckland, but also from Canterbury, she said.

“It's iconic, it's one of a kind. I've sold a lot of homes around the city, but I've never had anything like this one.

“John had put his heart and soul into it, but they have brought it up to where it is while keeping its integrity.”

She said the Westons were selling the property with the blessing of Kirsteen Britten, who knew how hard they had worked on it.

Isabelle Weston’s sister, Jess Britten, said the couple had done “a phenomenal job” at restoring the family home.

“It's an incredible home, and it's been such a special place for all of our immediate and extended family.”

The building was the original stables for the nearby Mona Vale homestead.

MEDIAWORKS Britten designed the home and built it by converting the old Mona Vale stables.

John Britten found fame with the Britten V1000 race-winning motorcycle he designed from the property’s garage. He also designed and made light fittings and other items for the house, which he took nearly six years to create.

He was part way through creating the Cathedral Junction retail and tram precinct in central Christchurch at the time of his death.

Britten’s estate has recently sold central city properties near Cathedral Junction.