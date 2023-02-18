Building judges highlight trends shaping Kiwi homes for the better

This rammed earth house built by Dunlop Builders highlights several key trends to emerge from the Master Builders House of the Year awards.

There’s nothing like going into an open home to get a real feel for a house, and it’s the same thing for judges in architecture and building awards – they get to see exactly what works, what doesn’t, and what wows.

And judges in the prestigious Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition are no exception. Last year more than 300 houses were entered into the awards, and they reflect the diversity of Kiwi homes – the different shapes, sizes, price brackets, and styles.

Judges Faye Pearson-Green, Tony Pexton and Eric Dally highlight the following major trends set to influence new builds and renovations in 2023. And it’s clear architects, builders and homeowners are consolidating a move that has been growing for some time – an awareness of the importance of sustainable design initiatives.

Smaller homes on the rise

While land availability might be decreasing, builders and designers are innovating to work around this. The judges say it was evident in many entries, whether permanent residences or weekend retreats, people are opting for smaller homes.

Supplied An award-winning tiny house in Cambridge by Kit-Markin Builders maximises a small rear section, while offering 70sqm of living space.

Supplied The interior of the tiny house has plenty of hidden storage solutions.

With cleverly designed layouts, multi-use spaces and well-crafted fit-outs, these houses prove bigger isn’t always better.

“This year we had the pleasure of judging another tiny home, and we are starting to see more of these,” Dally says. “Despite only having a footprint of 50m², plus a 20m² mezzanine, the home felt spacious and liveable. I can see why these innovative homes are being increasingly popular.”

The judges say the award-winning tiny house, by Kit-Markin Homes, cleverly maximises the space of its small footprint, with lots of innovative storage ideas. A secondary dwelling on an established section in Cambridge, the house features Colorsteel cladding and plywood interior walls.

Green homes becoming the norm

Amidst a worsening climate crisis, builders and homeowners are increasingly making environmentally conscious decisions. The judges noted this starts with the building process itself, with project teams prioritising waste management, sourcing sustainable materials, and finding other ways to the reduce their carbon footprint.

Supplied The rammed earth house features a timber sarking ceiling that appears to float above a row clerestory windows.

“We’ve also seen that green passive homes are becoming more popular – so much so that we expect them to be the norm in the future,” Pearson-Green says. “By being completely sealed, pressure tested and having mechanical ventilation systems that make calculated air changes, these homes use very little energy. Some even generate their own power and collect their own water, enabling them to be completely off-grid.”

The judges single out a rammed-earth home in Wanaka by Dunlop Builders as an example of a home built with a clear focus on sustainability. The house incorporates passive-house principles, and features rammed earth walls built from local materials, warm-roof technology and carbon-positive timber.

Kitchens and bathrooms – elaborate and seductive

This year the judges were surprised by how elaborate and expansive kitchens and bathrooms were becoming, many of which could be considered natural extensions to living rooms. Bathrooms had a “new level of space, style and seduction”, becoming a place to unwind and recharge.

Supplied "Seductive" bathrooms, where you can unwind in comfort are hot on the agenda. This is a bathroom in a Lake Hayes house by Trinity Construction.

“And kitchens are increasingly becoming a central hub for families, with expansive breakfast bars to socialise, and accompanying butlers’ kitchens to hide cooking amenities,” Pexton says.

Materials making a bold statement

The days of neutral-themed homes could be coming to an end. Up and down the country, the judges saw the increasing use of vibrant, strong colours and materials. Bold wallpapers, Corten steel, marble, timber, and concrete adorned many of the homes the judges’ reviewed.

They say they were also particularly impressed with the increased use of stone, including New Zealand schist, bluestone and Oamaru stone, which bring an indigenous twist to residential architecture.

Supplied/Stuff Exquisite stone features are plentiful throughout this home from Bayview Construction.

Bringing back timber

Timber, common in homes before the rise of plasterboard, is making a strong comeback. Plywood linings have become popular for both floors and ceilings, and timber, rather than carpet, most often features on floors in open-plan living spaces.

“We were especially impressed to see the use of burnt and charred timber cladding (yakisugi) in a Papamoa home by NAS Construction,” Dally says. “This technique originated in Japan some 500 years ago as a traditional building practice. The naturally durable timber is charred, before being finished with a factory oil to imprison the charring process, which leads to a striking look.”

Supplied NAS Construction built this Papamoa house, which features yakisugi charred timber cladding.

Supplied Renovations also highlighted the increasing use of timber inside. This award-winning Piha project by Bruyere teams black cabinetry with cedar ceilings and timber flooring. The house also features new insulated claddings and a new ventilated, heat-recovery, filtered-air system.

Pushing the boundaries

New levels of innovation continue to impress Master Builders judges. Along with the clever space-saving solutions, they praised the way many homes feature bold architectural features that require detailed craftsmanship.

The judges also noted how well new builds “tame” difficult sites with challenging builds that maximise the available land.

One of the more unusual projects to win awards was a playful contemporary house at Mt Maunganui that features a stainless steel slide popping out the side. Built by Calley Homes for an artist owner, the project won the Gerrand Flooring Lifestyle Award and a Gold Award.

Supplied The slide house in Mount Maunganui, built by Calley Homes, also features colourful stained glass windows and murals along the fences.