'Beautiful', 'adventurous', 'bold' and 'restrained' - check out this year's stars of residential architecture

Smart solutions to narrow, steep or otherwise awkward sites are a recurring feature among this year’s stars of New Zealand architecture.

The New Zealand Architecture Awards were announced Friday night, with winners from across the motu recognised for their inspired and inspiring designs.

Among four named awards was the Sir Ian Athfield Award for Housing, which went to Party Wall, a two-unit home designed by Patchwork Architecture, with the particular challenge of a steep hillside site in Kelburn, Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington.

The judges say Party Wall “recognises the opportunity afforded by a difficult central site”.

“An intelligent and restrained architectural response, the bold structural gesture grounds the project, triumphing over typography. The simply clad and expressed form shelters two similar dwellings, each offset, supported and serviced by the central in-situ concrete core.

“The opportunity of the site is embraced by glazing and outdoor living, maximising sun and the remarkable aspect to Kelburn and the Wellington Green Belt. Each unit is compact but generous, materials are considered, expressed with care and crafted detail. These homes provide quality, amenity and comfort, and are suitable to adapt and reinterpret at greater scale.”

The other names awards were for commercial architecture, education and public architecture (see full list below).

Simon Devitt Judges said, of the Party Wall units: "Each unit is compact but generous, materials are considered, expressed with care and crafted detail."

Five winners were chosen in the housing category: Waterhouse Family Home (Bull O'Sullivan Architecture, Cambridge), Mawhitipana House (by MacKay Curtis, Auckland), Crinkle Cut (by Pac Studio and Steven Lloyd Architecture, Auckland), Waimataruru (by Pac Studio and Kristina Pickford Design in association, Coromandel) and Kahutara House (Patchwork Architecture, Wairarapa).

Housing category

Sou Muy Ly The Waterhouse Family Home was described as a “nurturing family home”.

Sou Muy Ly The Waterhouse Family Home was also on a difficult site, calling for inventive architecture.

The Waterhouse Family Home, by Bull O'Sullivan Architecture, was described as a “nurturing family home” on a difficult site in Cambridge.

“The organisational strategy accepts the steep topography, using the central stair as a wayfinding device and to order a complex layered geometry,” judges’ comments note.

“Spatially dynamic areas interconnect around the stair below the dramatic sloping roof. The house opens to a series of connected outdoor areas, embracing the site and interconnecting, where possible, with its immediate neighbours.

Simon Wilson Judges praised the "clarity and elegance of the floating timber box" in the Mawhitipana House on Waiheke Island.

“Ventilation and solar gain are carefully considered and controlled by bespoke openings and shutters.”

Mawhitipana House on Waiheke Island is another on a steep site, this one with the added challenge of being narrow.

“Hovering within a grove of established pōhutukawa at the top of a steep, narrow site, this retreat is a project of enjoyable contrast,” judges comment.

Sam Hartnett Coastal views are "restrained, scaled and composed through timber joinery", judges note of Waimataruru .

“Restrained yet sophisticated, modest yet bold, simple yet complex.

“The clarity and elegance of the floating timber box is achieved through care in detailing, the refined steel structure, and in deftly hiding the services. In the living level, the feeling of being in nature is enhanced by timber linings, the high level of transparency and a lack of structure.”

SIMON DEVITT Beach Barn by C Nott Architects was one of three winners in the Housing-Alterations and Additions category.

Waimataruru in Coromandel, by Pac Studio and Kristina Pickford Design, has a “stepped strategy” that follows the landform.

“Coastal views are restrained, scaled and composed through timber joinery. Thermal performance and carbon calculation inform the design of a high-performing building envelope.”

Housing – Alterations category winners

SIMON DEVITT Beach Barn by C Nott Architects is the Sumner home of interior designer Alex Fulton.

Beach Barn, the Sumner, Christchurch, home of colourful interior designer Alex Fulton, was one of three winners in the Housing-Alterations category. It was a collaboration between C Nott Architects, and Fulton herself.

“Beach Barn is a dramatic transformation undertaken within the footprint of an existing dark and leaky 1990s house. Stripped back to a pure gabled form, circulation and planning maximise the site’s potential.

“The result is a light-filled home that settles the conundrum of privacy versus views, and demonstrates successful collaboration between architect and interior-designer client.

Patrick Reynolds Town House, a pair of Edwardian townhouses, were carefully restored and reconfigured by Guy Tarrant Architects.

“Care and attention to detail, unexpected touches and delightful use of colour and texture are evident throughout. Beach Barn showcases the potential of collaboration to create beautiful and adventurous residential architecture.”

DAVID STRAIGHT Under Ivy by Jack McKinney Architects won a Housing - Alterations and Additions Award.

It joined two renovations from Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland; Town House, a pair of Edwardian townhouses carefully restored and cleverly reconfigured by Guy Tarrant Architects; and Under Ivy, a sophisticated 1890s villa restoration by Jack McKinney Architects.

The alteration of Town House “creates an inner-city sanctuary”, the judges wrote.

“The existing pair of townhouses have been carefully restored and reconfigured, with history not forgotten through the retention of sections of the existing brick party wall. The scrupulously crafted single-storey addition is sympathetically scaled and skilfully handles the relationship to the north.

“A northern courtyard with an elegant, glistening pool punctures what would have been the darkest part of the plan. Through the integration of a courtyard and clerestory windows, natural light washes down and reflects off the pool to animate the new living spaces and terraces.”

DAVID STRAIGHT Under Ivy: The collaboration between architect, engineer and landscape designer was commended.

Under Ivy involved the restoration and expansion of an existing Victorian-era villa.

McKinney told The Local Project magazine that he wanted to “add to the house, but not detract from the garden”. Each level was covered with a green roof, for example, as a way of creating a relationship between the garden and architecture.

The NZIA judges said Under Ivy was a “beautiful resolution of a sophisticated design strategy”.

“Roof gardens above the living addition raise the garden plane to connect with the first floor of the 1890s villa, and its planting throws dappled shadows through the skylight slots to the walls below. The considered approach to the heritage component of this project is outstanding, demonstrated in the care taken in restoration and the restrained, contextual material palette.

“Built form and nature are overlaid and connected to create a sensitively scaled, private, lush and light living addition. Consistency of design intent, refined detailing and collaboration between architect, structural engineer and landscape designer is commended.”

Full list of winners 2022 New Zealand Architecture Awards

Housing

Waterhouse Family Home, Bull O'Sullivan Architecture, Cambridge

Mawhitipana House, MacKay Curtis, Auckland

Crinkle Cut by Pac Studio and Steven Lloyd Architecture, Auckland

Waimataruru by Pac Studio and Kristina Pickford Design in association, Coromandel

Kahutara House, Patchwork Architecture, Wairarapa

Housing – Alterations and Additions

Beach Barn, C Nott Architects and Alex Fulton Design in association, Sumner

Town House, Guy Tarrant Architects, Auckland

Under Ivy, Jack McKinney Architects, Auckland

Housing – Multi Unit

132 Halsey, Athfield Architects, Auckland

Party Wall, Patchwork Architecture, Wellington

HomeGround - Auckland City Mission Te Tāpui Atawhai, Stevens Lawson Architects, Auckland

Commercial Architecture

EBB-DUNEDIN, Gary Todd Architecture, Dunedin

Ōpuke Thermal Pools and Spa, Sheppard & Rout Architects, Methven

Brandon House, Studio of Pacific Architecture, Wellington

Education

Te Rau Karamu Marae, Athfield Architects and Te Kāhui Toi, Massey University in association, Wellington

Christchurch Boys’ High School: Caddick Caldwell Blocks, Athfield Architects, Christchurch

Footsteps Preschool, Parsonson Architects, Palmerston North

Whitby Collegiate Classroom Pavilion, Andrew Sexton Architecture, Wellington

Enduring Architecture

First Church of Christ Scientist (1991), Warren and Mahoney Architects, Christchurch

Heritage

Massey University Refectory, Studio of Pacific Architecture, Palmerston North

Interior Architecture

Te Rau Karamu Marae, Athfield Architects and Te Kāhui Toi, Massey University in association, Wellington

Te Ara Ātea, Warren and Mahoney Architects, Rolleston

Planning & Urban Design

Ōmarukaikuru, Isthmus Group, Wellington

Te Wānanga, Isthmus, Mana Whenua and Downtown Programme in association, Auckland

Public Architecture

Kohinga St Albans Community Centre, Christchurch City Council, Christchurch

HomeGround - Auckland City Mission Te Tāpui Atawhai, Stevens Lawson Architects, Auckland

Te Puna at Auckland Zoo, Stevens Lawson Architects and Jack McKinney Architects in association, Auckland

Small Project Architecture

Nightlight, Coll Architecture | Fabric, Akaroa

The Cabin, Johnstone Callaghan Architects, Abel Tasman National Park

Named Awards

EBB Dunedin – Sir Miles Warren Award for Commercial Architecture

Christchurch Boys' High School: Caddick Caldwell Blocks – Ted McCoy Award for Education

Party Wall – Sir Ian Athfield Award for Housing

HomeGround – Auckland City Mission Te Tāpui Atawhai – John Scott Award for Public Architecture

John Sutherland Practice Award