Owners in race against time to protect historic Hamilton home

Philip and Sylvia Hart, who are in their 80s, are worried their historic homestead in Hillcrest could be demolished once they move on.

Philip Hart lost his heart to a vintage Hamilton home he moved into as a tenant in the late 60s.

Fifty years later, he and wife Sylvia now own the home, and have spent decades restoring the historically significant building to its former glory. Now, the battle is on to save it for future generations.

Philip Hart moved to Hamilton to take up a position at Waikato University in 1969. When a colleague mentioned a room going in an old house in Hillcrest, he jumped at the chance to live in the rambling Craftsman-style home.

"I rushed around and peered in the leaded-pane window at this rather nice wood-panelled sitting room and thought, 'that looks very nice'."

Once he moved in, however, he discovered the house was in a sorry state.

The then-landlord “didn’t like the house” and had painted over much of the original woodwork, and used cheap timber to lower the ceilings and partition the house into flats. Hart reckons the cheap timber brought borer into the home, which ripped through the original native wood.

None of this deterred Philip, or his new wife, from buying the home in the 70s.

"What we inherited was a house that was carved up into three flats in the crudest possible way,” he says.

They knew they had their work cut out for them, but even in its dilapidated state, Philip could see the historic gem behind the pine and paint.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Harts have spent 50 years returning this historic home to its former glory.

They got stuck in, tackling the borer and restoring the look and feel of the original home as much as possible.

Built in 1908 by Hamilton architect Fred Ernest Smith, as a wedding present for his wife Mary, the house has some “odd quirks”. It faces south, so the only parts that got sun were the bathroom and the toilet – “which was quaint” – and it has very high ceilings.

The Harts did “slightly reorient” some rooms, to make the most of the light, but tried as much as possible to be true to the original vision of the architect.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Original features, such as this pressed tin wall covering, have been restored as close to the original as possible.

"It's not totally identical," says Hart. "Some things have gone for good. Some things we were able to replace - some stained-glass windows we couldn't quite match up the colours as they don't exist any more, and we're in the process of replacing some spouting. We've got a [replacement] that is similar but not identical."

There are panelled rooms, and lots of timber arches, as well as an original enamel stove in the kitchen. The pressed tin ceilings are all original too.

The council has been "very kind" during the restoration process. Hart says they've had "three bites" at the Hamilton City Council heritage fund, which helped them restore leaded pilings, which were sagging, and sections of spouting that had rusted.

Christel Yardley/Stuff A picture of the house before the nearby shops were built. The home originally had a couple of acres of land around it. Now it’s a much smaller garden.

It's been an expensive 50-year project for the couple. "But that’s the story with an old house: if you don't do it, it crumbles."

Although the home is not currently Heritage New Zealand-listed, the exterior of the home is listed in Hamilton City Council’s Plan 9 Heritage scheme, which means no one can make changes to the exterior of the home without consents.

Now in his 80s, Hart’s fear is that the interior of the home is still vulnerable to the kind of devastating “upgrades” the property got in the 60s.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The original arches, panelling, lead light windows and crucially, ceiling height, restored.

"The argument is that [the home is] pretty unique to Hamilton. But also it's actually an architect's own house, so it has all the little fiddles and twiddles and curvy bits of the time, because he was really trying to show his skills off to his new bride.”

Fred Smith was also “Hamilton’s first full time architect”, says heritage consultant Laura Kellaway, who has been helping the Harts work to protect the home for the past few years. That’s partly why the home is worth preserving.

"It's quite rare to find a place with an interior where you walk in, and it's like you're stepping back into 1908. It's very unusual in Hamilton."

Christel Yardley/Stuff Some colours in the stained-glass no longer existed, so had to be approximated with modern colours.

While they will protect the exterior of heritage buildings, Hamilton council doesn’t schedule interiors in the district plan.

“This is partly because of the resource required internally to carry out this work,” says Hamilton City Council city planning manager Mark Davey. “However, it also adds a significant impact on property owners in terms of how they modernise their property.”

It would mean ordinary improvements such as replacing flooring, and adding modern fixtures like heating, lights, taps and door handles would require a resource consent, which can be costly and time-consuming.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The exterior of the home is protected by Hamilton City Council’s district plan, but the interior is still vulnerable.

“We want our heritage buildings to continue to be used, and restricting how they can be modernised makes this harder and potentially results in the loss of the city’s heritage.”

It is possible to protect the interior of buildings for their heritage value under the Resource Management Act, Davey says, however, the criteria are tight.

Hart is adamant that the house meets the significance, and originality criteria. Representatives of Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga visited the home in October and were “very enthused”.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Its featurs like this fireplace, and the timber surround that make the home architecturally significant.

The Harts are now exploring the possibility of having the home protected by a covenant.

"It would mean that any future owner can't just rip it apart and spoil it. Not sure if that's going to happen because it's got to go to the board sometime next year with a lot of paperwork, and they may say 'well, there are lots of old houses’.”

In the meantime, the Harts are still enjoying the home they’ve spent most of their married life restoring, and will continue to, for as long as they can.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Harts are now exploring the idea of protecting the home with a covenant.

"There's a lot of concern that the heritage is vanishing because these places are owned by people who don't like them,” says Hart, remembering his old landlord.

“We love old houses, and we wanted to preserve the house because it needed looking after."