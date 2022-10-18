Forget Larnach Castle, this Dunedin homestead is so flash it has electric call buttons to summon the maids

When the Theomin family wanted a modern home, they got one that was way ahead of its time.

If you didn’t know it was there, you might drive right past Olveston House.

Sitting up on Dunedin’s Royal Terrace, with the greenery of the town belt as a backdrop, the historic home is almost hidden from view by a high stone wall and a screen of greenery.

Viewed from the bottom of the long gravel drive, however, the stately home, built in 1906 for the Theomin family, is nothing if not cinematic: A crenellated, Jacobean facade, with glittering lead lights, crowded by mature, flowering trees, like something from a Gothic novel – pure Dunedin, then.

"The Theomin family had passion, they wanted to make their mark on the community and Dunedin,” says Olveston House manager Jan Davies. “They did that, and they continue to do that even long after they've gone.

"Our tag line is 'an authentic historic experience in the heart of Dunedin', because we are the heart, and everyone works here has heart, especially for the home. The passion is just incredible."

Kylie Klein-Nixon/Stuff Like something from a Gothic novel - Olveston House is pure Dunedin class.

It’s true, the passion for Olveston is tangible when you walk into what would once have been a little sitting or garden room at the back of the house. Despite it now being a small gift shop, it still feels like walking into a private home. Possibly because it still is.

Open to the public 364 days a year – it’s only closed on Christmas day – Olveston does still have residents. Rooms at the top of the house, formerly the servants’ quarters, are tenanted - the only area that’s off limits to visitors.

Davies says having residents helps bring the liveable feel Olveston gives visitors. But it’s also down to the fact that everything that was in the home when the Theomins lived here, is still here – even the hand-printed wallpaper is the same.

Kylie Klein-Nixon/Stuff The entrance way to Olveston house, filled with items the Theomin family collected on their travels, and styled like a Jacobean armoury.

When the last Theomin, Dorothy, died in 1966, she left the home and its contents to the city and people of Dunedin, so nothing was removed or touched – a long-extinct Edwardian lifestyle, captured in architectural and social amber.

In fact, it’s a little less frozen than that. Olveston is so cosy and inviting, so un-museum like, you feel like you could sink into one of the Arts and Crafts style armchairs with a copy of Matthew Arnold’s collected poems, kick your feet up on a velvet ottoman and spend a jolly comfortable afternoon reading.

But there are still two floors of sumptuous art and curious curios to see, so no time for slouching.

We start in the kitchens, where the first thing that leaps out is how technologically advanced the home was, and possibly still is – even by modern standards.

There’s a built-in water filter in the butler's pantry, and copper lined sinks in the kitchen to protect the ceramics.

"It was so forgiving," Davies explains. "If you dropped a piece of china in the copper sinks, it wouldn't break.”

Kylie Klein Nixon/Stuff The kitchens were modern, and comfortable to work in – including copper sinks to save the crockery.

It was the first house in Dunedin to have electricity – The rest of the city wasn't wired up yet, so they had their own gas-powered generator in the basement – so the call system is electric, with buttons to call the butler or maids in every room, including the covered terrace outside.

The home has central heating and radiators in every room. The bathroom even had a heated towel rail - most Kiwi homes didn't have anything like that till the 1980s.

They even had an internal telephone system, so the family could find each other no matter what end of the house they were at.

Kylie Klein-Nixon/Stuff The electric "bell pull" to call servants to every room in the home.

In some ways, the Theomins represented everything that was progressive about the relatively new middle classes. They embraced history and culture as well as the newest lifestyle technology. The home, designed in the UK and built by local firm Mason and Clark, is 17th century inspired, and filled with artefacts from all over the world, collected on the family’s travels from Japan to the Middle East, to Central Europe.

But the Theomins also collected art by New Zealand artists long before it was fashionable.

"Curators in the past, right through into the 60s, were only buying English art because that was thought to have the value,” says Davies.

Kylie Klein-Nixon/Stuff The library is a snug, cosy room you just want to curl up and read in.

“Well, the Theomin family were buying young New Zealand artists works way back when they needed the support. That's the wonderful thing about the artwork in the house, from Grace Joel, through to Frances Hodgkins, through to William Hodgkins, even."

Rooms were designed for comfort, not just for the family, but for their staff too. The kitchens and pantries, are large and airy, with views of the gardens. The doorways are wide, to make walking through with a tray easy.

Every detail was considered: Upstairs there’s a billiards' room – with a reinforced steel floor to take the weight of the professional-sized table, and above it is a light well with windows that could be opened to let the cigar smoke out.

Kylie Klein-Nixon/Stuff The Orientalism-inspired smoking room.

Off that room is a little smoking alcove decorated in the Orientalism style like a Bedouin tent, with a lantern that throws the shadow of a Star of David on the ceiling, a nod to the family’s Jewish roots.

“It’s an honour, really, to be working here,” Davies says. "To have the opportunity to tell the stories, and to have had the honour to bring more people through."

You can get a flavour of that lifestyle at the formal dinners, high teas and other events now being held at the home. More information about events and the history of the home are on the website Olveston.co.nz.