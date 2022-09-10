Inside the home of a vintage pageant queen

How to combine modern living and a love for all things vintage? Sharvelle Mackay shows it and opens the doors of her Rolleston home.

Sharvelle Mackay lives in Rolleston with her two children, aged 6 and 4, and Dolly the cat. She is a vintage aficionado, singer and events manager, and she’s organising the inaugural Vintage Fest in Canterbury this year.

SHARVELLE MACKAY: We moved into this house about five years ago, and we did lots of work - re-cladding, building the deck, revamping the interior.

I started dressing vintage about 12 years ago, but I’ve always liked that classic look. I got introduced to classic cars as a baby because my family loved them.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Vintage Fest organiser Sharvelle Mackay at her home in Rolleston, Christchurch.

I’m a musician and a singer and I sang all the way through high school. Now I’m either in vintage dress or active wear. I’m an ex-gymnast and like to be as active as possible.

The first time I sang was at a pageant, and I sang Stupid Cupid by Connie Francis. I’ve got a couple of the Buddy Holly vintage mics, they produce such a beautiful vintage sound.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Mackay says she’s a fan of repurposing what’s already been loved, so that things don’t get thrown away.

I love putting together a look and I try to find a way to add an element of surprise, something to make me stand out at pageants. I like that whole matchy-matchy, colour-co-ordinated thing.

So I use handbags, necklaces, I’ve opened a parasol on stage before and had a whole lot of flower petals sort of fall down into the audience which was definitely a big hit. I just find so much joy in it, it’s like creating a work of art.

I am an event manager and I love running events and bringing people together. This year I am putting together the first ever Vintage Fest (on September 24, at the Lincoln Event Centre, Canterbury).

It’s my own idea. There are a lot of car shows, vintage markets and things like that but we don’t have a festival that has everything vintage.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Mackay has been dressing vintage for 12 years, and competes in pageants.

So at Vintage Fest we’ll have a pageant, a car show, a military display, a beauty parlour, food stalls. We want everyone to feel welcome.

I’m so lucky as I have a whole lot of other people from the vintage world who have the same values, and they’ve been working with me on it.

I got the caravan for family trips and I love to travel around in it with the children. It’s a bit different, and we might go to car shows and different hops, stuff like that.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The red-themed vintage caravan is used for family trips.

Wherever we go I always check out the local op shops. I look for things like vintage gloves, kitchenware, little vintage ornaments.

I’m the biggest fan of repurposing and reselling and buying what has already been loved. There’s just so much consumerism and so, so many things being made, plastic toys and stuff and often people just throw them away.

I’m trying to teach my kids that once you’re finished with your toys, and you don’t play with them so much, there might be another child out there that really wants that toy.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff She found this mirror on Facebook Marketplace

I had been wanting a Hollywood mirror for years. I just love the nostalgia around it. You see it in all these movies and the idea of getting ready in the mirror with the lights, it’s just so glamorous.

I spotted this one on Facebook Marketplace and the lady who sold it was leaving New Zealand and couldn’t take it with her.

Most of my kitchen wares and things like the picnic set are all true vintage. It’s hard to come by especially if you’re trying to get a full set of something. And it can be expensive but I absolutely love it.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff A vintage picnic set and other kitchenwares – though Mackay says she doesn’t love being in the kitchen.

The picnic set was made in the 1950s and I bought it on Trade Me. It’s still going strong, it’s so well-made. And the cannisters too. I take really good care of them and I only use them for display because they are irreplaceable.

The kitchen table is a vintage formica table and the chairs are vintage too. But I did recover them.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff A lot of her Mackay’s homewares are finds from op shops, Trade Me and Facebook market place. The dining table is a vintage formica table and the chairs she recovered.

Funnily enough, I love vintage kitchenware, but I don’t enjoy being in the kitchen, I’m not passionate about cooking. I cook every day, because I want to make sure my kids are getting their veges. It’s just that cooking isn’t my love language.

The bedside lamp is from Australia and the clock is from the UK, and they were both actually custom-made to match the headboard and colours in my bedroom. I like everything to match.

So in my kitchen the main colour is red, in my caravan the main theme colour is red, and in my bedroom it’s sort of pink and a pale blue.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff In her bedroom, the colour theme is blue and pink.

I guess one of the things I love about vintage is that everything - like cars, dresses, jewellery – was just so well-made and so well-thought-out.

Even the music, it wasn’t computer generated like it is now. It was all vocals and harmonising.

There was just so much thought and time and effort that was put into the design of things. I really appreciate that.