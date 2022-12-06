The Goonies house sells for $2.7m, but these three Kiwi movie houses are worth more

The Walsh house, seen here in the trailer for the classic 1985 film, is for sale.

The Goonies house, a Victorian villa in Astoria, Washington, US, has sold to a super fan for more than the US$1,659,000 (NZ$2.7 million) asking price.

According to Oregonlive.com, the buyer has also put in an offer on the house opposite, which also appears in the 1986 family classic, which he plans to give to a childhood friend.

In a statement shared by listing agent Jordan Miller, of John L Scott Real Estate, the new owner plans to make his own home accessible to other “die hard Goonies”.

“Of course, no one gets in unless they do the truffle shuffle,” he said in a statement shared with press by Miller.

“My childhood friendships were, and still are, instrumental to my development and success,” the buyer told Miller.

Real Estate Tours Oregon/Supplied The Goonies house, in Astoria Oregon is for sale, for NZ$2.7m.

“Buying this home is one huge step in showing your dreams can become reality with the right friends around you. You don’t have to be rich to achieve your dreams, but you do need a strong support group, honesty and a desire for adventure.”

The sale is likely to be completed by the end of January, and will include memorabilia from the film collected by the home’s current owner, as well as some furniture.

The 1896-built house was a stand-in for the Walsh home, in the Richard Donner-directed film. It was where Mikey Walsh (Sean Astin, LOTR) finds dread pirate One-Eyed-Willy’s treasure map, setting him and his rag-tag gaggle of pals on the road to adventure.

Sitting high above the wild Pacific Northwest ocean, 368 38th St comes with all the features of a rambling Queen Anne-style home, including a wrap-around verandah, fretwork, and wainscotting inside.

Unfortunately, it does not come with a log the right height for Lawrence "Chunk" Cohen (Jeff Cohen) to do the truffle shuffle on.

It’s possible that will change when the new owner takes up residence, however. He has put a call-out to fans to help him recreate the improvised Rube Goldberg machine that opens the Walsh’s gate in the film.

Real Estate Tours Oregon/Supplied The Walsh home from The Goonies is for sale.

According to The Daily Astorian, the home was besieged by visitors during a 30th Anniversary event hosted by Astoria in 2015.

Previously, the owner had welcomed fans of the film, allowing them to have photos taken outside the house, but there were more than 1000 visitors a day during the anniversary weekend, and the city was forced to limit access to the street.

The Goonies is available to rent on Apple TV and to stream on Neon.

Three Kiwi homes from the movies that are worth as much – if not more, than the Goonies house:

Richmond Hall, Waikanae, Kapiti Coast

Property Brokers/Supplied Richmond Hall in Waikanae appeared in The Frighteners, starring Michael J Fox.

This stunning Georgian style mansion stood in for a haunted house in Sir Peter Jackson’s 1996 supernatural romp, The Frighteners, starring Michael J Fox.

Supplied Jim Fyfe as Stuart and Chi McBride as Cyrus, two ghosts, with two very happy babies at Richmond Hall, in The Frighteners.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home was on the market in December 2021, and sold for a humongous $3.15m.

Hepburn St villa, Freeman’s Bay, Auckland

RAY WHITE Following a four-year restoration, this grand villa in Hepburn Street, Freemans Bay has been sold for $7.9 million.

This grand villa, which starred in Taika Waititi’s 2016 movie Hunt for the Wilderpeople, fetched the second highest price recorded for the suburb when it sold for $7.9m in 2021.

After the filming, the property underwent an extensive restoration project, which returned the home to its former glory.

12 Hinau Rd, Haitaitai, Wellington.

Supplied The Braindead house - could easily smash it's $1.7 m valuation with a little TLC.

Another one made famous by a Sir Peter Jackson film, this villa, built in the late 1800s, was the star of Jackson’s first big breakthrough film, Braindead, starring Tim Balm.

It’s hard to see from the street now, as the property has been subdivided and built on. It’s also valued low because its been divided into three flats, but if it was given the same treatment as the Freeman's Bay villa – considering its outlook over Evan’s Bay, and location so close to the Wellington CBD – it could easily smash through it’s $1.7m valuation.