Act now and move into your fabulous new holiday home early next summer

The new-build property market is currently in a challenging position as supply chain problems lead to material shortages, but the good news is that as a well-established company with an excellent track record, Ezyline Homes is able to draw on its extensive experience in the market - and a loyal group of suppliers – in order to navigate any problems which might come along and produce an affordable and attractive home or holiday home in just under a year.

Prebuilt dwellings, as well as being lovely forever homes, are especially suitable as baches or beach houses, because they are sturdy and can withstand coastal weather conditions. Ezyline homes are very low maintenance, which is ideal if it's not your full-time home, because you can simply lock-up and leave, without any worries.

There's always room for changing the basic Ezyline plan a little in order to accommodate your own particular needs. Another aspect of transportable homes that's worth noting is the fact that they are constructed on permanent, controlled sites. This means that there isn't any need for scaffolding or fencing and material wastage is minimal, which is good for the planet. Whenever it's possible they use locally made or sourced materials.

Ezyline managing director Wallace Stewart says that demand for prebuilt dwellings – produced at the company's Mount Maunganui and Palmerston North premises is "still high, across the board, so if your 2022 dream is to move into your own getaway holiday home in time for next summer, you'll need to get in soon and start making some firm plans."

He admits that the going is tough right now, but he and his team are committed to their customers and to completing that new holiday home they've been excitedly planning in around 10 months, from start to finish.

He says that initial quotes for a pre-built home include an agreed price, but there is a clause that allows for price fluctuation, added purely to take account of the obstacles and variables in the market right now.

"What we offer is a promise that we will do our absolute best to stick to the quote and that any price increases along the way will be discussed fully with the customer."

"If there are any tweaks we can make – perhaps replacing one material with another, in order to keep costs down, then that's exactly what we'll do. Good communication is at the core of everything we stand for."

SUPPLIED Ezyline customers are encouraged to inject their own personality into prebuilt dwellings, using paint, lighting, floor coverings and stylish outdoor living design – perhaps adding a deck or a patio.

Once customers have chosen their home design and size, Ezyline will assist them in planning the whole process.

"The way we see it is that we're the building experts – so we do that part - and we have a huge network of contacts in various places around the North Island so we can guide our customers to somebody with the skills they are needing when it comes to site plans and other aspects such as drainage – and of course, the all-important transportation.

"We've found it works best for everybody concerned if we direct them to trusted experts and companies we've dealt with before, then the customer makes their own arrangements with those companies and pays them directly.

Wallace says that the same applies to extras such as decking, baseboards and steps.

"Once again, we're happy to offer our recommendations for tradespeople in their particular area."

He says that Ezyline holiday homes are well insulated and meet the bar for alternative uses – such as as a rental.

"All of our homes are built to the very highest standards possible."

​The friendly team at Ezyline Homes recommend that potential new homeowners visit their website: www.ezylinehomes.co.nz to view the plans which are currently available – ranging from very simple one-bedroom models to smart, contemporary, four-bedroom dwellings.

Ezyline's standard five step process is laid out clearly on the site, with detailed supporting information:

1. Choose your plan

2. Finalise the design

3. Building and construction

4. Transport

5. Finishing touches

Wallace says that Ezyline customers are encouraged to inject their own personality into prebuilt dwellings, using paint, lighting, floor coverings and stylish outdoor living design – perhaps adding a deck or a patio.

"There are so many possibilities if you just use your imagination!"

For more information visit www.ezylinehomes.co.nz