Home made of hemp helps Wānaka woman on her sustainability journey

Barbara Provan was ahead of the hemp game in 2019 when she built her Wānaka home with hempcrete.

Hemp protein, hemp oil and hemps seeds – the cannabis plant is well known for its health benefits, but you can build a sustainable home with it too.

Barbara Provan is a self-confessed “greeny” or “permaculture girl” and has been living in a warm, dry and sustainable home for two years.

The bones of her Wānaka home is timber, which is packed with “hempcrete” and covered with lime plaster both inside and out.

Provan, 69, is one of just a few Kiwis with a hempcrete home. New Zealand is well behind in this trans-Tasman rivalry as Australia now has over 160 homes made from the plant.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Barbara Provan lives as sustainably as she can.

“Probably when I was about 30 I understood more about the environment. I learnt about building biology and ecology and I have just always wanted to build a healthy home,” Provan said.

Hempcrete is said to be more sustainable than traditional materials because hemp can be grown in a wide range of soil and climates, grows fast (it takes two months to grow hemp, whereas trees take years to mature), and processing it does not release dangerous chemicals.

Provan, who is originally from Dunedin, discovered hempcrete after approaching Wānaka builders Erkhart Construction in 2019.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Provan does her best to live off food she has grown herself.

“They suggested hempcrete, knowing I was interested in something sustainable, and once I researched it I said ‘let's go for it’.”

She paid about 15% more for hempcrete than regular concrete, but cut costs elsewhere to stay within budget.

New Zealand did not have a hemp fibre processing factory at the time, so Provan had to import hemp from Australia, adding to the cost.

Hemp New Zealand, Carrfields and NZ Natural Fibres opened a decortication plant in Christchurch last year, so homeowners could now build with 100% New Zealand-made hempcrete.

Provan said hempcrete helped keep her home warm throughout winter, and cooler in summer.

Aside from using hemp to build her home, Provan consumed hemp oil for her health and used it on her skin.

She tried to live as sustainably as possible, and grew much of her own food.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Provan runs a bed and breakfast out of her hempcete home in Wānaka.

“I have a little orchard at the back of the house, with berries and a greenhouse. I just like to promote sustainable living.

“I am a permaculture girl.”

Provan sewed for a living and ran a bed and breakfast out of her hemp home, which often caught people’s attention online.

“I do call it ‘hemp on the heights’. Quite a few people come because of the interest in the hemp.”