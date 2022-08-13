How Julia Matthews keeps her (almost) all-white home clean with a toddler and a dog

Julia Matthews, owner of Two Islands, at her home in Auckland with son Lenny and Penelope the dog.

Julia Matthews (Ngāti Maniapoto) is the director of Two Islands, a wellness supplement business she started four years ago. Matthews lives in Auckland’s Northcote Point with her partner Cam Logan, co-owner of furniture manufacturing company St Clements, their son Lenny, 2, and Penelope the dog. They are expecting twins in October.

JULIA MATTHEWS: I bought this house in March last year. It’s a two-bedroom cottage built in 1890. We love the location and the house’s character.

We had great plans for it. We were going to extend and put in a new kitchen and bathroom.

But then I found out I was pregnant with twins, and we realised the house would be too small for three children. So we’re sadly selling it and have to find a three-bedroom house soon.

We did do so some renovation. There are two bedrooms downstairs and Lenny has one of those, but the other bedroom is small, so we turned the mezzanine level into our bedroom.

We also painted outside and inside, changing the interior walls from a soft grey to a bright white. It’s only 80sqm, so painting it white has made it look more spacious.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Matthews worked with a designer on the kitchen, and chose a soft sage green in keeping with the home’s character.

Jason Dorday/Stuff The floating shelf is made from the same stone as the benchtop.

I’d already ordered the new kitchen before we found out I was pregnant.

The previous kitchen was old and tired and because it’s a thoroughfare – the bedrooms are at one end and the open-plan living and dining space is at the other – we spend a lot of time in it.

I worked with a designer but changed some of her plans, including having the cabinetry painted a sage green colour which is more in keeping with the home’s character. I also replaced the black tile splashback with the same stone we’ve used for the bench-top and floating shelf.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Julia Matthews and Penelope the dog enjoy their sunny deck.

One off our favourite places is the back deck. It’s a real suntrap and an extension of our living room. We grow veggies out there.

People often ask how it works having all-white interiors, including a white sofa, with children and pets.

My response is having washable covers that you can bleach. I throw these covers in the bath with some Napisan, and they come out perfectly clean.

Jason Dorday/Stuff The bright chair is by St Clements, the furniture brand which Matthews’ partner Cam Logan runs with his brother.

Jason Dorday/Stuff The white sofa stays clean – despite a toddler and a dog – thanks to washable covers and Napisan. The vintage wooden cabinet, to the left, was bought on Trade Me, bringing a mix of old and new into the space.

The walnut chair with mustard cushions is from St Clements. Cam’s brother, who he owns the business with, designed it and named it after his son Rumi.

I loved the colour and was lucky enough to get the sample chair. It’s such a pop of happy colour.

The dining space is so small Cam had to make a table to fit it. He also made bench seats that can be tucked under the table.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Jet Planes artworks from Julia Matthews’ friend Simon Lewis Ward; he also made the K bar wrapper art below.

My small but growing collection of artwork is displayed at the bottom of the stairs.

The iconic Bushells print was a gift and I love it because I know that building well. The K Bar wrapper artwork is by my friend Simon Lewis Wards, while the photo of the sea is by Kiwi photographer Dan Max.

I was approached by Tamāhine Tribe Studio who wanted to do an artwork of Lenny and me. They create amazing digital artwork of wāhine Māori, for wāhine Māori by wāhine Māori, I said yes and I love it.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Tamāhine Tribe Studio made the artwork in the top left, which shows Julia with a baby Lenny.

Most of our furniture comes from Cam’s business. But I found the vintage wooden cabinet in the living room on Trade Me. I like the idea of mixing old and new, and it provides much needed storage for books.

I’ll be sad to leave here and house-hunting when there isn’t much around is a bit grim. I want a villa, but Cam is hoping for something more modern.

Hopefully we can find something before the twins arrive.