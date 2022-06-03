Rental of the week: Forget copy/paste modern flats, and live in this Art Deco beauty

Built in the 20s, this is one of the oldest apartment buildings in Auckland, packed with period charm.

Nestled in the bosom of Brooklyn Flats, one of Auckland's most distinctive Art Deco apartment buildings, is a jazzy little home in need of a creative tenant.

It’s not your average flat, and apartments to rent rarely come up in this building, says Ben Torrance, of property management company Crockers.

"There are so many complexes going up that are all pretty copy and paste, standard looking, in the modern style, whereas this is different, it's something unique.

Crockers/Supplied This rental in the Brooklyn building, has been refurbished with the period in mind.

"It's got a ton of character, with the bathtub, and the window out from the kitchen. It's not something that you see all that often."

The one-bed flat, which could suit a single or a couple, has a separate living/dining room connected to the kitchen by a large butler’s hatch.

The kitchen has subway tiles, new cabinets and top of the line appliances.

GOOGLE The Brooklyn building, in central Auckland, just minutes from Auckland University.

It will be unfurnished when you take up the lease, but the home has lots of funky wallpaper, in keeping with the vintage style of the flat, for you to design your decor around. It was renovated just five years ago, so the kitchen and bathroom are fresh and contemporary.

Many period features remain, however – including rimu doors, a frosted glass panel in the living room door, sash windows, and the original enamel bath.

The flat is nine minute walk from Auckland’s downtown ferry terminal. It’s eight minutes from Britomart in one direction and Spark Arena in the other, and a ten-minute stroll across the reserve and up Princes St, through the leafy Albert Park, to Auckland University campus and the library.

Crockers/Supplied The home is one bedroom, with separate kitchen and living areas.

You won’t need a car to get around – but if you do have one, the Britomart Carpark is just a couple of minutes down the road.

Built some time in the early 1930s by Australian architect Arthur Sinclair O'Connor, The Brooklyn Flats are Heritage New Zealand Historic Place Category 2 listed.

O’Connor was responsible for many of Auckland’s famous pre-WWII flats, including the Radnor, at Waterloo Quadrant, Middle Courtville on Parliament St and the Espano flats, overlooking Meyer’s Park.

Crockers/Supplied A spacious double bedroom has views onto the nearby Emily Place reserve.

The Brooklyn also overlooks a park: The Emily Place reserve, a tree covered triangle of grass, hemmed in by Eden and Emily Places and Shortland St.

The rent is $490 a week, and you must provide one week’s rent and four weeks bond. The property is managed by Crockers, and you can view the listing here.