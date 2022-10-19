This 150-year-old Dunedin flour mill now offers gorgeous New York loft-style living

You don't have to go all the way to the US for the kind of living you only read about in novels - it's right here, in Otago.

Fiona Browne and her husband Colin had always dreamed of living in a converted warehouse apartment.

Exposed beams, a mezzanine, open-plan living rooms with cavernous ceilings and the possibility of a rooftop garden – they wanted the whole urban lifestyle dream, and even considered developing a building in their home town, Christchurch.

But it wasn’t until their daughters left home to study that the opportunity came to them – not in a crowded US metropolis, nor even in Auckland’s bustling CBD, but in downtown Dunedin, only a 20-odd minute walk from Otago University campus. And all for under $2 million.

“[The Crown Roller Mills building] is the old New York loft apartment we've all dreamed of having,” says owner Fiona Brown, who bought the property with her husband Colin in 2016.

It had been empty for a while when they moved in. It was darker and colder, too.

Ray White/Supplied The histori Crown Roller Mills building in Dinedin – a little slice of New York.

A flour mill, the Crown Roller Mills building was built in 1867 by local architect James Hislop, from locally made bricks and Oamaru stone. An Historic Places Trust category one listed building, the facade is protected, but you can change the inside look of the apartment as you see fit.

The first thing the couple did was put in a big Scandinavian pellet burner to heat the main living area, with its "cathedral" ceiling, to beat the Otago winters.

"It's quadruple brick on the outside," says Browne, "so if it cools down it takes quite a bit of heating to warm it back up. You're better to never let it cool down. The pellet burner has been an extremely effective way of heating it - and is cost-effective as well.”

Ray White/Supplied The upstairs living area has all the classic loft living features.

Then they set about brightening the place up with a paint job.

The prospect of intergenerational living is what appealed to the Brownes, as the downstairs can be separate from the upstairs.

"This way we could live on the top floor when we were in town, and at various times our kids and some of their friends lived downstairs. It's fully self-contained downstairs with your own exits.

“We'd share drinks and cheese evenings and Sunday roasts and when we weren’t there, they were welcome to use our space."

Ray White/Supplied The family added a pellet fire, to cope with the cathedral ceiling and the Otago winters.

During the first lockdown, Fiona and Colin stayed in Christchurch, and the girls and a few others were able to lockdown in the penthouse.

"That meant they could all locked down together and still have four for cards, or they could visit each other between floors. So it was very nice."

With the two floors combined, the home has four bedrooms, and a mezzanine that can be used as a study or guest sleeping space, at a pinch.

Ray White/Supplied A second living area is downstairs.

Browne did have plans drawn up for turning the roof into a private garden, but never got around to making that happen. There wasn’t a lot of need, she says, as there is a large public park across the road from the building, so plenty of outdoor space to enjoy – with no responsibility to take care of it. .

“I’d sit at the window and go, ‘Oh look, the City Council's mowing our lawns’.”

The area has plenty of urban hustle and hum. There are "lots of little shops, boutique butcheries and coffee shops" and a small brewery in walking distance for evenings out or Sundays.

Ray White/Supplied The home is accessed by a lift and stairs.

It’s also "a 15-minute, leisurely walk" to the Octagon, although Browne says that can be cut down to 10 minutes if you're late for a movie and have to hoof it.

The home also comes with two car parks undercover, and a lift to the top floor.

"Having direct lift access into the fifth floor was the bonus for us because my husband's brother-in-law is in a wheelchair."

Ray White/Supplied The bedroom on the top floor is spacious.

Their daughters have all graduated from Otago now, and moved on to Auckland and overseas, so the home is too big for the couple to keep on their own.

"It would suit someone with children who were at university - because you've got three or four kids to put through Otago University, and like most parents you end up subsidising their accommodation [it makes sense].

Ray White/Supplied The home has two bathrooms.

"There's lots of other options. You could have international homestay students downstairs and live upstairs. Or a multigenerational, family with small children downstairs, and older relatives upstairs. It's versatile."

The property is listed with Madelon White for Ray White Property, seeking enquiries over $1,185,000.