Poet Nick Ascroft on 'trying to be adults' during his separation, and writing confessional poetry

Poet and author Nick Ascroft has been at his two-bed apartment in the capital for about a year, and co-parents his son Ames, 5, with editor Kate Wanwimolruk.

His new book, The Stupefying, explores a more confessional kind of poetry with the help of Byron’s Don Juan.

NICK ASCROFT: When we separated, I thought I’d move into an apartment. It would be better for me – no lawns! And better for Ames. He'd get to keep his bedroom at his mum's. He'd get that stability.

The cleanest way is usually, ‘we sell the home, we halvsie it’. But at that stage it would have been impossible to buy somewhere like that again for either one of us.

READ MORE:

* 'If you've got a story, tell it': Elsie Uini on writing an award winner

* Joanna Cho's poems are a love letter to her Korean immigrant mother

* Pop music's decline into monotonous mess



We drew up a separation agreement, just what we thought was sensible, trying to be adults about it. We didn't agree everything straight off the bat, but it just seemed better to work out what sort of spirit we'd enter into it with: that it was about what's best for Ames.

It felt like such a massive win when we finally [found the flat]. I was house hunting for ages, and you know how miserable some of those Wellington apartments are. Most of them don't meet the earthquake rating.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff The Playmobil pirate ship now “sails around the flat”, a gift for his son, that Nick also enjoys.

I think [being separated and co-parenting] is pretty normal. But it's a scary situation for people to be in because it's just so expensive to live, and everybody relies on having more than one person to help pay for things. Then suddenly when that's not an option [it gets tough].

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Nick has been attending a local poetry night, where you read other people’s work – these are books he’s been reading to find fresh pieces to share.

We were looking at trying to build a flat in our basement, first. That was crazy thinking in the early days of separating. But that probably would have been just a terrible idea.

I do like the view [in the new flat], being a bunch of storeys up and having a pretty view of Wellington and the harbour – and the Ministry of Health building and the motorway.

It's got a lot of space for a two-bedroom apartment. They completely remodelled a few years before I got it. All the other flats on the building are in this old 1960s style, with a corridor, and the toilet and bathroom in different rooms, so they seem much more claustrophobic. But this one is just cleverly put together. The heated floor in the bathroom – that got me. I was like, ‘this is incredibly pleasant’.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff These pieces of furniture are family heirlooms passed down to Nick from his grandparents. The sideboard is from the 30s: "It still smells like my grandparents - They barely ever drank alcohol, but it was kept in there, so there's just this nice scent of booze that's sat there for years not being opened. I love that thing."

Writing is just something I do. Am I passionate about it? Yes. But it’s more of a habit. There are certain things I’m trying to achieve. I’m desperate to be a novelist really, but I just don’t have the – what’s the word – the perspicacity.

I’m most of the way through my comedy science fiction novel - what I think of as the most important thing I’m doing – but I churn out a bunch of these poems, and they’re what I publish mostly.

The new book is called The Stupefying. It was written over the period that the marriage was disintegrating, and then after I'd moved out, so it relates to that time.

It’s not full of autobiographical detail, but there's that side to it, which is kind of confessional and personal.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff The abstract piece in the lower left corner is by Dunedin artist Jon Cox, an old friend of Nick’s. The black and white drawing is by Dunedin artist Kushana Bush, who also did the cover for The Stupefying. A Dunedin transplant, Nick still considers the southern city home.

I've always written jokey stuff. With this one I was actually trying to write comedy, looking that in the face and being like, 'OK, I am actually trying to write something funny not just have some funny lines'. That's scary because then it's either funny or it isn't.

I was also writing long, rhyming confessional poems in this particular verse form that Byron uses, because I'd been reading Don Juan. It's just a really fun poem – he was doing these asides where he's relying on his reputation as a louche character, and it's so sensational, sex-and-shipwrecks kind of stuff.

I really liked it, so I was trying to do something that was like that but with my life.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff This is one of two small paintings by Nick’s great aunt, Gwen Ascroft, a lifelong painter.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Another landscape by Gwen Ascroft, possibly completed in the 60s.

The Stupefying is available now at bookstores, and via Te Herenga Waka University Press.