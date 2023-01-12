These unusual baches combine luxury, nostalgia and rustic design

Janet Abbott explores the Taylors Mistake cave baches. Bits of concrete, brick and steel are all that remain of the dwellings.

When I was younger, a bach meant a little cottage somewhere near the water, packed with secondhand furniture and board games.

It was rustic – even a little run-down – with a couple of faded old kayaks out the back and some questionable electrics.

Somehow, in the intervening decades, the concept of a bach has changed radically to mean something more akin to a holiday palace – often with multiple bedrooms and bathrooms. No more running out to the dunny in the middle of the night for the modern day holidayer: Today a bach is just as likely to be a luxury home as a rough-and-ready holiday escape.

It doesn't always have to be that way.

These holiday homes in Canterbury offer oodles of modern luxury, but also a dab of the rustic, the real, the nostalgic.

Like the baches of old, they’re smaller, but above all they’re beautiful – so beautiful, they might just be three of the best baches in the region:

The Musterer and Me, Russell’s Flat, Sheffield – Airbnb

Siona Collier/Supplied The Musterer and Me Hut, Russell Flat, Sheffield, sat untouched for decades.

For generations, the little hut in the Sheffield hills, overlooking the Canterbury plains, sat untouched and slowly falling to ruin. Originally used by musterers sheltering from the weather while they scouted for their flocks, it had been a hay store for 50 years, and then left open on all sides to the elements for a few years more.

By the time owner Siona Collier started thinking about what to do with it, it was a case of “kill or cure”.

“It was rather dilapidated,” says Collier, whose husband’s family has owned the farm the hut sits on for three generations. “I did a lot of the work, I had a young carpenter fellow help out and between us and lockdown projects in-between, we got it done."

“Done”, is Cantabrian for handmade, reclaimed, rustic luxury, complete with a state-of-the-art log burner, and claw foot tub with one of the best views in the country.

"Most of the hut has gathered, lost and found materials and reused, repurposed. The bath is new but everything else I think is reclaimed.”

The cabin was originally just four walls a verandah and a roof. The bathroom was added as a lean-to at the back.

The roof was an old roof from Arthur's Pass. The kitchen is made from an old sideboard.

“I went purely on instinct, and then I thought perhaps I should have thought about what other people might like, but people seem to like it. I just went with what I thought honoured space and the history of it."

The effect is a cosy, rural home-from home, that’s “in the elements, but protected from it”.

"It's a great place to observe,” says Collier. “You can be by the fire or in the bath, and enjoy the rain on the roof or some stock passing by."

Earl Cook/Supplied Treetops whare in the Okuti Valley provides a starry welcome for guests.

Treetops Cottage, Okuti Valley – Airbnb

Overlooking the Okuti Valley is a little modern whare. Built by the previous owner for her father-in-law to live in, it now belongs to the McMillan family.

"We've got 20 acres of kānuka forest and the whare sits up in that," say Barbara McMillan, who is now custodian of the little home. "The massive beams in the front give an A-frame feel to it, but it's a rectangle."

Driving up to the property does feel like you’re entering a forest, as the shingle road narrows and the trees tower overhead.

Earl Cook/Supplied Birds are plentiful in the Okuti Valley.

"When we found it, we thought this lends itself so much to the sense of coming right away from the city. Although we're only six minutes away from Little River it feels like you've entered a different world, like you're right in the bush."

The birds are fearless here.

The McMillans don’t have any cats or dogs and they feed the birds often. Tui, Bellbird and Piwakawaka will come right up to the whare and their guests.

Earl Cook/Supplied The whare has luxury and proximity to native bush.

"Some people come just see the birds, to be in proximity to them. And the birdsong in the morning is just beautiful."

It’s as close as you can get to tramping into the forest on one of the great walks, without having to stay at a Doc hut, McMillan says: Like a tramper’s hut, but luxury.

Bellbird Bach, Akaroa, Takamatua – Bookabach

Bellbird Bach is greying off nicely now, says owner Sam Brooks.

The house is clad in timber designed to weather into the landscape and give something back to the view.

Sam Brooks/Supplied Bellbird Bach in Akaroa was designed to weather into the landscape.

Inside, the home is all timber panels that give the home a rustic, Scandinavian feel.

Brooks says their guests love that about the home. The eco vibes are part of its allure to visitors.

While it’s not a certified passive house, it is built to passive house principles, which means it sits around a comfortable 16 degrees inside all year round, even without any air-conditioning.

Sam Brooks/Supplied The pine panels make this simple space warm and bright.

"The power bills are less than $20 a month - I think the lowest one was around $11."

The Brooks says their guests get a “healthy house” and come away seeing it as a “really good way to build”.

"We always lived in villas which are always cold, single-glazed and draughty. This place is just the complete opposite,” says Brooks.

Sam Brooks/Supplied The home is healthy, says Brooks. His kids’ allergies clear up when they’re in this house.

"Our kids have both got different allergies, but they just clear right up when they're in that house. We just love that it's a well-thought-out space.

“There's not an inch of the house that's not used, it's all going to function and purpose. Easy to get in and out, easy to clean. It's pretty low stress."

The luxury element comes from the sheer quality of the build – and in the form of a heated outdoor bathtub.