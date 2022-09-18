The man who owns two spaceships

Living in the Christchurch CBD and listing a Futuro home in rural Ohoka on AirBnB, entrepreneur Nick McQuoid shows us around his places full of retro items.

Entrepreneur Nick McQuoid lives in a townhouse in central Christchurch and runs his restored, 1970s Futuro house in North Canterbury as Airbnb accommodation.

NICK MCQUOID: I started getting into that seventies interior design look around 2007.

At the time I owned a two-bedroom apartment in Rangiora, and I started renovating it. I had no idea what I was doing really but I had a friend who was a master builder who helped me, and I also started looking at kitchen and design ideas on the internet.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Nick McQuoid’s refurbished Futuro house, which is now in Ohoka in North Canterbury, where he grew up. He has another Futuro home – in yellow – that he’s hoping to do up as accommodation somewhere else in the South Island.

I discovered I just really like that 70s style. So I renovated the kitchen in a retro style but with brand-new appliances from Smeg, that fit in with the look. And then I started adding some genuine 70s pieces, and it just went from there. It ended up being featured in a magazine.

The place I live in now is a three-bedroom townhouse, and I’ve been here since 2016.

I just loved it when I first saw it, it’s right in the centre of things near to bars and cafes, and I’ve watched the city progress around me, the anchor projects and that kind of thing.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The artwork is from Aussie artist and friend Paul McNeil: ‘he sent me some paintings in exchange for a mould for a Futuro house window he was working on.’ The lamp was a gift from McQuoid’s mum.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff McQuoid at his townhouse in Christchurch city, which is full of retro finds. It has ‘personality and colour’, he says.

I love Christchurch now, there’s always something going on.

When I’m not working I go to the gym a lot. I like going for dinner in town, going on 4-wheel drive adventures, hanging out with friends, that kind of thing.

I guess I’m a hybrid city boy and country boy. Spending time in Christchurch and in North Canterbury is the best of both worlds.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff A collection of Panasonic Panapets – a novelty radio on a chain first produced in the 1970s.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff McQuoid’s Verner Panton ball lamp is an original from 1968.

I grew up in North Canterbury and the Futuro home is out there, I am always going out there to clean up or check people in or out. I love having that quiet time sometimes to sit and chill out and just enjoy the space.

The Futuro home is the epitome of 60s and 70s design [these futuristic, UFO-shaped tiny homes were designed by Finnish architect Matti Suuronen in 1968].

This one was over on the West Coast and I had it helicoptered out and moved here in pieces. It took about a year to restore it and I just love it – the yellows and purples and 70s colours, the design, the style.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The Futuro Home, found on the West Coast, is now fully refurbished and a popular and quirky Airbnb.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff McQuoid found the forrmer McDonalds playground on Trade Me, and it now lives outside his Futuro Home.

Most of my 70s stuff I’ve bought online. A lot of it comes from Europe, but I found the old McDonalds playground burger on Trade Me.

The yellow table is an original 1970s piece from Kartell, I found that online.

I love anything that’s good quality old things have been around a bit, and they’ve got a bit of a story.

I feel like in the 60s, 70s and 80s people had pride in what they did and the quality of things was super high.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff A yellow Kartell from the 70s. McQuoid says Kartell is one of his favourite brands.

I got a lot of this stuff before Covid hit. Now, it is getting harder and harder to get a good deal when you look online, people are more aware of prices and shipping costs more.

But I’m happy to spend a little bit more money on decent old stuff. More than I would on new things. I like shopping for older pieces – it’s a bit like treasure hunting. Probably my three favourite 70s designers are Verner Panton, Luigi Colani and the Kartell brand.

I love the look of my apartment, all the seventies stuff like the Verner Panton light shades and the Garden Egg Chair. That was from Belgian Ebay, it’s a classic 1968 design from Peter Ghyczy.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff This Garden Egg Chair is an original found in Europe, and is a classic 1968 design from Peter Ghyczy.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff McQuoid says he likes the quality feel of the original vintage finds.

If you took all my pieces out of it, it would just be a boring white space. But like this it has got a bit of personality and colour.

The artwork is from Paul McNeil. He’s an Aussie artist, and he sent me some paintings in exchange for a mould for a Futuro house window he was working on. I do swap some of the 70s stuff in and out between the apartment and the Futuro home.

I am an entrepreneur. I own a couple of rental properties and I run the Futuro home as an Airbnb. It’s always really busy, I get a lot of NZ guests, I think it’s just the uniqueness of the place – it’s a spaceship and it’s so much fun.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Guests love the feel of staying in a spaceship, says McQuoid.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Nick swaps his retro collection between his home and the Airbnb – this is at the Airbnb.

I have another Futuro home, it’s yellow and belonged to BNZ, they had it at the Commonwealth Games in 1974. I am going to do a similar project restoring it and using it as accommodation, but somewhere else on the South Island. I haven’t decided where yet.

My mum and dad always ran their own business and I always saw them working hard but not for somebody else. So working for myself felt natural for me.

Having said that, when I started out I worked lots of different jobs to make ends meet and fund my plans. I worked in factories and used to clean out the jail cells at Rangiora police station. It was all a means to an end. I never hated any of it, but it was about getting me to where I am now.