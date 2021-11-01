Peek inside 70s-built Gaskell House: Bought on a whim, restored with an eye for detail

Ken Steward first visited Gaskell House, sitting high above the Christchurch suburb of Cashmere, on a whim.

Flicking through a magazine, he saw the fascinating 70s-built property was having an open home and thought he'd stroll along and take a look. He ended up buying it.

Eleven years, and an extensive renovation and restoration project later, the home has been turned into a sleek, modern castle – with its vintage roots still proudly on display.

Sarah Rowlands/Supplied This 70s-built pole house in Cashmere has been refurbished and renovated to a sublime degree.

“More than a project, it’s been like a dream,” says Steward, who is reluctantly selling the home to move with his partner to a vineyard in the countryside.

READ MORE:

* The Lake House: Is this Canterbury's best kept secret?

* All aboard three of New Zealand's most scenic rail journeys

* Charli XCX's hollywood mansion is filled with dollar store candles and fine art



“'I can take the bones, and keep the funk of the 70s and turn it into something a little Italian and Japanese.”

He certainly has done all that, as well as making the most of majestic, unhindered views that span all the way from the Pacific to the Southern Alps.

Sarah Rowlands/COWDY REAL ESTATE The home, original built for the Gaskell family, has oodles of funky, period charm.

Commissioned from Christchurch architecture firm Trengrove, Trengrove & Marshall in 1975, by a Mr & Mrs Gaskell – hence the home’s name – the property is a classic Kiwi pole house that looks, from the outside, like several buildings piled together, but inside has a spacious, open-plan feeling.

There are others like it in Cashmere, but Steward’s restoration was a team effort.

“I did lots of the labouring, and the design of course, with lots of help from other people about how I might deal with the tricky bits.

“[But it was] a long list of fantastic tradespeople, really good artisans, the sort of people you get to restore old furniture, really fussy. Just as well, because I am too.”

Sarah Rowlands/COWDY REAL ESTATE The home feels spacious, and yet cosy, thanks to its unique layout.

The home still feels very much of the period, straight out of Architectural Digest circa 1975, and yet it has a very modern, very liveable edge.

Steward, who has a background in both architecture and drafting, says the changes were “somewhat subtle, because the bones were fantastic.

“I got really interested in the architecture of the 70s. And, of course, you dream about doing something like this [renovating a 70s build].

Sarah Rowlands/COWDY REAL ESTATE The renovation has made the most out of the home’s stunning views.

“It had all the lovely things that were 70s, and some really terrible things, like the really tiny windows."

To see the view, you one had to pull up a chair. But now, a high wall has become french doors onto a balcony tho make the most of the Canterbury plains below.

While there were other cosmetic changes, the bulk of the work went into upgrading and updating the home’s utilities, with new heating, plumbing and strengthening. The home came through the 2011 earthquake well, so Steward wanted to capitalise on those good bones.

Sarah Rowlands/COWDY REAL ESTATE Arranged over several levels, the home has a Japanese or Italian design feel to it.

Outside, the home is made from mainly rimu heartwood. To refurbish and replace any that needed restoration, cedar was used. Many of the ceiling beams are new cedar, “done with steel wool and oil” to match.

There are a lot of things he will miss when he leaves, not least ”the atmosphere of the house, what you feel when you're in it.

“It's a mixture of all those things I described, the view, the style, the proportions, and the way the house works to live in.

Sarah Rowlands/COWDY REAL ESTATE Many of the home’s original features have been retained.

“And it feels huge, even though it's not. There are so many different spaces. It's just lovely to live in, and I guess that's the most important thing."

Gaskell House is hidden from the street by a garage with a concealed automatic door. It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, two reception areas and a kitchen diner, and sits on 636sqm of land.

Sarah Rowlands/COWDY REAL ESTATE Sitting on more than 660sqm of land, it is a home packed with family-life potential.

Listed with Nick Cowdy at Cowdy Real Estate, the home will be sold by auction this Saturday, November 6 onsite, pending Covid level restrictions and unless sold prior.