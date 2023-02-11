City slicker finds new sense of community on North Island farm

The Portas family, in the shearing shed behind their home at Palliser Ridge Farm. From left: Kurt, Beauden, Lisa and Axel.

Retail manager Lisa Portas was living in central Wellington when her then-boyfriend-now-husband Kurt got a job at Palliser Ridge, a 1300-hectare farm running 10,000 sheep in Wairarapa.

Fourteen years and two children later, Portas has deep roots in the community, and has helped turn the farm's magnificent views into a bijou accommodation offering, and its wool and blankets into a cottage business, selling from the farm's shearing shed shop and at farmers’ markets around the region.

LISA PORTAS: I’m not from farming stock. I always joke that if I’m called up to help out in the yard or the wool shed, they're really in dire straits. It’s not something that comes naturally to me. But, I'm a big fan of living where we do, particularly now that I'm a mum. With the two boys, it’s a fantastic place for them to be growing up.

I used to find it really difficult to sleep because it was so quiet. That’s something that I’ve left behind. I love it now.

The biggest change? Kurt just said: “well, now you know your neighbours” and that hits the nail on the head. Here, you know everyone, and it’s important that you know everyone.

When I first came here, my friends in the city would say: “gosh, you’re living in the middle of nowhere”. But the longer we’ve lived here, that’s just not what it feels like. There is a really cool sense of community that I hadn’t really known before. I guess you could find it in the city, but I hadn’t.

We came here boyfriend and girlfriend, then we got married, then we were young parents. Now our boys are both at school down the road. Throughout all of that, our relationship with the community has evolved.

Peter Monk/Stuff The farm is 1300 hectares of sheep, beef and dairy.

Supplied Kurt Portas shows off the views from the farm wearing a blazer made from Palliser Ridge lambswool, made for a range sold at Marks & Spencer in the UK.

I stopped work in retail management when we had our first boy, Beauden – he’s about to turn 10.

At the same time, we were offered an equity deal in the farm with the owners, Marilyn and Jim Law. That was a real turning point for us because the norm for a role like Kurt’s is usually to work five to 10 years and then move on to another role, maybe at a bigger farm.

But this was some real security that meant we weren't going anywhere.

With my background, it was a running joke that I was always going to find a way to have a shop here. Now we do, which is pretty crazy.

The accommodation was a no-brainer. I remember seeing the view here for the first time and going, “this is just absolute magic”. Looking out and seeing the South Island? Amazing.

So, the accommodation felt important because, man, why not share this with other people? Also, around 20 years ago, Jim planted areas with natives, knowing that we would do something here one day. So, it's wonderful that he had that foresight to create these spaces to do this kind of thing.

Peter Monk/Stuff The farmhouse is pushing 100, and has been added on to several times.

Peter Monk/Stuff Haunui, the 100-year old farmhouse at Palliser Ridge.

Peter Monk/Stuff The accommodation at Palliser Ridge was a natural evolution. With a view like this, why wouldn’t you want to share it?

Our house, Haunui, must be pushing 100 years old. The island in the middle of our kitchen is made from macrocarpa that’s milled here on the farm.

In the kitchen and dining room, you can see two completely different kinds of timber floorboards. When we did some renovations, the question was whether we should rip these up and make it all the same. But I said: “oh my god, no, do not touch this”.

It showed where the first part of the house, when it just was the kitchen, one bedroom and a bathroom was. You can actually see when this house has been built onto about three times. I just I love that. It tells the story of who was here before is.

Peter Monk/Stuff The house holds the history of the family, and of all the families that came before the Portas’.

Peter Monk/Stuff The shearing shed is right behind the house, and where the family works and plays.

Peter Monk/Stuff Lisa’s style of decorating is relaxed, natural, with a focus on warm timbers and natural fibres.

I think it’s important to be respectful and to be aware and grateful for the history that’s around you, but to be okay with bringing your own chapter.

This will be history one day too.

I’ve been really lucky to be able to carve out a role to suit our family, but also my own interests, which I’m incredibly grateful for.