Christchurch's highest house, an Old Catholic sisters retreat, sells for $2.7m

A house originally built as a retreat for the nursing sisters of Little Company of Mary in Cashmere has sold for $2.7 million at auction.

Christchurch’s highest house has sold for $2.7 million.

The almost hundred-year-old 10.6-hectare property – the equivalent of roughly 24 full-size sports fields – was auctioned on Thursday.

A phone bidder won after two other hopeful buyers dropped out.

Situated atop Marleys Hill on Worsleys Rd in Cashmere, it includes five bedrooms, two bathrooms, a chapel, caretaker’s residence, marble breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, study rooms, a tennis court and clear views of the Southern Alps, as well as a long and decorated history.

The property’s latest rateable valuation, from August 2019, was $1.13m.

Originally built as a retreat for the nursing sisters of the Little Company of Mary, the property was known as Mary's Mount Rest Home and was opened by Bishop Brodie on December 4, 1927.

Its former owners had used it as their family home.

“While functioning as an outstanding family home, there is considerable scope for a change of use,” Bayleys real estate agent Chris Mangels previously said.

“A wellness retreat would be incredible on this location.”

The concrete tennis court was likely the highest elevated tennis court in the region. The property sits almost 500 metre above sea level.

“An enticing use of the property would be horses who are well catered for with excellent stables,” Mangels said.

The property’s TradeMe listing said the vastness of the land meant a “generous side income” was generated by leasing space for telecommunications companies, operating out of the occupants’ sight, it said.

Upon entry through a set of electric gates, 100-year-old pines line the driveway leading to the three-storey residence, constructed upon a base of locally quarried stone.

At ground level the former “caretaker’s residence” could be used as self-contained accommodation, a work from home space or a teenager’s retreat, the listing said.