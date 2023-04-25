How prefabricated homes can offer luxury for modern living

SPONSORED: Archipod’s in-house designer works with the customer to design and create their dream home or retreat,

Change is afoot in the construction sector, with prefabricated homes presenting a solution to the growing demand for high-quality, sustainable housing and the Canterbury based business Archipod are the team to provide you with a seamless quality result.

Prefab or modular homes have been touted as a means of overcoming a shortage in housing supply, with efficient building methods and consenting procedures making for a more streamlined construction process.

A 2019 report by international management consultancy McKinsey & Company estimated that offsite manufacturing methods could speed up construction by 50% and reduce costs by 20% on a global scale.

In June of last year, the Government introduced laws putting in place a new modular component manufacturer scheme. Ministry manager building policy Amy Moorhead said this would enable faster consenting for innovative, efficient building methods, and increase the use of offsite and prefab manufacturing and products.

With prefabricated housing becoming an increasingly popular choice, a new generation of modular homes is emerging, with bespoke designs to provide Kiwis with a touch of modern luxury.

Archipod specialises in high-end, architecturally designed modular houses that can be easily transported to a site of your choice. With one and two-bedroom varieties, the homes are designed to serve either as a primary house or an auxiliary building on your property.

Archipod's in-house designer work with the customer to design and create their dream home or retreat, with the company's prefabricated designs customisable to suit any piece of land, as well as the customer's budget and schedule.

Each home is constructed to New Zealand's building standards and code, within an average time frame of 16-20 weeks of one bedroom archipods (when customised would certainly be size and difficulty dependent). The Archipod team promises a stress-free and easy-build solution, with impressive specifications.

The boutique single-bedroom Archipod is small in size but mighty in its functionality, with a mudroom and laundry, a bedroom with built-in storage and a modern kitchen. A stylish bathroom is fitted with Methven designer tapware and basin, led lit mirror and a large 1.2m walk-in shower, while the home is completed with double glazing throughout.

All the electrical work is completed in Archipod's fabrication factory and livened on-site, with customers able to tweak designs based on their preferences.

A step up in size, the two-bedroom Archipod provides a stylish solution for a first home, a holiday retreat or for those looking to downsize from a family house. Modern kitchen and dining areas, an open living plan and two ample bedrooms are customisable, with the option of additional modules.

Forget the stereotypes around prefabricated housing; Archipod homes are stylish in design and finish. Sleek and modern, each house is made from Canterbury timber, with finishes, colours and layout selected by the customer in a design consultation.

Like the design process, the way in which each Archipod is heated and cooled is bespoke, with the experienced team working with the customer to achieve a solution tailored to the individual. A range of quality insulation options will guarantee each home has excellent energy efficiency.

Windows are double-glazed aluminium frames with the option to upgrade, while the customer can choose from carpet, wooden or vinyl flooring. Likewise, customers have the option to select either a painted grooved finish or plywood interior.

Whether a cosy one-bedroom or a modest two-bedroom Archipod, the buildings are built to last, made from durable materials within a Christchurch factory and then transported by truck to site. If the customer suspects their needs change down the track, their Archipod can be designed to be relocatable and modifiable.

A customer who had several Archipod homes built for workers on their Cromwell farm to live in said the experienced team delivered the houses with "care and dedication".

"We wanted to construct homes on our farm that would be functional, warm and dry as well as being somewhere a worker would really love to live," they said. "Our tiny homes are wonderful and fulfil the brief perfectly.

"From the overall design, ensuring that the home could be transported without oversized freight costs, to the detail of the look and feel of the home and craftsmanship of the final product."

Contact Archipod by phone or email to enquire about the building process. Spaces open for 2024 – first in, first served!