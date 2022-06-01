Prebuilt homes bring hope and possibly tax breaks

Ezyline offers a unique package with Prebuilt homes that provide quality and reliability at an affordable price point. The Homes can be transported almost anywhere - in both urban and rural North Island environments.

New Zealanders have always had a love affair with property and even though current activity sees prices going down from 2021's record highs while interest rates are rising, and some materials are in short supply, many commentators contend that we're in a period of correction - as opposed to a collapse.

When the going gets tough, kiwis tend to become more innovative and many people who've struggled to get onto the property ladder in the private or investment market, or are wanting to free up capital by downsizing are starting to think outside the square – which is exactly where Ezyline Homes sit.

The Ezyline process keeps its costs to a minimum by building the homes efficiently in purpose built yards, reducing their wastage and travel time for their tradespeople, and by purchasing their materials in bulk from long established regular suppliers. Choosing an Ezyline home is also a good move for the environment. Their commitment to a low-waste process is genuine and because they build your home in their yard, there's usually a lot less driving or travel for the tradespeople involved.

Changes to tax rules, introduced by the Government in 2021 were an attempt by the government to turn down the heat in the property market by reducing landlords' ability to claim interest back on their mortgages.

In turn, the changes are helping some first-time buyers finally secure a home, having removed those incentives that previously attracted some investors.

The good news for potential landlords though, is that new homes which receive a code of compliance after March 2021 are eligible for a 20-year exemption from tax – a move designed to ensure a continuous and ongoing fresh supply of housing. Ezyline homes are built fully insulated, in ceilings, walls and underfloor and doubled-glazed for energy efficiency which make them ideal as rentals, requiring minimal maintenance and retaining their value well.

Many kiwis buy Ezyline homes as baches for neat, no-nonsense, holiday getaways while they're also very popular as lifestyle block dwellings and farmhouses for staff and alike and many are repeat customers.

When it comes to deciding on the ideal Ezyline for your needs, there are a large number of options displayed on their website, where you can see designs for one, two, three and four bedroom-homes.

SUPPLIED While the Standard series designs are generally quite simple and neutral in order to keep prices low, new owners can easily add their own stamp with paint, interior design and landscaping. Meanwhile, options from Ezyline's Contemporary series are a little more stylish and sophisticated.

All Ezyline packages are constructed using fibre cement weatherboard cladding on a cavity system, giving extra bracing for strength, sound reduction and insulation and include gib-stopping and painting, kitchen cabinetry, insulation, plumbing and bathroom hardware, all sinks and tapware, a hot water cylinder, toilets, bath and shower – saving busy purchasers a great deal of time.

In a world where uncertainty is everywhere, Ezyline is a product and a company you can rely on and its yards in the Bay of Plenty and Manawatu are still humming. Long and loyal relationships with the company's suppliers are shielding them, and their customers, from the worst of the current material shortage issues. Unavoidable delays are clearly and concisely signalled to purchasers as part of a clear and honest communication strategy, something that Ezyline Homes thinks is very important.

