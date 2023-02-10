'Forever home' double bay villa renovation was a monster project, now I'm selling it

The Stevensons’ double-bay villa is between 110 and 120-years-old, but the exquisite renovation is newly completed.

Its renovation was a “monster” project that overtook its owner’s life, but the end product – an exquisitely reimagined historic villa in central Nelson – is now available for new owners to love.

Current owner, home stager Ana Stevenson, of Open Home Ready, says she is selling as “new adventures await”. Those include more travel and new projects.

She told Stuff earlier, when the home was featured in NZ House & Garden magazine, that, since she’d renovated at least 17 previous homes, she largely knew what she was in for.

“I know the perils of doing up an old house,” Stevenson said. “This is the hardest one by far. It’s the longest, most expensive, with the biggest curve balls.

READ MORE:

* Who will rescue this treasured turn-of-last-century architectural gem?

* After multiple moves, this Canterbury couple have a lighter, brighter future

* This extraordinary Nelson villa renovation 'nearly killed me'

* Our Mid-to late 20th-century architectural heritage is under threat, say architects



Daniel Allen/NZ House & Garden In the curved kitchen island, the tap folds away and the sink can be covered.

“It nearly killed me. It just went on and on and on, like a monster you couldn’t stop. The hallway alone... it took two weeks not two days because everything was out of plumb.”

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 240m² house at 28 Nile Street is being marketed by Bayleys agent Liz Woodall and being sold via “price by negotiation”.

Marion van Dijk/Stuff The house as it was pre-renovation in 2015.

Many Nelson locals know the property, beside the city’s central Christ Church Cathedral, as the former Tula & Niles clothing shop and art gallery, during the tenure of which internal walls were painted in blues and greens.

It has also been a doctor’s surgery in a previous incarnation.

No part of the house was untouched by the renovation which was finished late last year.

At the back of the house, a rabbit warren of small rooms was transformed into a light-filled open-plan kitchen and living space, with bifold doors, newly elevated ceiling, and added skylights.

Daniel Allen/Stuff The walls were out of plumb, and had to be realigned.

Crooked walls have been realigned, new piles installed, windows double-glazed, insulation installed, and six heat pumps replaced with ducted underfloor heating.

In the back garden, the dilapidated garage has been turned into an office space and loft-style studio bedroom.

Woodall’s listing describes the double bay villa’s “sheer quality and exceptional detail”.

“Private, fabulous sub-tropical outdoor living makes for Bali-style evenings, in the lee of the beautiful Nelson Cathedral grounds and at the doorstep of the city. Three bedrooms, three bathrooms, two laundries, a garden office and separate loft-style studio (or extra bedrooms) are just the headlines of this 240sqm home on an easily managed 367sqm section. (...)

“From the wide hallway with its Italian tiling, the jaw-dropping surprises keep coming, including the gorgeous master suite dressing room with seating to try on your shoe collection, the tropical outdoor bath setting and the loft-style studio with its own street access.”

Daniel Allen/NZ House & Garden At the back of the house, the private deck contrasts to the very public front entrance.

Heritage features, which contributed to the home’s category 2 listing with Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, have been retained, including sash windows.

Woodall says while it was intended as a “forever home” project, “where every element has been scrupulously and lovingly planned”, her vendors are now ready to move on and the home is now “somebody else’s opportunity”.

“They did pour everything into it, but she’s the sort of person who’s like, ‘I’m done and what now?’” Woodall says.

Brook Sabin Welcome to Kohukohu, one of New Zealand's most remote tiny towns, where we found an unexpected treat.

She says the attention to detail is in keeping with Stevenson’s talent as a home stager.

“Everything’s been done top end, not flicked paint over top and she’ll be right. She has a great eye and put the best of everything into it.”

Some of the artwork, furniture and fittings will be made available for sale, Woodall says.

“Lots of villas come on the market at different times, but if you like villas, you’ll love this place. It’s a villa on steroids.”

A homes.co.nz estimate gives an expected sale price of between $1.75 and $1.92 million, while the current RV is $1.9 million. The house sold for $1.16 million in January, 2021, pre-renovation.

Woodall says she does not want to set a price expectation, “but I don't think the RV reflects the work they’ve done and the money they’ve spent”.

The house is part of the 2023 NZ House & Garden Tours in Nelson on March 10 & 11. Buy tickets here.