This 1930s apartment block went from a refuge after a breakup, to a home she'll never tire of

Niki Bezzant is an award-winning writer and speaker. Her latest book, This Changes Everything, is a guide to perimenopause and menopause for women. She lives in a 1930s apartment in Auckland.

NIKI BEZZANT: This is such a beautiful old building, it’s got so much character, I moved here after my marriage ended, and it was somewhere to regroup.

I was living here renting for four years and then this place came up for sale a couple of years ago.

When I moved in it was in quite a neglected state. It had been used as an office previously and hardly any windows opened and there was no hot water. So the boring things like that had to be sorted out.

But some work, like the painting I have done myself.

The living room walls are Quail Egg blue from the Natural Paint Company. I love painting, it’s quite meditative and a very satisfying transformation for a room.

The kitchen is pretty small and basic, but it’s fine for me. I do cook a lot, and I’m into healthy food, lots of veges, wholefoods that kind of thing.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff The living room walls are Quail Egg blue from the Natural Paint Company.

This apartment still has a lot of its original features like the vintage tiling in the bathroom and the picture rail in the living room. And it has an entry hallway which I like, a lot of modern places don’t have that.

There is still a lot I’d like to do here, it’s a work in progress, but you have to take these things slowly. I do things as I have the time and money to do them.

When it comes to home style, I don’t like things to be too perfect. I like an eclectic kind of look and most of all I like things that have a history, a patina.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff The lounge suite dates back to the 1930s and has been recovered twice.

So the lounge suite belonged to my grandfather and it dates back to the 1930s. It was in his house when I was growing up, and I love the history of it.

I have had it my whole adult life and have had it re-covered twice. It fits really well in here and I like having larger pieces in a small space, not little bitty things.

The mannequin in the hallway is called Imelda, after my nana and I quite often put vintage dresses on her. The dress is my current sewing project, it’s a bit of a mash up of different patterns with the stripes and the chevrons. I learnt to sew as a teenager and I really enjoy it, I like the challenge.

I like mixing eras in the home and I do like op-shop shopping, I’m pretty good at the rummage. I’d often rather go to an op shop than shop new.

The sunburst clock is a Trade Me buy and the 1960s timber sideboard was from a second hand dealer – it can fit an amazing amount of stuff in it. But I do have some new too – like the brass and glass table set, I think I got that from Freedom Furniture.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff Niki Bezzant says she enjoys the eclectic look rather than everything being ‘too perfect’, as well as vintage features like the original picture rail.

Most of my Crown Lynn I’ve bought in op shops, it used to be really easy to find in op shops but not so much now.

The white vase with the ridges, that is Crown Lynn too, but it’s hand-potted and that was actually a gift from my mum and dad.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff A photo of Niki Bezzant’s nephew, taken by her sister during the first lockdown.

The black and white photo is of my nephew, and my sister took that photo during the first lockdown. I love it. And the Henrietta Harris print, I saw in a gallery and I was really drawn to it. I just think it’s a very enigmatic image, I never tire of looking at it.

I do like to have some green things, some plant life too, and I seem to be able to grow things. The plant by the window has been moved around, but it loves that spot.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff The glass and gold tables are from Freedom Furniture, and the white vase is Crown Lynn – Bezzant enjoys mixing old and new.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff The 1960s timber sideboard was from a second hand dealer.

The living room is my dining room and my workroom. I do everything here, and am usually either sitting on the sofa or at the table.

I was born in Taranaki, but I came to Auckland to study about 30 years ago and never left. I studied marketing back then, but I always wanted to write. Writing is so solitary, and it can be a very intense and lonely process.

It took me probably a couple of years to write my latest book on menopause, but now I can share all that with people, and I’m doing a lot of speaking and webinars too. It’s nice to be in a room with people again.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff The apartment is filled with vintage character which Niki Bezzant loves.

When I’m not working I like walking, sewing, painting, cooking…using a different part of my brain. And I often listen to podcasts while I’m doing those things.

This whole apartment is just 50 square metres. But I never get tired of being here.

Niki is documenting the renovation of her apartment on Instagram at vintageapartmentnz.