Who will rescue this treasured turn-of-last-century architectural gem?

The property was once part of the Barbadoes Cemetery reserve, but there’s nothing spooky about the classic Queen Anne villa on the corner of Cambridge Terrace and Churchill St, in central Christchurch.

Instead, the house is a treasured architectural gem, one of few left in the city, and its owners are on the lookout for someone with the time, and energy to bring it back to its original glory.

Owner Nick Allfrey, a nurse at the nearby hospital, bought the home from a colleague a few years ago, drawn by the splendour and promise of this 1904-built, heritage-listed home. Over the years, he’s become accustomed to people reacting with curiosity and delight to his home.

“We’re in the city centre, so there are always people walking past looking up at it. They’ll ask you about the house if you’re outside doing gardening or just checking the mail,” says Allfrey.

“Over the years, there have always been letters in the mailbox asking if I’d sell. Because we’ve got the Avon River right there, it’s one of those houses that a lot of people run or walk past.”

Mike Pero/Supplied The Avon River is right on the doorstep.

Allfrey says a lot of work has been done to fix damage the house sustained during the 2011 earthquake. It has been re-piled, and lifted back to its original level with a method that means it could easily be re-lifted in the event of further quakes.

Unfortunately, he has decided he won’t be the one to complete the work, but he’d love to see the home go to someone with the energy to make the most of it.

Mike Pero RealEstate/Supplied The home is packed with period features, like this Edwardian staircase.

“The ideal buyer is someone who just falls in love with it, and can picture what they would like it to look like, who’ll keep all the original features,” he says. “They need to have lots of energy and a bit of money to be able to make her last another 100 years.”

The heritage listing protects the home’s exterior from alteration, but the inside of the home is just as worthy of protecting; notably a grand kauri staircase that greets visitors upon entering the home.

A unique feature of the staircase is a built-in new post lamp, cast in bronze, depicting Mercury standing on the globe – a decorative accent that was popular in the Edwardian period the home is so typical of.

Mike Pero RealEstate/Supplied Side by side with the period features are new spaes, like the kitchen.

The home was split into flats in the 1920s, and returned to a single home and as the Riverside Lodge more recently, before Nick bought it. There are five bedrooms, four with ensuites, and most have garden or river views.

Other period features include very high ceilings, stained-glass windows, deep verandahs off several of the bedrooms, octagonal “turret” corners in the main bedroom and living room, original ceiling roses and chandeliers. The kitchen is new, and the bathrooms are modern.

The home is in need of a refresh, and some TLC – the roof will likely need replacing at some point – but it’s still worth saving, according to Allfrey, not only because the style and period of the home give it historic significance.

Mike Pero RealEstate/Supplied The home has stained glass, ceiling roses and chandeliers.

“There’s not that many [grand houses] left,” Allfrey says. “So if you can look after something like that and make it grand again, [it’s worthwhile].

In the meantime, the home is protected from developers, as is the home next door, which is also heritage-listed, but unoccupied as it now belongs to the council.

Mike Pero RealEstate/Supplied Packed with potential, the new owner could do a lot with this property.

The 259m² home sits on a manageable 546m² section, the back portion of which is a deck area, complete with a spa pool. In walking distance from central Christchurch, the home is directly opposite a picturesque stretch of the Avon-Ōtakaro awa. On the opposite side of the awa are the Oxford Terrace gardens.

For sale by deadline of February 28, the RV for the property is $1,340,000.

The listing is with Tina Briggs of Mike Pero Real Estate.

Mike Pero RealEstate/Supplied It has a small garden,, but Oxford Terrace is just across the river.

Mike Pero RealEstate/Supplied The home is shaded by mature trees.